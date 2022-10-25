Months after the Dane County Board of Supervisors authorized an independent investigation into the working conditions at the county-owned Henry Vilas Zoo, the final report from retired Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn found no evidence of racial discrimination or a hostile work environment.
The report, which was done through interviews with current and former zoo staff as well as a confidential survey, found “no evidence of a hostile work environment” or discrimination based on racism, union activity, whistleblowing “or any other unfair basis.”
The report did find “past evidence of animal neglect or mistreatment” — issues that have since been corrected.
The board approved the independent investigation into the work environment at Henry Vilas Zoo in June following allegations of racism and retaliation by zoo management, despite pushback from County Executive Joe Parisi who instead supported the results of an internal review conducted by the county in April.
At the time, Parisi said an independent investigation would undercut the work and recommendations made by Kabura Mukasa, a human resources manager in the county’s employee relations division, and Carrie Braxton, an Office of Equity and Inclusion manager — two women of color. The internal review confirmed the work environment at the zoo was “toxic” and fostered an “us vs. them mentality” by staff toward zoo management.
But as more complaints came in, the county faced mounting pressure to take action. Just this year, the county’s Office of Equity and Inclusion has investigated and found two troubled work environments at the zoo and in the medical examiner’s office.
Breaking down the report
The resolution authorizing the investigation, authored by Supervisor Tim Kiefer, dedicated $50,000 from the county toward the review and stipulated that it must be conducted by a retired circuit court judge.
Bailey-Rihn has previously performed special investigations for companies concerned about events that required public disclosure, according to the county. County Board Chair Patrick Miles said she was “uniquely qualified to provide an impartial, frank review of the allegations at the Zoo" at the time of her selection in August.
The investigation focused on allegations concerning racial discrimination, unequal discipline and retaliation for union activity and whistleblowing.
“There is no evidence the Zoo has done any,” Bailey-Rihn wrote in the report of those specific concerns.
Instead, Bailey-Rihn found many employees shared common workplace concerns. For instance: “some individuals have easier assignments, get more help when they ask for it from others and do not work as hard as others.”
There were multiple mentions of perceived favoritism, like some zookeepers being assigned difficult tasks while others had lighter work. Other employees discussed favoritism in terms of the amount of discipline, such as oral reprimands which were given to some individuals but not others for the same behavior.
Others were “deeply concerned” with the perception of inequitable discipline for mistakes.
In early 2022, two employees of color quit and each listed “racism” as one of many reasons for leaving the zoo in an exit interview. The two zookeepers told Bailey-Rihn that they were not subject to overt racism but that there had been “microaggressions and implicit bias.”
Specifically, in the confidential survey, 36% of employees responded that they had “personally experienced harassment, bullying or discrimination” of any kind. Of those, only a single respondent classified their experience as race/ethnicity based, referencing an incident during which, in February 2020, a manager used a racial slur in discussion of Chinese food. Some zoo employees said they consider the work environment “toxic.”
While Bailey-Rihn said it is “concerning” the zoo was unable to keep two zookeepers of color — especially when only 4% of zookeepers in the county are persons of color — the zoo has already taken steps to address this, she found.
The Henry Vilas Zoo 2022 Workplace Plan details a course of action to welcome inclusiveness and diversity, and prevent inappropriate comments.
Finding no evidence of a hostile work environment, the report concluded the problems with the zoo’s work environment “are simply of a different nature.”
There are some problems that persist across any organization over a long period of time, Bailey-Rihn wrote. A manager once allegedly referred to a zookeeper’s experience growing up on a farm as “just milking cows” and demonstrated milking cows with his hands. Another was asked if she was breastfeeding by a male peer.
There is also evidence that on one occasion, an employee shared a pornographic website supposedly about amphibian conservation with another employee, the report found.
“All these comments are inappropriate but isolated. While certainly distasteful, there is no evidence this conduct interfered with any employee’s actual work or was part of a series of acts sufficiently pervasive to alter conditions of their employment,” the report found.
The Henry Vilas Zoo 2022 Workplace Plan is addressing these types of incidents through training and other initiatives, reportedly.
Recommendations
Evidence of past animal neglect or mistreatment surfaced in the report, but Bailey-Rihn said those concerns are being adequately addressed by zoo staff.
For example, the National Association of Zoos and Aquariums requested information on several animal deaths in May, citing a “major concern” that many animals spend “an inordinate amount of time in small indoor enclosures.”
Additionally, on June 3, the USDA cited the zoo for its treatment of capybaras. While the zoo was closed due to COVID-19, raccoons became “more active and brazen without guests around to scare them off,” according to zoo staff in the report.
As a result, raccoons killed an elderly penguin and wounded a capybara, ultimately leading to the capybara’s death. The U.S. Department of Agriculture acknowledged that corrective treatment has since been taken at the zoo.
When zoo staff were asked about any current concerns about animal welfare by Bailey-Rihn, there were “limited examples,” she wrote.
One concern mentioned was regarding the seals’ eyesight, which could be solved with more shade in the enclosure or repainting the pool. Zoo management is aware of the issue and attempting to budget in the cost, according to the report.
“These changes perhaps have not come quickly enough for some,” Bailey-Rihn wrote.
Bailey-Rihn wrote that the work performance of zoo employees is “collectively and objectively excellent.”
“All available evidence suggests a level of hostility far below any hostile work environment recognized by the state and federal courts that have addressed the question,” she wrote.
“However,” she added,” this does not mean that the work environment cannot be improved.”
The report includes 10 recommendations to improve the general work environment and culture at the zoo, along with animal welfare, including:
- Restructure and streamline the zoo’s organizational chart by adding one or two supervisors and creating more mentorship roles;
- Expand the zoo’s contract with the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine and implement a system for reporting animal welfare concerns;
- Eliminate claims of favoritism with “just cause” method, a standard used for equitable discipline processes;
- Gather input from zookeepers and other staff for key decisions;
- Remedy problems caused by outdated buildings and the zoo’s overall limited resources;
- Develop a “zoo policy and procedure manual” with a clear mission statement;
- Zoo-wide training and support for employees on inclusion, civility in the workplace and team building;
- Improve overall zoo security with dedicated security person on staff during the day, better lighting in the parking lots at night and camera installation;
- Improve communication about zoo maintenance; and
- Create more opportunities for advancement and growth.
Overshadowing hard work
The results of the independent investigation overall align with those of the internal probe, satisfying Parisi who, after resisting the board’s push for the independent investigation, changed course and announced an externally led racial climate assessment across county government.
"I've reviewed the recently completed review of the Henry Vilas Zoo and was pleased to see it verified the earlier findings of the independent investigation conducted by Dane County Employee Relations and the Dane County Office of Equity and Inclusion,” Parisi said in a statement. "The retired judge found no evidence of discrimination — including racial discrimination — or a hostile work environment on the part of zoo management.”
Parisi called the events of the past several months “incredibly unfortunate.”
"In all environments, some will choose to magnify division while those more constructive will pursue solutions-oriented remedies to any challenge,” he added.
In a statement, Miles contended it was important to have the independent investigation given the serious allegations and negative reporting in the media.
“This arms-length review should give the public confidence that zoo staff and management are making improvements and the zoo is operating in a way that is safe and fair for both the animals and our county employees working there,” Miles said.
The publicity and scrutiny of the zoo might hurt more than it helps at this point, Bailey-Rihn wrote, saying it is “counterproductive to a healthy environment and overshadows the positive efforts of the hard-working individuals.”
“If there is a single consistent quality of a Henry Vilas Zoo employee, it is care for the animals’ welfare,” she wrote. “The individuals that work at the Zoo are passionate about animal welfare and what they do daily. They love working with the animals, seek to enrich the animals’ lives and give them the best care possible.”
Bailey-Rihn will present the report to the committee of the whole before the County Board meeting on Nov. 17.