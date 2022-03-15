Hundreds of thousands of Wisconsinites could lose their current health insurance coverage when the federal government no longer considers COVID-19 to be a public health emergency, Wisconsin's top health official said Tuesday.
Speaking at an event hosted by Wisconsin Health News, Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said when the federal public health emergency declaration related to COVID-19 expires — likely in mid-July, she said — a “conservative” estimate of a “few hundred thousand” people will likely become ineligible for health coverage through Medicaid.
People enrolled in Medicaid in Wisconsin typically have to go through an annual renewal process to prove they are still eligible for coverage. However, in the early days of the pandemic, lawmakers in Washington passed legislation requiring states to guarantee coverage for people with insurance through Medicaid as well as anyone who enrolled during the emergency declaration. That guarantee will expire when the emergency declaration lapses.
Since coverage was guaranteed, 1.5 million Wisconsinites are currently covered by Medicaid, Timberlake said. She added that with BadgerCare — Wisconsin’s Medicaid program — enrollment usually “hovers” in the 1 to 1.1 million-person range.
Wisconsin is not the only state where thousands could lose access to health insurance. A report released last fall by the Urban Institute and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation found there was “unprecedented Medicaid enrollment during the public health emergency.”
Accordingly, the report found, “15 million people could lose Medicaid coverage when the emergency declaration ends.”
In non-pandemic times, with some exceptions, BadgerCare eligibility is income-limited. People who make 100% or less of the poverty line — $12,880 for single adults as of 2021 — are eligible to enroll in Medicaid. The income limit increases slightly depending upon the number of people in a family/household.
Timberlake said Tuesday the state “will need to be working very hard … to do that redetermination in a way that is fair to the members.”
She also said she supports efforts from Gov. Tony Evers and other governors to lobby the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to provide a 90-day notice to the end of the declaration. More time, she said, would help the department be able to complete evaluations for the 1.5 million people currently enrolled in BadgerCare and avoid unnecessary lapses in coverage.