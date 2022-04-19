How Dane County’s low voter turnout propelled ghost candidates

Dane County this year saw the lowest voter turnout for its spring election — a mere 22.5% — since 2014. And while the lack of participation is not unusual, the nature of the local races on the ballot made it possible for some unlikely candidates to thrive.
Historically, spring elections see a lower turnout than those in the fall, especially if, like with the April 5 election, there are no statewide candidates at the top of the ticket driving voters.
And in this election, few contested races were on the ballot for most voters. For the Dane County Board, only 10 of 37 board seats were contested. Eleven supervisors did not seek reelection and 11 newcomers ran unopposed.
“There weren't meaningful choices in a lot of cases. There also just isn't a lot of visibility of candidates in spring elections,” said Barry Burden, a political science professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. “The lack of contested races affected voters directly because many of them, I think, said to themselves, there just wasn't a reason to participate.”
Because of that, some competitive local seats were decided by tighter margins — even with candidates who didn’t campaign at all.
In low turnout elections, data show there are more conservative voters taking to the polls, especially in Dane County outside the city of Madison, said Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell. That can lead to more competitive races in unexpected districts.
More extreme candidates tend to do well because the motivated voters are more liberal Democrats and more conservative Republicans, giving those votes more weight than when everyone is casting a ballot, said David Canon, an American politics professor at UW-Madison.
It’s especially relevant for what Dane County saw on April 5, Canon said. He explained that “ghost candidates” may become a strategy when low turnout is expected, and how that can be threatening to local offices.
“Democracy depends on people voting and that we need to have people turning out to vote just to be able to give that sense of legitimacy to the election process,” Canon said. “(With low turnout), we can't really be sure that the people who are elected are representing the interests of all those people who didn't vote.”
Historically low turnout and tighter margins
The Dane County Clerk’s Office calculates voter turnout by the number of registered voters in the area. So on April 5, 81,104 ballots were cast out of a total of 359,983 registered voters in the county, according to the County Clerk’s office. Here’s how previous years have stacked up.
Burden’s research focuses on elections and redistricting — both of which coincided this year in Dane County. The recent redistricting of the county’s voting map, which went into effect for spring 2022 elections, meant all seats on the board were up for grabs.
But it also affected the nature of the campaigns.
More so than in previous years, the candidates for Dane County Board running uncontested didn't feel the same pressure to engage in campaign efforts because they had no opponents, Burden said.
Even some contested races had “ghost candidates” — contenders who had no campaign, media presence, website, stated positions or contact information. The term was coined in 2020 when Republican consultants put up three nonexistent candidates for the Florida Senate.
While Dane County’s “ghost candidates” are real people, they ran with a lack of information and presence that left even their opponents confused.
In District 5, Jeff Hynes, a UW-Madison student, ran unopposed in the majority-student region that covers much of the UW campus. Hynes faced pushback for not being vocal about his platform, having a campaign website or a clear way for future constituents to reach him.
The Cap Times interviewed Hynes, who said he ran because of the increasing number of issues in the community, including public safety, affordable housing, environmental sustainability and issues relating to incarceration and criminal justice.
Still, the current alder for District 5, Juliana Bennett, took to social media asking the public to support write-in candidates for the unopposed seat, wanting more transparency.
"I thought I was transparent because I spoke in front of (Associated Students) and did interviews about my platforms for the news outlets that asked me," Hynes told the Cap Times. "My platforms were posted on the League of Women Voters of Dane County before being asked for any of the interviews. I also campaigned, talked to many of my constituents and personally handed out flyers and signs."
Hynes said, as a new member of the board, he does not have every position on every issue figured out yet.
"I consider myself fair-minded, a good listener, and I will make decisions in the best interest of the people in my district," he said.
In contested races, the Cap Times — along with a number of other media outlets and organizations — could not reach current Supervisor Jeff Weigand, who represents District 20, and Carlos Umpierre, running in District 25, after many attempts. Andrew McKinney, running in District 36, said he would not answer questions from the media.
And while only Weigand was successful, some of those candidates came closer in races than expected.
In District 25, Umpierre gained 1,136 votes (nearly 40%) while his opponent, incumbent Tim Kiefer, got 1,911 votes — a difference of 775 votes — making it one of the closer races on the ballot.
But in District 20, Weigand barely held onto his County Board seat with 50.6% of votes, a 33 vote-edge over his opponent Scott Michalak, who garnered 49.2% of votes.
Weigand’s lack of visibility and a platform hurt Michalak’s campaign and chances of beating the incumbent, Michalak told the Cap Times. He attributed his loss to confusion from “voters that usually vote liberally or Democratically that were confused (and thought) Supervisor Weigand had gotten the endorsement of the Dane County Democrats.” (The Dane County Democrats actually endorsed Michalak.)
Despite the County Board races being nonpartisan, Michalak said some voters “were thinking that Weigand was the Democratic or liberal candidate in this race.” Michalak attributed the confusion to Weigand’s general absence of a campaign.
Michalak dubbed Weigand — a former appointee of Republican Gov. Scott Walker who served as a campaign manager for Republican congressman Glenn Grothman — Walker’s “right-hand man.” Weigand has supported more conservative policies in the county, authoring a resolution to repeal the county’s mask mandate during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. He was also the only supervisor to vote against a resolution supporting a task force in the state Assembly for missing and murdered African American women.
“I know (all the confusion) definitely made a difference in this race, and this is something I'm terribly, terribly disappointed about,” Michalak said.
‘A perverse tactic’
It’s not an unsurprising conclusion, though, at least to Burden.
Running as a “ghost candidate” may be a tactic, and, if so, “it's sort of a perverse tactic because it's the opposite of what you would expect,” Burden said.
Oftentimes, local candidates struggle to gain attention and disseminate their names.
“To see candidates shying away from all of that does suggest that it's a kind of strategy because those things aren't constrained by costs,” Burden said. “It may be that these candidates were hoping that the low levels of knowledge about all of the candidates might work to their advantage and let some of them sneak into office.”
He added it's possible “ghost candidates” were communicating with supporters in their own private networks.
“That's kind of the irony of these low visibility races: a small group of backers can really make a difference and if that's the case, then having less interest in the campaigns and less visibility is a strategy,” Burden said.
For that reason, both Canon and Burden said it’s good practice for voters to show up at polls, even in low-stakes elections.
Moving forward, it might be worth thinking about whether spring elections should be held separately from the fall elections at all, Burden said.
“It's a complicated issue,” Burden said. “It is expensive to hold four elections a year. Just in terms of the cost and the hassle, you might think it's worth combining these.”
No matter the number of candidates on the ballot, election officials have to go through all the steps to holding an election: providing polling places, ballots, machines and poll workers, as well as auditing and testing the machines.
Despite some states considering merging the two elections — Los Angeles moved its mayoral elections to the fall, as opposed to holding them in the spring, to increase turnout — it could raise new issues. When high-profile partisan races are on the ballot, it’s not always best to include local elections, which are nonpartisan, Burden said.
Under Wisconsin law, it’s required that the two elections be held separately, so the law would need to be changed for the two elections to be combined.
“They're about different issues and different concerns to voters, so there's not an easy answer to this,” Burden said. “But right now, the spring elections are just barely elections (by the) formal definition of the word.”
Burden was involved in the county’s redistricting process and said one of the hopes was that the new districts would generate interest from new candidates.
That wasn’t the reality of the spring election. So few candidates ran this year that Madison canceled the February primary for the first time in 28 years.
“It's possible that serving in local office is just harder now, and it's discouraging to a lot of people,” he said, noting the local government roles don’t pay well and take up a lot of time. “The County Board deals with a whole range of issues that I think people really care about … and it's just unfortunate that those really important issues didn't get a greater airing during the spring election season.
“Now they're going to take a backseat to the big general elections that are coming in the fall. The low turnout, I'm afraid, just contributes to the lack of visibility to those really important issues.”
Canon said the issue isn’t specific to Madison, Dane County or Wisconsin. It’s happening all over the country.
“You really do have to have publicly minded people who are willing to do this kind of public service," Canon said. "It’s really something that's gotten to be more and more of a problem, just getting people to run for local offices.
“A contributing factor is the nature of our polarized politics and basically just the nasty politics that we've seen, especially over the last couple election cycles. I think that serves as a deterrent for people to enter these races.”