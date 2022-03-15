The Wisconsin Legislature concluded its two-year session last week — sending a long list of bills to Gov. Tony Evers' desk and leaving plenty of others on the table.
Although the Republican-led Legislature and the Democratic governor have earned a reputation for butting heads with each other — if they're even communicating in the first place — that doesn't mean nothing is being signed into law.
Here's where some prominent proposals floated throughout the session stand at the end of the term.
Abortion
A Republican-proposed ban on most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy made it through a Senate committee, but was never scheduled for a vote in either chamber. On the Democratic side, a proposal to repeal Wisconsin's criminal abortion ban (which has been on the books since 1849 but is unenforceable under Roe v. Wade) was not given a committee hearing in either chamber.
COVID-19
Several Republican bills await action from Evers, who is expected to veto them.
One would bar "the state, any governmental entity, and any business or legal entity engaged in any enterprise in the state" from requiring proof of COVID vaccination as a condition of receiving any services. Another would allow proof of natural immunity to COVID-19 to serve as a substitute for proof of vaccination or a negative test, in the case of employment requirements.
Lawmakers also passed a bill that would exempt employees, in some cases, from non-compete agreements if they are fired for refusing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine or refusing to share their vaccination status. Also approved was a bill that would ensure that under state employment relations law, the definition of "veteran" includes someone who is discharged for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine.
Several other GOP bills failed to make it through both chambers of the Legislature, including one that would classify an injury caused by the COVID-19 vaccine (if required by an employer) as a workplace injury for the purpose of worker's compensation.
Last week, Evers signed two bipartisan bills aimed at helping restaurants and small businesses recover from COVID-induced financial hardships.
The bills make small changes to Wisconsin tax law, with one creating a new tax exemption for certain grant recipients and the other increasing the maximum amount individuals can claim in net capital loss deductions.
Education
Both chambers of the Legislature approved, on party lines, a Republican proposal to allow parents to opt out of school mask mandates and require school districts to offer in-person instruction options. The bill now goes to Evers.
Also awaiting action from Evers is a “parent bill of rights,” which outlines 15 items parents would have control over rather than schools.
The rights afforded to parents under the bill include, but are not limited to:
The right to determine the religion of the child
The right to determine the type of school or educational setting the child attends
The right to determine medical care for the child, unless specified otherwise in law or court order
The right to determine the names and pronouns used for the child while at school
The right to review instructional materials and outlines used by the child’s school
The right to request notice of when certain subjects will be taught or discussed in the child’s classroom
The right to opt out of a class or instructional materials for reasons based on either religion or personal conviction
The right to be timely informed of any acts of violence or crimes occurring on grounds of the child’s school
Another bill would require the state Department of Instruction to return its school report card scoring formula to the one used in 2018-19, and would make the department go through the state administrative rules process to adjust that formula, rather than make changes on its own. That bill also awaits a response from Evers.
Evers is expected to veto the GOP-backed bills.
Several other bills related to children and education failed to pass the Legislature, including a proposal that would require armed school resource officers at schools that surpass a threshold of criminal incidents on their grounds and another that would ban medical gender transition procedures for anyone under the age of 18.
Elections
A variety of election-related measures await action from Evers. As a general rule, Democrats opposed these bills and Republicans supported them, but in some cases a handful of Republicans joined Democrats in voting against them.
The measures would, among other things, bar the use of private funds for election administration, tighten regulations on indefinitely confined voters and provide whistleblower protections for municipal clerks who report election fraud or irregularities.
Lawmakers failed to reach a deal on legislation that would allow municipal clerks to begin counting absentee ballots on the Monday before Election Day — a change that, in theory, most members of both parties support.
Evers has said he will veto any legislation that makes it more difficult to vote.
Guns
Three bills that would expand gun rights in the state, primarily under the umbrella of a law allowing for the licensed carrying of concealed weapons, were sent to Evers' desk.
Lawmakers voted on party lines to approve GOP bills that would allow concealed weapons in vehicles on school grounds, allow concealed weapons in places of worship located on private school grounds, and allow residents of other states to carry concealed weapons in Wisconsin as long they are licensed in another state.
Evers is expected to veto all three.
Youth corrections
Lawmakers in both parties voted to approve borrowing nearly $42 million to build a new youth prison for serious offenders in Milwaukee County.
Evers is expected to sign the bill.
Under the legislation, the state's existing youth prison would be required to house adult inmates once the new facility is built. The bill also requires Milwaukee city officials to approve the site of the new facility.