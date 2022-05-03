Hundreds of people filled the Wisconsin Capitol rotunda on Monday, calling on elected officials to support driver's licenses and in-state tuition for undocumented immigrants.
It was the second day of “Days Without Latinxs and Immigrants” actions led by the immigrant rights advocacy group Voces de la Frontera.
"We know that immigrants bring significant contributions to our state and make our communities stronger, more vibrant places to live and raise a family," said Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes during the rally. "These contributions are only greater when immigrants have full access to opportunities — which unfortunately is not the case in our state currently."
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has included provisions in both of his state budget proposals to allow Wisconsinites who entered the country illegally to obtain driver's licenses and identification cards, and to allow undocumented students to pay in-state tuition to attend college in Wisconsin.
Republican lawmakers stripped those provisions from the budget in both cases.
The Higher Ed Immigration Portal lists Wisconsin as one of five states with “restrictive” tuition and financial aid policies for undocumented students in higher education. Nineteen states allow in-state tuition and state financial aid for undocumented students.
Under Democratic former Gov. Jim Doyle, undocumented students were eligible for in-state tuition during the 2010-11 academic year. The Wisconsin State Journal reported in 2011 that about 100 students took advantage of the short-lived law, which was undone by Republican former Gov. Scott Walker in his first budget bill.
Since then, multiple bills have been introduced to reinstate it but have failed to pass in the Republican-led Legislature.
According to the 2019 American Community Survey, undocumented students account for over 427,000 students in U.S. higher education. In Wisconsin, nearly 3,400 undocumented students would benefit from an in-state tuition policy, according to estimates from the New American Economy, a nonprofit, bipartisan immigration research and advocacy group.
University of Wisconsin-Madison senior Keydi Osorio, a DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) student, shared her story on Monday.
Osorio, whose parents brought her to the United States from Honduras when she was 5 years old, grew up in Kenosha, where she attended elementary, middle and high school and graduated with a 4.0 grade point average.
"When it was time for university, I applied to a UW school no more than five minutes from my house and I was told that I have to pay out-of-state tuition simply because I was not born in the United States," Osorio said. "We’re expected to pay more money for a university education in the state of Wisconsin than someone we may have grown up with or sat next to in high school for four years because we’re immigrants."
Norma Rodriguez, an immigrant essential worker from Wausau, emphasized the need for driver's licenses.
"We need to be able to move around. We need to be able to go to the stores, we need to be able to go to the schools, we need to be able to go to work," Rodriguez said. "We need to be able to have equitable treatment and just treatment for all of us."
Sixteen states and the District of Columbia have enacted laws to allow unauthorized immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
There is no official measure of how many unauthorized immigrants live in Wisconsin, but the Migration Population Institute estimated Wisconsin's 2010-14 unauthorized population to be around 71,000 people, according to a UW-Madison Applied Population Lab brief published in 2017.
Cap Times reporter Kayla Huynh contributed to this report. Read more about this issue in her March 2022 story, "Despite financial hurdles, undocumented college students in Wisconsin chase their dreams."