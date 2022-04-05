All incumbent Dane County Supervisors on the ballot held onto their seats in Tuesday’s spring election, in which 10 of 37 board seats were contested.
With no newcomers defeating current supervisors, the incumbents will continue serving their respective districts for another two-year term. All 37 Dane County Board of Supervisor seats appeared on the ballot due to redistricting.
This story will be updated.
District 14
Incumbent Anthony Gray beat newcomer Amanda Noles to represent District 14, encompassing
Gray, 51, is an attorney, an alumnus of the University of Wisconsin Law School. He’s active in the County Grove Neighborhood Association, the Chavez Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization and Downtown Madison Rotary.
“I am so proud of my neighbors that they rejected this type of Trumpian, racist, dog-whistle politics,” Gray said of his victory over Noles Tuesday night. “I feel amazing.”
Noles was one of a group of conservatives recruited to run against the mask mandate, Gray has maintained in his campaign. Noles told the Cap Times the number one concern she’s heard from District 14 residents is crime and public safety and that they “don't feel safe in their own homes.” She argued against Gray’s vote to cut funding for the County Sheriff’s office.
Gray said he is a “lifelong champion of progressive values” and was endorsed by the Democratic Party of Dane County.
Gray wants to continue environmental work cleaning up PFAS in air and water, as well as work on criminal justice reform.
“I want to work on closing the wealth gap between Black and brown folks and everyone else,” Gray told the Cap Times. “I believe that financial stability in Black and brown families can help close not just the wealth gap, but the education gap, the achievement gap, the health care gap — and I think stability is the key.”
District 20
With 100% of precincts reporting, incumbent Jeff Weigand held onto District 20 with 50.6% of votes to represent the east Madison district. His opponent, newcomer Scott Michalak, got 49.2% of votes — a 33-vote difference.
After many attempts to reach Weigand via email and phone, the current supervisor did not respond to the Cap Times’ interview requests.
Dane County Board Chair Analiese Eicher endorsed all incumbents except for Weigand ahead of the election, instead opting to endorse Michalak.
Weigand co-authored a controversial resolution to repeal Dane County’s local mask mandate. He won a special election for the County Board seat in August. Before that, he worked as a legislative aide for Republican U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman when he was a state senator.
Weigand did not answer the Cap Times’ email or phone calls on Tuesday.
District 24
Incumbent Sarah Smith won in District 24 with 73.6% of votes. Her opponent Clint Keaveny got 26.1% of votes. District 24 covers Monona and some of southern Madison.
Smith, 29, has served on the Dane County Board since 2020. She works as the director of public affairs for the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance and grew up on a farm in western Wisconsin.
“I'm excited by the strong support I received across the district and I'm honored to be reelected to a second term,” Smith said in a statement. “I look forward to building on the work of my first term to defend clean water, increase housing access and expand opportunities for all in our county.”
She said the top issues for her district are clean water, housing insecurity, the county’s pandemic recovery and abortion access.
District 25
Incumbent Tim Kiefer defeated Carlos Umpierre in District 25 with 60% of votes.
Umpierre, who hasn't spoken with any media outlets, got 40% of votes.
Waunakee is the main village in District 25.
Tim Kiefer, 50, has been a lawyer at Kiefer Law Office since 2011; his practice focuses on criminal defense and family law. He’s served on the County Board since 2012. He previously worked as a Dane County assistant district attorney, and has been a homeowner in the village of Waunakee since 2009.
"It's an honor and privilege to serve the people of Waunakee on the County Board,” Kiefer said in a statement. “I'm eager to get to work on the challenges facing our county government in the upcoming county board term."
Kiefer has worked on issues such as preventing Waunakee's Main Street from being widened to four lanes, improving highway maintenance on local county highways and upgrading Schumacher Farm County Park.
The two most pressing issues for Waunakee, Kiefer said, are transportation and recovering from the pandemic. The Waunakee and Westport area continues to grow, and Kiefer aims to help the transportation network to grow with it by supporting the reconstruction of Highway M, as well as longer-term projects such as a North Mendota Parkway to divert east-west truck traffic away from Waunakee’s Main Street.
District 34
Incumbent Patrick Miles was reelected to represent District 34 with 72.2% of votes. His opponent Herb Taylor got 27.6% of votes. District 34 mainly represents McFarland and some surrounding area.
“I'm not entirely surprised because I have a strong record to have been running on and am certainly proud of what I’ve done,” Miles said. “I got out and knocked on doors and let people know who I am, why (I was) running and what I want to try to accomplish.”
Miles said it seemed like Taylor was running on information that was not accurate. He met with Taylor in person on Tuesday to discuss the election and to wish each other good luck.
Miles grew up in Portage and has served the district for 16 years advancing farmland preservation, protecting lakes and expanding trails. He said he is driven to face many challenges and opportunities to improve Dane County’s quality of life by addressing disparities in the criminal justice system, reducing homelessness and improving healthy lifestyle choices.
In the coming term, he plans to build on successes like the Lower Yahara River Trail with expanded trail connections and park improvements. In the next year, he hopes to see a trail connection from Lake Farm Park to Waucheeta Trail.
Additionally, Miles is working to implement a clean beach treatment system at McDaniel Park and ensure constituents’ concerns over the expansion of the landfill are addressed.
District 36
Incumbent Melissa Ratcliff, District 36, has been reelected with 64.7%. Her opponent Andrew McKinney got 34.6% of votes. The district encompasses Cottage Grove.
“I am appreciative of the voters reelecting me to represent District 36 and look forward to continuing to advocate for our communities,” Ratcliff said.
Ratcliff, 45, faced off against Andrew McKinney, who told the Cap Times he is not answering questions from the media.
Ratcliff has worked as a paralegal for 22 years and was first elected to the Cottage Grove Village Board in 2018. She’s represented District 36 on the Dane County Board since September 2018.
She said because of Cottage Grove’s diversity, there are a lot of issues she plans to address.
The village population is one of the youngest in the county, while the population of District 36’s two towns is majority seniors. She aims to continue to work on issues that affect youth, families and older populations — particularly to create a diverse housing stock that includes affordable housing.
District 37
In District 37, incumbent Kate McGinnity, 63, holds a strong lead over her opponent Steven Schulz. McGinnity currently has 70.5% with 91% of votes in. Schulz has 29% of votes.
District 37 is mainly made up of rural Dane County south of Stoughton.
“I'm humbled and honored to be reelected to serve for two more years as District 37’s Dane County Board Supervisor,” McGinnity said in a statement. “Thank you so much to all of my family, friends, volunteers and voters who got us across the finish line. Let's get to work.”
McGinnity has lived in Dane County for over 45 years and in District 37 for close to 30 years. She is a mother, former special education teacher and small business owner. She works as an autism specialist who is an advocate for disability rights.
She plans to continue being a rural voice on the Dane County Board, she said, and is looking forward to working to expand rural broadband, enhance senior services and protect natural spaces.