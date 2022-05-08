For the second time this week, hundreds of protesters gathered outside the state Capitol on Saturday to protest the seemingly imminent reversal of Roe v. Wade.
Late Monday night, Politico reported on a leaked draft opinion indicating the Supreme Court is poised to overturn its 1973 Roe ruling, and Madison activists were quick to spring into action.
Saturday’s rally, organized by the Socialist Feminist Collective, followed a Tuesday protest, hosted by Madison Socialist Alternative, both seeking to inform Wisconsinites of the state’s 1849 law that would effectively ban most abortions if the Supreme Court overturns its Roe ruling.
Under Wisconsin's currently unenforceable ban, doctors who perform abortions can be found guilty of a class H felony, punishable by up to six years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000, or both. It includes exceptions for an abortion that is deemed medically necessary to save the mother's life, but does not make exceptions for cases of rape, incest or the mother's physical or mental health.
Saturday’s protest remained peaceful, with a table for snacks and water, sign-making and designated safety officers in case of a health emergency. Both Madison Police and State Capitol Police had officers on the scene.
Leaders of the rally alternated between leading chants and introducing speakers, including high school students, attorneys and abortion rights activists.
Tarah Strangler, who goes by Cherry and is a member of UW-Madison's BIPOC Coalition, spoke at the rally about the force of collective action and encouraged the crowd to continue to show up to protests.
"The worst part about moments like this is is the disempowerment we feel," she said. "But we all bring something to the table. We are all here together in this fight and in this moment."
She said Madison needs to support the people most affected if Roe is overturned, including people of color and people experiencing financial hardship.
At the end of the two-hour rally, she told the crowd another protest will take place on May 14, and that the Socialist Feminist Collective will host community gatherings to continue to address abortion access.
I’m at the capitol building where folks are gathering for the second protest to protect abortion rights. Follow along here. pic.twitter.com/WjgMP47eHy— Allison Garfield (@aligarfield_) May 7, 2022
Hayley Archer, a Madison attorney who attended the protest, called the current moment Dickensian: “it’s the best of times and the worst of times.”
“There are protests all over the country right now, hundreds of thousands of people pouring out and fighting back. It’s wonderful to come together,” Archer said. “We have each other. It’s what we have — it’s all we have.”
Another attendee at the Saturday rally, Sakari, a McFarland High School student, was angry. She called the potential overturning of Roe “bullshit.”
“We cannot let this happen. We need to continue to come together to fight this and show them we will not stop,” she said.
Since at least 1849, it’s been illegal to perform an abortion in Wisconsin. Since 1973, that law has been unenforceable under the Supreme Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade.
Wisconsin is one of nine states with a pre-Roe abortion ban on the books, in addition to 13 with post-Roe bans intended to take effect if the ruling is overturned.
A small group of counter-protesters gathered at the end of the rally at the bottom of the Capitol.
Kate Diamond spoke at the protest from the perspective of a mother, a pregnant woman and someone who has had an abortion.
After miscarrying and then successfully carrying out a pregnancy full-term, she unexpectedly got pregnant again about a year later, she said.
“My husband and I knew we wanted two kids, but we needed more time. We'd never be able to afford so many years of double daycare bills,” Diamond said. “Abortion was what I needed, emotionally and financially. I knew the pain of losing a baby I desperately wanted.”
She described her experience to the crowd, explaining how she had to wait a full week between her first and second appointments.
Wisconsin is one of 26 states with a mandatory waiting period before an abortion is performed or induced. Wisconsin law mandates a 24-hour delay, but because both appointments need to be with the same physician, that wait can often be longer.
“I felt hollow that week. I wasn't a person, I was a puppet. These strange men who work in this building, they think they deserve more say over my body because they're in that building,” Diamond said, motioning to the Capitol behind her. “And me, the person who inhabits this body, I didn't have anything to do with it. They were the ones in control. I wasn't fully human.”
She went on to describe the birth of her son and her abortion as the healthiest, happiest moments of her reproductive life.
"Abortion care in Wisconsin has been almost legislated out of existence, but not yet entirely," Diamond said. We deserve to live in a society … where people have access to abortion whenever and why ever we need it. We (deserve) agency over our own lives by having control over our own bodies."