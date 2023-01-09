Ideological differences on display at Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate forum

The four candidates vying for a 10-year term on the Wisconsin Supreme Court met in Madison Monday for a candidate forum where stark ideological contrasts were drawn between the race’s pair of conservative candidates and its two liberal candidates.
The race, which is ostensibly nonpartisan but largely driven by partisan alignments, will determine the balance of the state Supreme Court. Conservative justices currently hold a 4-3 advantage on the court. But with Justice Patience Roggensack, a conservative, not seeking reelection, control of the court would swing if a liberal judge is elected.
The primary will take place Feb. 21. The general election, which will pit the primary’s top-two vote earners against one another, will be held on April 4.
Former Justice Dan Kelly, who was appointed to the state’s high court by former Gov. Scott Walker, a Republican, is once again seeking a seat on the court. He lost his reelection bid in 2020 to liberal Justice Jill Karofsky.
Kelly is one of two conservatives in the race. The other is Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow, who received national attention for her handling of the trial of Darrell Brooks, the man who drove his SUV into the Waukesha Christmas parade in 2021, killing six people and injuring dozens of others.
Two left-of-center judges are also vying for the seat. They are Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz and Dane County Circuit Judge Everett Mitchell.
The four candidates, who participated in the 90-minute forum hosted by WisPolitics.com, answered questions about their judicial philosophies, the state’s controversial 2021 redistricting process, abortion access and more.
Judicial philosophy
As part of the forum, the candidates were asked if there was a ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court or elsewhere that helped inform their judicial identity. Mitchell, who is Black, said arguments made by Thurgood Marshall in Brown vs. Board of Education — before he was a member of the nation’s high court — helped him understand “how the law can be used to oppress and demean and hurt communities of color.”
He said that the decision in Brown vs. Board of Education — which overturned the court’s previous “separate but equal” precedent — taught him “that you can use the law as a force for good.”
“No, we're not supposed to be up here being legislators,” Mitchell said. But, he added, judges should use the laws they are supposed to enforce to “make sure that lives are being bettered if we have discretion to do so.”
He said that’s the approach he takes while handling cases in his courtroom in Madison.
Protasiewicz offered a more concise answer.
“Judicial philosophy is… what you do every single day that you walk into your courtroom,” she said. “My goal, my judicial philosophy, is that every single person who walks into my courtroom gets a fair shake. I'm a common sense judge. I was a common sense prosecutor. And I'll be a common sense justice on your Supreme Court.”
“There’s no thumb on the scale putting down a weight for one side or the other,” she added. “Everybody is treated absolutely fairly.”
Dorow said her focus is to enforce the law, not write it.
“The role of a judge should not be interfered with by our political views,” she said, reading, as she did during almost all of her answers, from a binder containing notes.
Dorow, who touted her experience as the chief judge of the Waukesha County Circuit Court, did not expand further about her judicial philosophy.
Kelly, who is the only candidate to have served on the state Supreme Court but has never served as a circuit court judge, said he is “influenced by all of the court opinions in which the justices have demonstrated fidelity to the constitution.”
“When the people of Wisconsin put together our constitution, they did not ask us what our views on the constitution are,” Kelly said. “They did not ask us to decide what laws are good and effective, and which are not. They asked us to do one thing: ‘Please decide our cases, according to the way the law is written.’”
He said the people and their representatives in the Legislature, not state Supreme Court justices, are responsible for changing Wisconsin’s laws. He said he will approach cases accordingly.
Redistricting
Among the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s most high-profile and consequential decisions in 2021 came when it took on the task of reapportioning the state’s legislative and congressional maps.
The court, which eventually ruled 4-3 to select maps drawn by the Republican-controlled Legislature, took a “least-change” approach to redrawing the maps — a decision that locked in a partisan gerrymander that all but guarantees GOP control of both the Assembly and state Senate.
“So let’s be clear here, the maps are rigged. Bottom line,” Protasiewicz answered in response to a question about whether the court was right to take a least-change approach to redistricting. “Absolutely, positively rigged. They do not reflect the people of this state.”
She said the least-change approach “might sound good for some people, (but) I see no basis for it in the constitution, no basis in case law.”
“Basically, what the least-change approach has done, it has taken… meaningful votes away from people in larger communities in Dane County and Milwaukee County.”
She said the court’s decision was wrong, but added that she can’t say what she’d do in a particular case before she hears it.
Dorow did not answer the question. Instead, she said because potential litigation about the maps could come before the court again, she “will not put (herself) in a position to pre-judge anything.”
Kelly, taking a shot at Protasiewicz, said that “when someone tells you what their values are in answer to a legal question, they’re telling you how they’re going to decide the case.”
He added that “redistricting maps is an entirely political task” that requires political calculations and compromise.
“The phrase ‘least-change’ is meant to capture what the court's responsibility is when it has to consider a redistricting map,” he said.
Kelly said the court’s role is not to impose its values onto a decision, but to follow the letter of the law.
Mitchell offered a different perspective.
He said that, as a Black man, any time he hears “least-change approach” in a judicial setting, “it just brings up all kinds of past trauma about how people didn’t want to change stuff because it did not empower our (communities of color).”
“A least-change approach always means the same. It always means wait. It always means never. And it always means more oppression and more pain for folks who don't have a voice in the political process.”
Abortion
With the U.S. Supreme Court’s June decision overturning Roe vs. Wade rendering most abortions in Wisconsin illegal, the future of abortion access in the state could come down to a lawsuit challenging the state’s 1849 ban currently pending in Dane County Circuit Court.
That lawsuit, filed by Attorney General Josh Kaul and Gov. Tony Evers, both Democrats, will likely work its way to the Wisconsin Supreme Court. It could be an early high-profile case heard by the court’s next justice.
While the candidates weren't asked directly Monday about their views on abortion policy, the subject came up when they were asked a question about what they thought the worst judicial opinion of the last few decades was.
Mitchell, in response to the question, said the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe — issued in its ruling in Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization — threatened the legal concept of privacy and what it meant for Americans.
He said that the court’s decision in Roe “put our country in a very chaotic place” and was the first time in his life that the court took away Americans’ rights.
Mitchell did not address if he would oppose or uphold the state’s ban if he were elected to the state’s high court.
Protasiewicz called the Dobbs decision the “epitome and definition of judicial activism.”
“I can't tell you where I'll end up on any case,” she said. “I can tell you a little bit about my values. … My values are that women should be able to make their reproductive life decisions themselves.”
“Go ahead and talk to your clergy. Talk to your family or your health care provider,” she continued. “But in the end, my values tell me that that should be your decision. That is exactly why we need to bring common sense back to the court.”
Dorow did not directly talk about abortion. Instead, she said that “sometimes I don't personally agree with the law that I'm applying.”
“Sometimes the words, or even the statutes themselves, are stupid,” she said. “But stupid doesn't mean unconstitutional. It doesn't matter to my job whether I like the words, or even agree with the law. My job is to apply the words and what they mean.”
“Politics have absolutely no place in the courtroom,” she added.
And while Dorow did not directly answer the question Monday, she did answer it in application materials submitted in 2011 to former Gov. Scott Walker, who originally appointed her to the bench.
In that application, she pointed to the decision in Lawrence vs. Texas as the “worst Wisconsin or U.S. Supreme Court decision” she could think of. The Lawrence decision, handed down on a 6-3 vote in 2003, threw out a Texas law that said same-sex sexual activity was illegal.
Kelly, who also answered that question as part of his application for the state Supreme Court seat Walker eventually appointed him to, cited a 2005 eminent domain decision. He stood by what he wrote in his application on Monday, and also did not directly address abortion.