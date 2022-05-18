After finally getting approval from the Dane County Board of Supervisors in March, the long-awaited county jail consolidation project will head back to the board after new cost estimates put the project $10 million over budget.
The board passed a resolution in March after months of postponing, putting an extra $16 million toward the project in a 29-7 vote. The resolution authorized the county to borrow up to $165.9 million for the project, adding the additional funds and eliminating around 100 beds from the original proposal.
However, in a memo to the County Board Tuesday, County Executive Joe Parisi shared updated cost estimates due to inflation, which show the project will need an additional $10 million in funding before it can proceed.
“The board has a tough decision to make,” Parisi told the Cap Times. “Inflation is hitting home — it's certainly hitting this project in a big way.”
The county was recently notified that the actual cost of designing and constructing such a project will exceed the budget approved by the County Board, the memo from Parisi says, with an estimated price tag of $175.7 million.
The board has only approved $166 million for the project, though, and will need to decide its next steps quickly. The board faces a fiscal time crunch with an Aug. 18 deadline so the size of the county’s fall borrowing in 2022 can be finalized.
“In short, if the County Board and Sheriff wish to proceed with the modified jail project as the Board previously approved, it will need to add approximately $9.8 million to the project budget, or make further reductions in design or a combination of the two,” Parisi wrote in the letter to the Board of Supervisors.
The jail renovation, which will be the most expensive public works project in county history, has been talked about in some form since the 1990s. Just this year, the board has considered multiple iterations of the consolidation, with varying costs and capacity sizes.
“To put it in perspective, this is the modified version that came back today, which, after the modifications requested by the board, now is projected to cost more than the original full scale version,” Parisi said.
The original version of the project — a seven-story jail addition with 922 beds — was estimated to cost approximately $170 million.
It is unclear how the County Board will approach the new price tag. County Board Chair Patrick Miles expressed reluctance to support additional funding for the project at the March 3 board meeting.
He said the amendment, which brought the total cost to $166 million, was the last change to the county's bonding authority, adding "if the final construction design documents come in and look like they go beyond that authority," then the county will need to redesign the project within the $166 million budget.
Miles didn’t respond to the Cap Times' request for his current stance on increasing funding.
The board will either have to work with county Sheriff Kalvin Barrett and the entire department to make a project fit within the budget or allocate the dollars necessary to make the current proposal work. Barrett was still reviewing the new designs and estimates and did not having any additional information when the Cap Times reached out to his office Tuesday.
“Those are the only two choices for getting this project (to) continue to move ahead,” Parisi said. “Further delaying the project will only result in it costing even more and the challenges that we're facing at the jail continuing on.”
He said he hadn’t heard from any board members as of Tuesday afternoon, and will be watching to see how it unfolds over the next few weeks.
The county will need a change order with the design and construction contractor Mead and Hunt to proceed in designing the jail project with the updated cost. Parisi has asked staff to draft a resolution for the board that would put into effect both the change order and approve additional borrowing.
The resolution will require a three-quarters vote of the County Board. There is currently no set date for the new resolution to go before the full board.
Parisi recommended they do not delay or postpone the decision.
“I don't think postponing is a good option at this point. They need to make a decision, one way or another, for this to move forward and for this cycle to finally come to a close,” Parisi said. “It’s like 'Groundhog Day' — this is what happens when the project doesn't move forward, it's the same thing over and over.”