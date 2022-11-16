Madison City Council started budget deliberations Tuesday after over three hours of public comment.
But it got stuck on the first item of the night in a two-hour debate on if, and how, to provide funds for a new River Food Pantry facility.
First, the council moved through changes recommended by the city's powerful finance committee. Then the council took up new amendments to the $368.4 million capital budget, which was introduced last Friday.
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway released the initial budget in September, with a focus on investments in affordable housing, climate change-ready infrastructure and other community projects, like the Reindahl Park Imagination Center and a permanent women’s homeless shelter.
Changes from the finance committee brought that budget down slightly, to $365.6 million.
No new funds for food pantry
In the first of potentially three budget meetings, the council rejected an amendment from Alders Charles Myadze, Sheri Carter, Jael Currie and Bill Tishler that would have granted $1 million for the River Food Pantry through a general obligation grant (funded by the city) and an additional $500,000 from a Community Development Block Grant for the organization to purchase a new facility. The River Food Pantry is a food insecurity nonprofit on the north side, founded in 2006.
The city’s Community Development Division has not historically awarded grants to community-based organizations for capital projects. Funds have typically come from long-term deferred loans. Many alders spoke against the amendment as it would bypass existing funding processes.
The River is planning to purchase land to expand for a cost estimate of $6.7 million. Dane County’s budget includes $1.5 million for the project.
“(The River) is a key community resource that enables thousands of neighbors to improve their nutrition and financial circumstances,” said Myadze, a representative of District 18, where the pantry is based.
“The current facility severely limits their capacity to increase services to meet growing community needs. To safeguard that continuance of current services, the River must relocate to a new facility because their current lease expires in 2024, which means they need our support now.”
Ald. Matt Phair, District 20, said he wanted to support the nonprofit, but thought adding $1 million through a grant would “set a really, really difficult precedent” for the council, as private organizations could compete for city funds down the line.
“This would really go against how the community development division does business,” Phair said. “It's nothing against River Food Pantry, but this sets us up to really create an ugly process. It's just a very, very hard emotional thing to see in our city, nonprofits going at each other, and that's what we're setting up right now.”
Ald. Juliana Bennett, District 8, contended the issue was too important to get caught up in procedural debate.
“I find it hard to understand how the precedent of supporting the community is entirely negative,” Bennett said. “This debate has really placed process and precedent over people.”
River Food Pantry staff and clients spoke during three hours of public comment section, asking for the council to support this funding.
Rhodes-Conway said that in the past year, she’s been approached by at least 10 different but similar projects, some even addressing food insecurity, that asked for between $1 million and $7 million in capital contributions from the city.
“They've all made incredibly compelling cases for why we should fund them. You don't see any of those before you in my budget,” Rhodes-Conway said. Many of them are now working with city staff to find that financing, she said.
“This is not the final word on this project,” Rhodes-Conway said. “They can continue to be in dialogue with our fantastic city staff about the resources that we make available.”
But Myadze, making an impassioned case, said that wasn’t a good enough solution.
“As the alder of a district that is underserved, I have to take a stand in order to speak up for a community that has been left behind so many times,” Myadze said. “I understand that there's a process that we go through in this city, but we have done this before. We can make decisions like this. Dane County did, and we should be able to.”
The amendment ultimately failed in a 6-13 vote.
Real estate careers
In the second and final decision of the night, the council altered an amendment for $300,000 toward the Associates in Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) to come from general obligation borrowing instead of the initial proposal of the dollars being pulled from the economic development division’s land banking program, which provides funding to purchase and stabilize developable parcels of land.
ACRE is an industry-supported initiative that recruits and retains people of color for careers in commercial real estate. The funds specifically will go toward pre-development costs for graduates of the program to get projects off the ground and make proposals viable to financing streams.
The council initially disagreed on where to take the $30,000 from. Several alders argued the land banking program was not the right choice.
“I like this program. I don't like where the money is coming from,” said Ald. Erik Paulson, District 3. “We can get more money from somewhere else.”
The council ultimately decided to do just that, and the amendment passed 14-6.
Finance committee changes
The city’s finance committee already approved a salary bump for nonunion employees, adding $3 million to the budget. It refused a proposal to more than double City Council pay.
The finance committee approved a set of amendments to both the capital and operating budget. By far the most expensive change to the capital budget is a salary bump for nonunion employees (not police, fire or bus driver unions) that would begin in 2024 and add $3.1 million annually to city costs. If approved by the full council, 1,400 permanent employees would get a 3% pay increase.
The finance committee also approved more funds for the Madison Police Department — partially with a $175,000 federal Community Policing Development Microgrant to develop community policing advisory boards in each of the six police districts, as well as using $175,000 in federal funds to expand wellness programs.
The committee also moved funds for construction of a new well, #14 on University Avenue, from the 2024 budget into 2023.
For the operating budget, the committee added $12,500 to the Double Dollars program in the operating budget, which provides FoodShare users with a dollar-for-dollar match at participating farmers’ markets. It also approved $20,000 for a blight study in the Allied Drive area and just over $100,000 for two patient navigator positions in the Public Health Madison & Dane County, contingent on county funding.