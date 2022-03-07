Madison area gas prices have increased by 50 cents in a single week — a rare spike that puts the city 30 cents away from its all-time high.
The average cost per gallon for regular unleaded gas Monday in the Madison metro area was $3.81, while the state average hit $3.83. Both are up 10 cents from Sunday, which Nick Jarmusz, regional director of public affairs for the American Automobile Association, said isn’t unprecedented.
But the steady rise of prices over the past week is more atypical, he said. And he anticipates prices will keep going up.
“One week ago today we were looking at $3.29 for the Madison metro average. That’s about a 50 cent jump in a week — that is rare,” Jarmusz said. “It's difficult to give an average price, but we're getting towards the top of it.”
The highest price AAA has ever recorded for the Madison metro area is $4.10. Even 30 cents away from that, Jarmusz said based on the current trajectory, it wouldn't be surprising if Madison breaks that record.
“The last three years have been really a roller coaster for gas prices,” he said. “You've got to think about gas prices as a balanced equation between supply and demand for commodities. We're going to continue to see demand go up.”
Because of fuel cost unpredictability — gas prices across the country are rising at the fastest pace ever as the Russian invasion of Ukraine intensifies, according to AAA — the city of Madison is taking steps to ensure financial protection.
Mahanth Joishy, fleet superintendent for Madison, buys fuel and cars for the city. He told the Cap Times that he no longer plans to purchase any solely gas-fueled cars.
“(Gas prices) are a big problem for us. In the last year, fuel has gone up over 50% — so even though we're using less gasoline and diesel than ever before because of our growing electric vehicle fleet… this war in Europe is only going to make this worse,” Joishy said. “It makes so much sense to convert to electric, which is why I'm not buying any more regular gasoline vehicles for the city ever again.”
The city has 70 electric vehicles and 145 hybrid electric vehicles, Joishy said. He explained that even though he saves on fuel, he still ends up paying more than ever because the electric vehicles aren’t offsetting the rising cost of gas.
“We don't need any gasoline pickups, vans or cars within the next few years. We have the aggressive goal of being all-electric by 2030 on light and medium-duty (vehicles) and on heavy-duty to be 100% biodiesel this decade,” Joishy said. “That'll make us the greenest fleet on the entire planet. That's what we're working on, and (gas prices) are a big reason why.”
Western sanctions on Russia have cut off oil supplies from the global markets and caused refineries to struggle to keep up with surging demand. Jarmusz anticipates that demand is going to continue to increase locally and across the state through the spring and summer as “road trip season” begins.
On top of that, depending on continued sanctions, the price of oil could be driven even higher.
The United States doesn’t actually import a lot of Russian oil, Jarmusz said, so there wouldn't be a direct supply chain issue if the country were to stop importing it altogether. The bigger question is if sanctions will be imposed preventing the U.S. from selling oil to anyone in the world, causing global supply chain issues.
“Who knows what fuel is going to cost in 2040? Nobody. We don't even know what it will cost next week,” Joishy said. “But power will cost about the same. It will only have incremental increases. It'll be better for the environment, so I think the gasoline engine is going away. I think it's dying.”
Joishy moved to Madison in 2017 to work on making the city greener — but he said his division can’t do it alone.
“We are now finally getting to where we want to be, but obviously (have) a long way to go,” he said. “We need every single person that lives in Madison who has a car to trade in their gasoline car for an electric car. That's how we make a difference.
“Just because fleets like mine are doing it, it won't change the world. It won't make a dent in climate change or local air quality,” he said.
Besides electric vehicles, Jarmusz offered some other tips on ways to cut costs. First, he said, is to not drive around looking for the cheapest price for gas.
“You're going to end up burning gas to try and save money,” he said. “It's probably just going to end up being a wash. Try to shop smarter using the tools that are available, and there are a lot of them.”
For instance, there are dozens of mobile apps that show gas prices in the area. As Jarmusz put it, drivers can gauge if it’s worth driving across town to Costco for a fill up, or if it makes more sense to go to the Kwik Trip closer to home.
He also recommends signing up for a rewards program, many of which are through retailers and specific to certain gas stations. (AAA, for instance, has a fuel rewards program with Shell that offers a 5 cent discount per gallon.)
The last recommendation from Jarmusz is to change driving habits. This could mean driving less, relying on a more fuel-efficient vehicle in a two-car household or simply driving safer. Jarmusz advises drivers to:
- Not speed on the interstate since fuel efficiency decreases over 70 miles per hour
- Avoid hard braking and aggressive starts by leaving more space between vehicles
- Look further ahead to anticipate red lights and coast to a stop instead of hard braking
“You can dramatically increase the fuel efficiency of your vehicle simply by driving less aggressively,” Jarmusz said. “Those sorts of things can increase your fuel efficiency by 30% or more.
"Certainly, at this time, every little bit helps.”