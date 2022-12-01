The relief in Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s voice was palpable.
“It’s pretty exciting,” she told the Cap Times of the Senate’s passage of the legislation she spearheaded that will enshrine same-sex marriage rights into federal law. “And also, I’m glad that the nervous phase has passed.”
The congratulations started pouring in before the Respect for Marriage Act passed the Senate on a 61-36 vote on Tuesday — but Baldwin knew better than to celebrate until the votes were cast.
In the final roll call, three senators did not vote: Republican Sens. Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Patrick Toomey of Pennsylvania (both of whom are retiring) and Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia, who is running for reelection in a runoff against Republican candidate Herschel Walker.
Aside from Warnock, every Democratic senator voted to support the bill. They were joined by 12 Republicans: Sens. Roy Blunt of Missouri, Richard Burr and Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, Susan Collins of Maine, Joni Ernst of Iowa, Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan of Alaska, Rob Portman of Ohio, Mitt Romney of Utah, and Todd Young of Indiana.
The bill will now return to the U.S. House — which passed a version of it in July — for a vote before heading to President Joe Biden’s desk for approval. It was introduced in the Senate by Baldwin, Collins, and Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California.
Baldwin became the first openly gay member elected to the U.S. Senate in 2012, and was the first openly gay woman elected to Congress in 1999. The Madison Democrat has supported the Respect for Marriage Act since its first version was first introduced in 2009, when she represented Wisconsin in the U.S. House of Representatives. At that point, some states had chosen to recognize marriages between same-sex couples while others did not.
That was before the U.S. Supreme Court issued its 2015 ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges, which established the federal right to same-sex marriage.
Lawmakers who had supported the Respect for Marriage Act in its early years hoped the legislation would be rendered unnecessary by the Obergefell ruling, Baldwin said. But those hopes were dashed by the court’s June decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned its previous decisions in Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, nullifying a previously established constitutional right to abortion in most cases.
“With that single decision, half of all Americans became second-class citizens. And so I don't think there's any way to to say with a straight face that (the Dobbs decision) wasn't a real threat to a number of fundamental rights, including access to contraception, interracial marriage, same-sex marriage and a set of other issues,” Baldwin said in an interview.
The Respect for Marriage Act requires the federal government to recognize marriages as long as they are valid in the state in which they were performed (a measure intended to protect same-sex and interracial marriages).
Some religious freedom protections are also written into the bill. For example, nonprofit religious organizations will not be required to "provide services, accommodations, advantages, facilities, goods, or privileges for the solemnization or celebration of a marriage.” The legislation also does not recognize polygamous marriages — which are already illegal.
The bill effectively repeals the 1996 Defense of Marriage Act, which defined marriage under federal law as a union between a man and a woman and allowed states to refuse to recognize same-sex marriages. The Clinton-era law was rendered unenforceable under the Supreme Court’s decisions in United States. v. Windsor in 2013 and Obergefell v. Hodges in 2015.
The future of those rulings was called into question by the court’s Dobbs decision.
Throughout the court’s majority opinion in Dobbs, Justice Samuel Alito stressed that the decision was only intended to apply to abortion, and not other cases such as rulings establishing the right for married people to obtain contraceptives (Griswold v. Connecticut), the right to engage in private, consensual sexual acts (Lawrence v. Texas) and the right to same-sex marriage (Obergefell v. Hodges).
In a concurring opinion, Justice Clarence Thomas agreed the Dobbs ruling did not affect any of those cases. However, he argued, “in future cases, we should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell.”
The doctrine of “substantive due process” (which effectively allows courts to protect certain rights from government interference, regardless of whether they are explicitly enumerated by the Constitution) — on which Roe, Casey, Griswold, Lawrence and Obergefell relied heavily — “has harmed our country in many ways” and should be eliminated from the country’s jurisprudence “at the earliest opportunity,” Thomas wrote.
Baldwin’s Wisconsin counterpart, Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, voted against the proposal, arguing it was “unnecessary as the Obergefell decision is settled law and has no chance of being overturned.”
“The Democrats have used this to create a state of fear over a settled issue in order to further divide Americans for their political benefit. The substitute amendment (addressing religious freedom) did not provide sufficient protection for those with strongly held religious beliefs and leaves a lane open for discrimination by activist groups, state governments and the IRS,” Johnson said in a statement. “Religious liberty should be upheld for all and those with sincerely held religious beliefs should not be discriminated against for their views on marriage.”
Baldwin noted that Roe v. Wade was also believed to be settled law until it was overturned in June.
“It's not just the Dobbs decision, but the concurring opinion from Clarence Thomas, which issued essentially an open invitation to litigators: send us a case challenging the Obergefell case, challenging access to contraception. That was put pretty plainly in his concurring opinion,” Baldwin said. “So, this (legislation) was always a very serious issue — not undertaken for political gain, but undertaken precisely to protect and to provide certainty to those in interracial and same-sex marriages.”
Opposition to the proposal was primarily rooted in two perspectives, Baldwin found: those who opposed same-sex marriage, and those who supported it but felt a law codifying it was unnecessary.
“It started, in a way, by finding folks who wanted to get to ‘yes,’” Baldwin said. “And then listening carefully and addressing concerns, or requests for clarity, which is exactly how we ended up with a coalition that included 12 Republicans — is by listening to their concerns, and then incorporating clarifying amendments in order to form that coalition and get it through.”
Baldwin — an understated progressive stalwart — acknowledged that her tendency to eschew the spotlight might have helped her maintain her peers’ trust as the bill worked its way toward passage.
“I think that the trust issue is very significant, especially when colleagues are concerned that conversations, or whichever way they're leaning on legislation, will be somehow broadcast and they'll fall under a lot more pressure,” she said.
Although recent examples of bipartisanship have been sparse, Baldwin noted that they’re not nonexistent, citing the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the 2022 Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.
“These are examples — sadly, pretty rare — but they are examples of putting the partisanship aside and trying to address a legitimate concern or challenge or crisis,” Baldwin said.
It’s still Baldwin’s hope that the Supreme Court’s Obergefell decision will remain in place.
“But I think (the Respect for Marriage Act) puts to rest a lot of a lot of fear right now that protections that people fought for, for decades, will stay intact,” Baldwin said.
The senator noted that before marriage equality was recognized, same-sex partners would be legally treated as strangers in situations ranging from medical emergencies to parenting.
“And so, people in gay and lesbian relationships had to take a lot of actions with regard to legal documents, etc., in order just to protect their families and in order to replicate what somebody who is is married would get by virtue of entering into a marriage. So this does provide a lot of reassurance that we don't have to start from scratch,” Baldwin said.
Baldwin, 60, has been a quiet but determined trailblazer throughout her political career.
And while she was the first out LGBTQ+ person elected to the Senate and the first out LGBTQ+ woman elected to the House, she noted in a 2021 interview with The Advocate that, in 1986, she was the third gay person elected to the Dane County Board of Supervisors.
One of Baldwin’s most prominent role models was Dick Wagner — the board’s first openly gay member.
Wagner, who served on the board for 14 years, died Dec. 12, 2021, at age 78. Baldwin said in a statement released at the time that she “may not have ever entered public service if not for the guidance and encouragement he provided me to walk the path he paved.”
Wagner “lived a life that showed to all of us that history only moves in one direction: Forward,” Baldwin said in the statement.
“I know how important my role models were for me, to develop confidence that I could be out and still get elected to office, and that I could be successful in my professional life,” Baldwin told the Cap Times. “And I really do think that there's still too many places around this country where that's not a given for a young gay, lesbian or transgender child — and to be able to see role models out there is is crucial.”