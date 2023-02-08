The Madison City Council has rejected the Landmarks Commission’s unanimous recommendation to make the Filene House a historic landmark, paving the way for a massive housing redevelopment in its place.
The two-story building at 1617 Sherman Ave. near Tenney Park was one of the first homes in 1950 for CUNA Mutual, the Credit Union National Association, and hosted President Harry Truman for the dedication of Filene House, a memorial to Edward Filene, founder of the credit union movement in the United States.
A recent push to nominate the site as a city landmark — an effort that came after Vermilion Development of Chicago last month submitted a proposal to tear down the building in favor of a 331-unit, five-building structure — proved divisive during public comment Tuesday.
Those in favor of making the site a landmark advocated its historic significance in the early credit union movement. Those opposed contended the property could simply have a plaque acknowledging the history while helping the city address its housing shortage.
Bob Klebba, a longtime small business owner in Madison, said it’s been a decade since a landmark nomination has come in front of the City Council. Klebba is heavily involved in the downtown real estate development scene, frequently chairing steering committees designed to give the public a voice and input into the approval process for development.
“All of us want to see more housing in Madison,” Klebba said, “and this 8-acre site could easily accommodate 350 apartments and the Filene House.”
Vermilion’s plans for the 8.2-acre site would span from 1601 to 1617 W. Sherman Ave., which includes the Filene House and two five-story multifamily structures, six two-story townhouses and parking.
Vermilion submitted the land-use application for the site on Jan. 17 before the landmark status went to the full council but over a week after Madison's Landmarks Commission voted 4-0 to recommend the designation to preserve the site.
Melissa Huggins represented Vermilion at the Tuesday meeting and said there’s been a public misconception that the developer tried to “slide in” the application to circumvent city procedures. Huggins said Vermilion began conversations with city staff in October 2021 and worked over 16 months to develop a plan for the project.
“We all know that developing in Madison is really difficult. It isn’t possible to slide in anything and we end up with a better city because of it,” Huggins said. “This has been a moving target and has been out there for a while.”
How the Filene House qualified as a landmark
There are five standards that qualify a site as a Madison landmark:
- It is associated with “broad patterns of cultural, political, economic or social history of the nation, state or community.”
- It is associated with the lives of important people or an important event in national, state or local history.
- It has important archaeological or anthropological significance.
- It embodies the distinguishing characteristics of an architectural type inherently valuable as representative of a period, style, method of construction or of indigenous materials or craftsmanship.
- It is representative of the work of a master builder, designer or architect.
John Rolling, a longtime Madison resident, historian and retired real estate appraiser, submitted a 33-page landmark nomination for the Filene House in December under the first two standards. The report details not only the history of the house but also Edward Filene himself, an American businessman and philanthropist who played a decisive role in pioneering credit unions across the country.
“During the period 1950-1979, Filene House in Madison, Wisconsin was the star on the map of the national and later the international credit union movement, an important part of 20th-century social and economic history,” Rolling wrote.
Darrin Jolas, a managing director for Vermilion, proposed during Tuesday's meeting that some space be set aside on the property overlooking Lake Mendota, Filene Park, Tenney Park and the Yahara River to honor the site’s history.
“We believe Madison deserves two things at once — a commemorative space for people to gather (to) learn the story of the credit union movement and the creation of essential housing for the future of Madison,” Jolas said Tuesday.
Vermilion's land-use application is still subject to Plan Commission and council approval.
Did council tell Madison committees, 'Meh?'
Ald. Barbara Vedder, District 12, asked for the landmark designation to be placed on file without prejudice, which means it can be revisited at a later date. The council voted 14-5 to put the status on file.
Even though she supported that motion, which effectively overruled the Landmarks Commission, Ald. Regina Vidaver, District 5, asked for the council to consider the work that their committees do while voting.
“Why do we have a Landmarks Commission if we’re going to come and take a unanimous vote from a group of people who are experts and really dove into the material and we’re going to say, ‘Meh, not so much’?” Vidaver asked. “We have that purview as a council to do that, but it does concern me about process going forward and what we’re asking of our committees.”
City OKs apartments at Market Square Theater site
The council unanimously approved the rezoning of the closed Market Square theater at 6604 Odana Road for a six-story, 87-unit apartment building with 2,200 square feet of commercial space. The lot is adjacent to Normandy Square Apartments, a senior independent living facility, and many residents have expressed concerns about what the construction of a large development will mean.
With many alders raising concerns about a future budget shortfall, the council also rejected two funding proposals.
In an 11-8 vote in support, the council fell short of the 15 votes needed to pass $74,460 to fund a new position in the Department of Civil Rights for an equal opportunities investigator. The department requested the position in the fall to hire a full-time person to investigate housing discrimination complaints, to help address an increased caseload from the town of Madison annexation and post-pandemic housing issues.
Additionally, the council declined to reallocate $91,078 to Public Health Madison & Dane County for violence prevention services in an 8-11 vote. While the health department already has $300,000 allotted to fund community organizations providing services related to violence prevention, the additional capital would have come from the money reserved in the budget for alder salary increases that failed to pass in November.
“This money is in front of us because some people didn’t believe we deserve a livable wage on council,” said Ald. Juliana Bennett, District 8. “I am very happy to support this so that other people who don’t have a livable wage in the city of Madison can receive services."