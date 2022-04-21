Proponents of a GOP-backed bill to legalize medical marijuana in Wisconsin urged patience and support for incremental change during a legislative hearing on Wednesday.
“If you try to do it all at once, then it would get shot down and we wouldn't be able to get it through (the Legislature). So let’s work on this first and take up those other kinds of concerns later,” said bill co-author Rep. Patrick Snyder, R-Schofield, referring to comments from some that the bill doesn’t go far enough.
The hearing on its own was a significant step forward in legalization efforts; it was the first time a medical marijuana bill has received a committee hearing under the Republican-led Legislature. The last time such a bill was considered by a committee was in 2009, under Democratic control.
Some Democrats dismissed the hearing as a cynical political gimmick, noting that the Legislature has already concluded its work for the session. Bill co-author Sen. Mary Felzkowski, R-Tomahawk, countered that holding a hearing now allows lawmakers to build a framework to move the bill forward in the next legislative session.
Felzkowski first introduced the proposal four years ago, and she and Snyder said they will reintroduce it in January 2023.
While some Democrats wrote off Wednesday’s hearing, others pledged to work with the bill’s Republican authors going forward in hopes of reaching consensus on the proposal.
Sen. Lena Taylor, D-Milwaukee, said she supports full legalization, arguing that legalizing medicinal use would do little to address the state’s glaring racial disparities.
In Wisconsin, the arrest rate for marijuana possession for Black people is 4.2 times higher than the white arrest rate (compared to the national average of 3.6 times higher), and Wisconsin has the eighth-highest per capita Black arrest rate for pot possession in the country, according to a 2020 report from the ACLU.
Still, Taylor said, “you have to take a step,” acknowledging that compromise is often necessary in legislating.
“This is the start of this piece of legislation, not the end of it,” Felzkowski said. “It’s a step in the right direction. It’s not going to be what everybody wants, it’s going to be what’s possible to get done.”
The bill’s authors are “very much open to amendments,” Felzkowski said.
The legislation would create a Medical Marijuana Regulatory Commission, housed under the state Department of Revenue. The commission would be composed of one appointee each from the Democratic and Republican leaders of the state Assembly and Senate, and one appointee from the governor.
Under the bill, physicians, physician assistants and certified advanced practice nurse prescribers would be authorized to write a recommendation for a patient to use medical marijuana under certain circumstances, “including the existence of a bona fide health care provider-patient relationship and that the patient suffers from a qualifying medical condition.”
The bill would only authorize the use of medical marijuana dispensed in the form of a liquid, oil, pill, or tincture or in a form that is applied topically.
Smoking was originally included in the accepted forms, but was removed because some lawmakers had concerns about the secondhand effects on children, Felzkowski said.
The Wisconsin Medical Society opposes the bill, arguing the creation of such a program is “premature” given the lack of scientific research into marijuana’s elements and their effects. Such research is hampered by the fact that marijuana is classified by the federal government as a Schedule I drug.
“Major medical organizations, including the Wisconsin Medical Society … have been calling for more research into marijuana so science can deduce the positive substances in marijuana while learning how to eliminate or minimize the drug’s harmful elements,” said the medical society’s chief policy and advocacy officer Mark Grapentine in a memo to the committee.
“Until science can determine which elements in grown marijuana are potentially therapeutic and which are potentially harmful, any ‘medical’ marijuana program is at best a pale imitation of true medical therapies developed through scientific research," Grapentine said.
Rep. Rachael Cabral-Guevara, R-Appleton, testified in support of the bill. Cabral-Guevara, a nurse practitioner, said she has patients who use marijuana to treat pain, anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and other issues.
“These folks are going to Michigan, Illinois … leaving our state to find products that alleviate the symptoms that traditional medicine has not been able to alleviate in these patients,” she said.
Thirty-seven states and the District of Columbia allow cannabis for medical use.
The most recent Marquette University Law School poll, released in February, found that 61% of Wisconsin voters support full marijuana legalization. The last time the poll surveyed voters on medical marijuana, 83% of voters supported making it available with a prescription.
Sen. Melissa Agard, D-Madison, a staunch proponent of full legalization, testified against the bill — calling it "half-baked, insufficient legislation" — but said she hopes to work “in a collaborative manner” moving forward.
“I believe that this bill falls short, but I am excited about the fact that we are having this conversation,” Agard said.
“I do believe through education and information, if we can get this bill right and work together, next session we can bring it back and potentially pass it,” Snyder said.