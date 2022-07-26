Is TikTok the next digital frontier for politicians seeking the youth vote?

If you grew up before smartphones, you might only know “TikTok” as a dancing app for kids. Or, if you’re a Kesha fan, you might know it as the lead single from her 2009 debut album, “Animal.”
What you might not know is that Gov. Tony Evers recently went viral on TikTok with a video about cheese.
@tony4wi The more you know… @Dan VS Erin #wisconsin #cheese #tonyevers #fyp ♬ original sound - Tony Evers
Evers’ video garnered over 270,000 views, skyrocketing him past 4,000 followers to become the platform’s most popular Wisconsin elected official.
He and other politicians are joining TikTok ahead of the 2022 midterm elections to engage young voters, who now use social media as their primary news source according to an April poll from YouGov.
Generation Z has been politically active on TikTok for years. Young activists have used a Tesla giveaway to organize one of the largest-ever voter registration events, trolled a Donald Trump rally by buying out the tickets and leaving seats empty and shut down a Texas anti-abortion whistleblower line by spamming it with pornographic Shrek memes.
However, Evers is not the most popular Wisconsin candidate on TikTok. That distinction goes to business owner and former U.S. Senate candidate Adam Murphy, who has nearly 30,000 followers.
Just as Franklin D. Roosevelt mastered radio, John F. Kennedy dominated television screens and Donald Trump built his 2016 campaign on Twitter, Murphy believes future candidates could use TikTok to catapult themselves into political office.
“We have a new scenario where we have unlimited data and ease of accessibility of video in our hands,” Murphy said. “That is a wholly different animal.”
Consistency and authenticity
Instead of using TikTok like other social media platforms, Murphy found success by leaning into his background as an IT instructor. He earned over 400,000 views by making explainer videos on topics ranging from game theory to infrastructure.
“I think it's what attracted people,” Murphy said. “It's who I am. … I've got so many of the videos that are made on the whiteboard — that was the natural place for me to be.”
Another part of his strategy was responding to comments and interacting with as many people as possible, including conservatives who disagreed with him. Murphy calls this the “social” part of social media that other candidates miss.
“I would spend, in some cases, three or four hours a day responding to people's comments on TikTok,” he said. “Most politicians are going to spend several hours a day on the phone dialing for donations.”
Much of Murphy’s TikTok advice came from Kristin Brey, manager and host of the popular political TikTok series “As Goes Wisconsin.”
Brey, whose TikTok success earned her a radio show on WAUK-AM and opinion writer position with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, found that growing a following on TikTok is far cheaper than on other social media platforms.
“There's so much organic growth,” Brey said. “You can reach so many people without having to be a marketing expert, knowing the hashtags (or) all the different ways to get people to see your stuff.”
She attributes both her and Murphy’s success to consistency and authenticity. Her advice for politicians hoping to resonate with young voters on TikTok is to harness authenticity and provide content with “value.”
“To do (TikTok) well, it needs to either be funny, entertaining, emotional or teach you something,” Brey said. “I think this is the biggest difference when you click through (Murphy) versus some of the other candidates … he was always providing value with the topics he was talking about.”
State Rep. Deb Andraca, D-Whitefish Bay, who joined the platform just over two years ago as “pandemic comic relief,” collected over 3,600 followers by using a similar strategy. Like Murphy, she drew on her own background as an educator to make fun yet informative content.
“I simply try to make videos about issues I feel strongly about and explain complicated things like gerrymandering in ways that make me laugh,” Andraca said. “I don't dance, I don't sing — I try to stay in my lane of being a mom and a local elected official.”
Translating likes to votes
Though it’s easy to go viral on TikTok with no paid advertising, producing successful content requires time and energy.
Unlike Twitter or Facebook, TikTok requires authentic, original videos that may need hours of editing.
“Sometimes it would take me half-hour, sometimes it (would) take me a whole day,” Brey said. “It depends on what kind of videos you're making.”
TikTok also has limited geolocation ability, meaning Brey and Murphy rely on hashtags and feedback from user comments to make sure their videos reach Wisconsin audiences.
“You can see what country your followers are in, and that is as much detail as you actually get,” Brey said.
For Murphy, the biggest issue was turning likes into votes. Despite his TikTok popularity, Murphy dropped out of the Senate race last month after earning just 2% support in the first Marquette University Law School poll.
“Social media is marketing, but it's not sales. That's the difference between likes and votes — likes are marketing, voting is sales,” Murphy said. “How do we get people not just to engage, but to actually do something, to come out and vote? I think that's the big challenge.”
Some politicians have bigger voting concerns beyond analytics. Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher, of Green Bay, and other conservatives worry that TikTok’s China-based parent company, ByteDance, is sharing Americans’ private user data with Chinese government officials.
TikTok addressed Republicans’ concerns in a letter last month. In the letter, company executives claimed user data was not shared with the Chinese government but admitted that certain employees outside the U.S. can access Americans’ user data.
The company is negotiating a deal with U.S. government officials to fully protect private American user data from employees in China, according to NPR, but Gallagher isn’t convinced.
“Its algorithm could be leveraged at any point by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) to deliver whatever message it wants directly onto the screens of millions of Americans,” Gallagher said in an email. “TikTok poses a significant threat to national security, and no American, let alone an individual seeking or holding elected office, should use the app.”
TikTok’s future in politics
Despite concerns, Murphy is optimistic about TikTok’s growing role in politics. He’s repositioned himself as a consultant for other candidates looking to grow their following, offering up his services to anyone who wants to learn.
If Murphy keeps growing his online presence and exposing himself to bigger audiences, Brey believes he’ll be in a solid position to run for political office in 2024.
“If you stick with it and you're trying to have name recognition, it will work,” Brey said.” It’s just hard to have data that shows that it’s working.”
Turning likes into votes might be possible, too. While there are more examples of popular TikTok candidates losing rather than winning, according to The New York Times, there are some success stories.
Massachusetts senator Ed Markey used the platform to engage young voters in his 2020 primary victory against Joe Kennedy III despite being over 70 years old. Georgia senator Jon Ossoff adopted a different but equally successful strategy, using TikTok “thirst traps” to make inroads with young audiences ahead of his 2021 runoff victory that secured Democrats’ current senate majority.
Brey insists TikTok has the power to sway young voters in a critical election. Harnessing that power, though, depends on the personality and skill of an individual candidate.
“If you have a charismatic, smart candidate who wants to engage with people and can talk into a camera organically and not and not be scripted and not be awkward, it’s super powerful,” Brey said. “I don't think it's going anywhere.”