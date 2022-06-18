Jan. 6 hearings should serve as a warning, Wisconsin officials say

Republican former U.S. Rep. Reid Ribble isn’t convinced the congressional Jan. 6 committee hearings will change many minds within his party — but that doesn’t mean it’s a futile endeavor.
“Republicans represent about 31% of the population of the United States, and also, not 100% of Republicans are tuned out or agree with what President Trump did,” Ribble, who represented Wisconsin’s 8th Congressional District from 2011-17, said in an interview. “I think the hearings are very important for the republic, because we need to figure out how not to have this happen again.”
Ribble is one of 23 Republican former GOP representatives who co-signed a letter urging current Republican elected officials to cooperate with the select committee. He and former Rep. Tom Petri, who represented the 6th Congressional District from 1979-2015, were the two Wisconsinites on the letter.
The country is at a “pivotal moment,” the former members of Congress wrote, and current representatives “bear a responsibility to do all they can to secure our institutions.”
“A full and honest accounting of the (Jan. 6) attack and its causes is critical to preventing future assaults on the rule of law and American institutions — and ensuring that we all can move forward,” they wrote.
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol held its third hearing on Thursday, focusing on former President Donald Trump’s attempts to pressure former Vice President Mike Pence to reject the electoral votes that earned President Joe Biden his 2020 victory.
During Thursday’s hearing, retired federal Judge J. Michael Luttig, who advised Pence after the election, said Trump and his backers present a “clear and present danger to American democracy,” voicing concerns that their unsuccessful attempts to overturn the 2020 election could be replicated successfully in 2024 or other future elections.
“What Trump did… should concern any American, regardless of party — that you would have someone in the highest office of the country embrace and pursue such a course of criminal misconduct,” said Lisa Graves, founder and executive director of the liberal watchdog group True North Research, in an interview. “We’re supposed to be a government of laws and not men, and the rule of law is supposed to mean something.”
Graves, a former U.S. deputy assistant attorney general, noted that former Attorney General Bill Barr testified to the committee earlier this week that he told Trump his claims that the election was stolen were “bullshit.”
Barr offered “direct, blunt statements,” Ribble said, noting that the former attorney general couldn’t be accused of not having previously supported Trump.
“It's shocking to me that any American would not be concerned by such behavior (as Trump’s),” Graves said. “It goes against everything we as a people claim to and are said to stand for … that we believe in the Constitution and not one man’s ego or desire to remain in power at … the cost of our very democracy.”
Asked whether he thinks Republican members of Congress are taking the hearings as seriously as he hoped they would, Ribble said, “No, I don’t. I don’t feel they are.”
That’s why, he said, he has encouraged Republicans who have dismissed the hearings as a partisan charade to testify to the committee and share their own side of the story.
Since they haven’t been willing to do that, he said, “it leads you to believe that there isn’t a different side of the story.”
Going forward, Ribble said, the Republican Party must decide whether it’s a conservative party or a populist party — arguing that there is a demonstrable link between populism and authoritarianism.
The Cap Times reached out to every member of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation for comments on the Jan. 6 hearings. Spokespeople for Republican Reps. Scott Fitzgerald, Mike Gallagher, Glenn Grothman, Bryan Steil and Tom Tiffany did not respond.
Alexa Henning, a spokesperson for Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, said the senator has not watched the hearings live, but has reviewed the coverage.
“As he expected, the select committee did not answer questions the senator deems most important,” Henning said in an email. “Why was the Capitol not prepared? Where was the security and manpower? Who is responsible for the lack of preparation?”
In a statement, Democratic Rep. Ron Kind said the hearings “have reminded us just how perilously close we came to losing our democracy as we know it” on Jan. 6. The threat “is still ongoing,” he said.
“The public hearings … are critical as we learn more about the effort to overturn the 2020 election, what happened leading up to and during the armed insurrection, and how to make sure something like this never happens again,” Kind said.
Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan said he was struck by the testimony and videos that have unveiled previously unknown information about the insurrection.
“I think seeing the connection to groups like the Proud Boys, and seeing the information about the president clearly being told that he didn’t win the election, you really are seeing what they're doing in putting together the whole idea of the complicity between Donald Trump and many members of his administration, and what happened on Jan. 6,” Pocan said in an interview.
“This isn’t about the November election," Pocan said. "It’s about ensuring we never again have a disruption in the peaceful transfer of power.”
In a statement, Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin said the bipartisan committee is “presenting the truth about Trump’s ‘Big Lie’ and what was a planned, coordinated, and violent attack on the will of the people that sought to overturn an election that Trump lost.”
“This can’t be dismissed by Republican members of Congress from Wisconsin because to do so is to enable the ‘Big Lie’ and an ongoing attack on our democracy,” Baldwin said.
In Wisconsin, 10 Republicans gathered in the state Capitol on Dec. 14, 2020, and signed papers claiming Trump had won the state’s 10 electoral votes and sent them to the U.S. Senate, the National Archives, Wisconsin’s secretary of state and a federal judge. They did so on the same day the state’s Democratic electors met in the Capitol to officially cast the state’s electoral votes for Biden.
Last month, two of Wisconsin’s legally recognized presidential electors filed a lawsuit against those Republicans, along with two attorneys who supported the fraudulent effort. According to the liberal legal firm Law Forward, it was the first lawsuit of its kind filed among the seven swing states in which Republican electors made similar efforts to cast electoral ballots in spite of the fact that Biden won.
The lawsuit targets Jim Troupis, who represented the Trump campaign in Wisconsin, and Boston-area attorney Kenneth Chesebro — along with other defendants including Bob Spindell, who serves on the state Elections Commission; former Republican Party of Wisconsin chairman Andrew Hitt; former De Pere Ald. Kelly Ruh; and Darryl Carlson, who now serves as gubernatorial candidate Kevin Nicholson’s campaign manager.
Hitt told the Associated Press in March that he didn’t believe Republicans’ actions would change the outcome of the election, but that casting the ballots would “ensure all options were preserved in case of a court decision favorable to the Trump legal team in ongoing litigation."
Several recounts, lawsuits and a nonpartisan audit have confirmed that Biden won Wisconsin in 2020 by about 20,000 votes.
“It is just unprecedented and, quite frankly, outrageous that there were elected officials in Wisconsin who were willing to subvert our Constitution through pursuing this tactic … to have this alternate slate of false electors, to set aside the actual vote of the people of Wisconsin,” Graves said.
She cautioned against viewing the Jan. 6 proceedings as “politics as usual.”
“There’s been a tendency of some people to view this as, ‘This is just politics, politics is warfare, it’s just politics as usual,’” Graves said. “It’s not. It’s actually criminal behavior. It’s actually a crime.”
It remains to be seen how much the Jan. 6 hearings will resonate with people, Ribble said. But they should be “a warning to everybody that things could get much worse.”
“If it wasn’t for just the sheer commitment to the U.S Constitution by Vice President Mike Pence, we could have had a very catastrophic event on Jan. 6. A true crisis in the country. What happened on Jan. 6 … that was a big enough crisis, but boy, had it actually been successful, it could have brought the country apart,” Ribble said.