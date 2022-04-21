How did drop boxes become a hot-button election issue in Wisconsin?

A few feet tall and a couple feet wide, these steel sidewalk boxes would almost surely go unnoticed if it weren't for their bright blue color.
So, how did they become the centerpiece of yet another partisan fight that found its way to the Wisconsin Supreme Court — a fight activists say could disenfranchise some Wisconsin voters, especially disabled people?
For most weeks in a year, these structures — painted a sky blue hue in Madison — are little more than decorative. But on a few occasions, the drop boxes serve as a COVID-19-friendly way for voters to return their absentee ballots. Or at least they did between when they were installed in October 2020 and two months ago, when the state’s high court barred their use. (The court is currently working out the merits of a lawsuit alleging absentee ballot drop boxes violate state law.)
In the 18 months since President Joe Biden won Wisconsin by about 21,000 votes — a victory reaffirmed by multiple recounts, lawsuits and a nonpartisan audit — Republicans and their allies in the state have made outlawing the use of absentee ballot drop boxes, among a flurry of other election-related changes, a top priority.
At least 245 municipal clerks — all across the state, including in areas that backed former President Donald Trump by a wide margin — used absentee ballot drop boxes during the 2020 presidential election, according to a report from the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau.
With the state Supreme Court’s decision about the legality of drop boxes expected by the end of June, thousands of voters could be permanently looking for another way to return their ballots come fall, and the boxes could become decorative for good.
From mundane to hot-button
Opposition to ballot drop boxes in recent months is something of a conservative about-face.
In September 2020, while the city of Madison was preparing to host a series of “Democracy in the Park” events, where election workers collected completed absentee ballots at the city's numerous parks, a lawyer writing on behalf of the Legislature’s Republican leaders — who were questioning the legality of the events — pointed to drop boxes as an alternative way to collect votes.
“Wisconsin law already provides numerous, readily available methods for all voters to return their completed absentee ballots by the Nov. 3, 2020, statutory deadline,” wrote the lawyer, Misha Tseytlin, on behalf of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and then-Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald.
Tseytlin cited returning ballots by mail, at an early in-person voting location, at a polling place on Election Day or at secure absentee ballot drop boxes as appropriate alternatives for returning a completed ballot, while contending Democracy in the Park might not be legal.
“We wholeheartedly support voters’ use of any of these convenient, secure and expressly authorized absentee-ballot-return methods,” he wrote on behalf of the GOP leaders.
Even more recently, in January, Republicans in the Legislature worked on a bill that would have set rules for absentee ballot drop boxes. That plan was killed when Trump issued a statement opposing the effort.
Sen. Kathy Bernier, a Republican and former election clerk who was spearheading the plan, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that no GOP lawmakers in the Assembly opposed the legislation before Trump spoke out.
“Some RINO Republicans in Wisconsin are working hand in hand with others to have drop boxes again placed in Wisconsin,” Trump said of the plan. “These fools are playing right into the Democrats’ hand. Drop boxes are only good for Democrats and cheating, not good for Republicans.”
Trump’s charge about using drop boxes to cheat in an election is baseless.
Also in January, Vos faced blowback at the Capitol for his perceived support of absentee ballot drop boxes. Rep. Timothy Ramthun, a conspiracy theorist, election skeptic and GOP candidate for governor, falsely accused the Republican leader of coordinating with Hillary Clinton’s lawyers to authorize the use of absentee ballot drop boxes in 2020.
As a result of the quarrel, Vos stripped Ramthun of his lone staffer — a move backed by the entire Assembly GOP leadership team. And while Ramthun’s claim was false, Vos’ reaction showed how GOP lawmakers don’t want to be tangled up with the politically contentious topic of drop boxes.
How did we get here?
For Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, Trump’s statement on drop boxes was the moment “Republicans started coming after us and wanting to get rid of drop boxes,” even though it was more than a year after the 2020 presidential election.
Rhodes-Conway said the politicization of absentee ballot drop boxes is part of a greater strategy from Trump and his allies to sow distrust in the state’s election system. She said in the months since the election, the former president appeared to be looking for an argument or issue that would stick.
“But I also think that around and underneath (Trump’s continued efforts to sow distrust) is a fairly cynical approach to elections that wants to depress turnout and wants to cast doubt on the electoral system,” Rhodes-Conway said. “Because one party is afraid that if more people vote they will continue to lose.”
Barry Burden, a University of Wisconsin-Madison political science professor, has a fuzzier memory of when absentee ballot drop boxes became so politicized. He said he remembers complaints being lodged before the presidential election, and they “really escalated after Election Day when it was apparent that Trump was not the winner.”
Even still, he said, there is a reason attacks against the boxes have stuck while other complaints about the election have seemed to fade away.
“I think there's one thing that makes the drop boxes more tempting as a target compared to other aspects of absentee voting for Republicans, and that is that Mark Zuckerberg’s foundation helped fund them,” Burden said.
Burden was referring to donations the Facebook CEO and his wife, Priscilla Chan, made to the Center for Tech and Civic Life, a nonprofit organization that provided grants to communities throughout Wisconsin to help them administer the 2020 presidential election safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The couple donated $400 million to CTCL to be doled out across the country, and the lion’s share of the grant funding that came into Wisconsin was directed to Madison, Milwaukee, Racine, Kenosha and Green Bay — the state’s largest and most Democratic cities.
Madison used the grant funding from CTCL to purchase its 14 absentee ballot drop boxes, Rhodes-Conway said.
How those five cities used the grant money they received has become a fixation of Michael Gableman, a conservative attorney and former state Supreme Court justice tapped by Assembly Republicans to lead a taxpayer-funded review of the state’s 2020 vote. In one appearance on Fox News, Gableman falsely claimed the grants to the five cities amounted to “a wave of massive election bribery.”
Opponents of drop boxes have latched onto Gableman’s reasoning. In recent weeks, the Wisconsin Voters Alliance — a conservative group which sued to overturn the state’s 2020 vote and whose president serves as a member of Gableman’s review team — paid for a billboard in downtown Madison that asks: “Illegal drop boxes? Election bribery?”
The billboard's words are framed by green dollar bills with the letter “Z” on them, a nod to Zuckberg and CTCL.
However, Madison had applied for, and been awarded, the grant from CTCL before Zuckerberg announced his massive donation to the nonprofit. A July 13, 2020, letter from CTCL to Rhodes-Conway informed the mayor of the group’s decision to award the grant. Zuckerberg’s donation to CTCL wouldn’t come until almost two months later, on Sept. 1.
Even still, the drop box furor continues.
The push to ban drop boxes could have tangible effects on the outcome of elections in Wisconsin, Burden said. In Madison alone, a little more than 10,000 votes were cast via drop boxes in the 2020 presidential election, the city clerk’s office told the Cap Times.
“We have closely contested elections in Wisconsin, so a small number of ballots that come in by one means actually could affect the outcome,” Burden said.
He said the Republican push for a flurry of changes shows they are keen on changing the way elections are run in the state. Burden added that if a Republican ousts Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, in November, lawmakers will “probably escalate in terms of the range of things they touch upon” when it comes to elections.
Safe and secure voting
Burden also noted that returning a ballot via an absentee drop box is among the safest ways to cast a vote. The boxes are sturdy and secure, and ballots are collected each day by an election worker.
“Drop boxes are actually more secure than the U.S. Postal Service and your mailbox,” he said. “They're locked and there's no problem with the mail service not delivering on time.”
He also noted that in a handful of states that vote completely by mail, returning a ballot via a locked drop box is among the only ways to cast a vote.
Those states include Washington, Utah and Colorado.
Take Washington, for example. In the Evergreen State, every registered voter is mailed a ballot at least 18 days before Election Day, according to Stuart Holmes, elections director in the Washington Secretary of State’s office. After a voter has completed their ballot, they can send it back via Postal Service, take it to their local election official’s office or deposit it in an absentee ballot drop box.
Holmes said that, like in other states, Washington election officials heard some complaints about wrongdoing with the state’s presidential election. But, after investigating, they determined the complaints were baseless.
A lack of accusations about fraud and voters' confidence in the election system in Washington — where absentee ballots and drop boxes are the standard — highlight how the former president’s election lies have continued to sow distrust in some states but not in others.
But how can election officials dispel concerns about the electoral process? Holmes said it’s simple: If people get to know their local election official, their concerns about election wrongdoing will evaporate.