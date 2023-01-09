Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Monday appointed James Bond to serve as secretary of the state Department of Veterans Affairs, making Bond the first openly gay Cabinet secretary in the state’s history.
That designation is according to a review by the nonpartisan Legislative Reference Bureau.
Bond, who joined DVA in 2010, served as administrator of the Divisions of Veterans Benefits and Veteran Services until he was appointed deputy secretary of the agency in 2019. He will replace outgoing secretary Mary Kolar, who announced her retirement late last month.
“James has been a dedicated leader at DVA for over a decade and has served the Department and Wisconsin veterans well as deputy secretary,” Evers said in a statement. “As a veteran himself, along with his decades of state service, I have no doubt he will bring a wealth of experience, knowledge, and expertise to this role as secretary.”
Prior to joining DVA, Bond held several roles in the state Department of Workforce Development. A disabled veteran, Bond served on active duty in the United States Marine Corps. from 1983 to 1988 with assignments home and abroad.
“I have built a career in service — service to my country, the state of Wisconsin, and to fellow veterans,” Bond said in a statement. “As secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs, I will continue in this vein and work with veteran advocates across 72 counties and 11 Tribal Nations to deliver benefits and services veterans have earned, tell their stories, and honor their contributions. Together, we will forge a better future for all Wisconsin veterans and their families.”