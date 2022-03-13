With one in five Wisconsinites worrying about crime in their day-to-day lives, the issue of making the state safer has come to the forefront of this year’s gubernatorial election in recent weeks.
A Marquette University Law School poll released on Nov. 3, 2021 revealed that 21% of Wisconsinites felt worried about crime in their daily lives. The same poll found that 69% of respondents believed crime was increasing nationwide, even though a much smaller subset of those respondents worried about crime in their own daily lives.
Violent crime, in particular, has ticked up in Wisconsin over the past few years, according to data from the state Department of Justice. The number of murders statewide increased by 64% between 2019 and 2020. In Milwaukee alone last year, there were 197 homicides, per a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel database.
DOJ data also shows that the number of aggravated assaults has steadily increased since 2016, even while other crimes, like robberies, have decreased.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and his potential GOP challengers, former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and consultant and Marine veteran Kevin Nicholson, are all grappling with how to make Wisconsin safer. Evers, Kleefisch and Nicholson all told the Cap Times in separate interviews that more needs to be done to bolster local police departments, prevent violence and make Wisconsin safer.
To no one’s surprise, they have different ideas on how to achieve that goal.
Evers pushes more money for local governments
For Evers, it starts with increasing the amount of state aid sent to local governments.
Over the last decade, Wisconsin has seen a 15% decrease in the number of law enforcement officers working in the state, the Badger Project reported last May. During mostly the same period — from 2014 to 2021 — shared revenue from the state to local municipalities has barely grown. In fact, adjusted for inflation, local governments actually received more money from the state in 2014 than they did in 2021, according to Department of Revenue data.
Evers draws a direct line between cuts to state money received by municipalities and their inability to recruit and retain police officers. He said processes like hiring police officers and providing wage increases to retain them is a local issue, and that “the state’s main responsibility around that issue is shared revenue.”
“I don't know how people can expect municipalities to ramp up any sort of (public safety) effort without increasing shared revenue,” Evers said in an interview.
In his first two budgets, Evers proposed increasing shared revenue for local municipalities — but GOP lawmakers removed those proposals. The governor said if he were reelected, he would again include a shared revenue increase in his next budget.
Evers also said lawmakers should consider earmarking some of the state’s projected $3.8 billion budget surplus for municipal governments. The governor said he would “welcome” a special session if lawmakers wanted to come in and provide more money for local governments to help bolster local police forces.
“If we want to do this right now, instead of waiting for the next budget to go through … I’d welcome that,” Evers said.
He said GOP lawmakers’ “track record on shared revenue is pretty poor,” adding that, given many legislators’ previous experience in local government, “it's baffling to me why they don't want to have shared revenue be a top priority.”
Beyond just hiring more police officers, Evers said increasing shared revenue for local governments would help address other issues plaguing Wisconsin’s justice system — like a severe backlog in jury trials. Additional funds would help hire more prosecutors and judges to address the backlog, he argued. It could also empower local governments to invest in new approaches to pretrial detention.
Evers said he supports the state exploring a pretrial detention model similar to that at the federal level, as Attorney General Josh Kaul has advocated.
The federal pretrial system involves an alleged offender working with a federal counselor to make sure pretrial release conditions — which don’t often include cash bail — are not violated. So long as those conditions aren’t broken, defendants can remain in the community until trial.
“In my view, that system is both better at protecting public safety and fairer than Wisconsin’s system,” Kaul said in a recent statement. “We can and should do more to strengthen our pretrial system.”
The governor expressed concerns that a proposed constitutional amendment to the state’s bail system would incarcerate more poor people without actually making communities safer.
Evers also said the state needs to invest more in violence prevention programs for local communities (In October, Evers sent $45 million in federal relief money to Milwaukee to bolster the city's violence prevention efforts).
He said a holistic approach — “the entire package” — with substantial investments in community groups and mental health providers alongside local police departments will help make Wisconsin safer.
Kleefisch wants 1,000 more cops on streets
To Kleefisch, the “state of public safety in Wisconsin is tragic.”
“We need a governor who is strong and decisive and will crack down on violent crime and will throw away the violent criminals who are terrorizing our families and our streets,” she told the Cap Times in a recent interview.
A cornerstone of Kleefisch’s public safety plan is to put 1,000 more law enforcement officers on Wisconsin streets.
But given the fact that local governments, not the state, hire police officers, how can a governor make such a promise?
For the former lieutenant governor, it’s simple: require money sent from the state to municipalities to be used “to hire law enforcement officers.” Beyond that, Kleefisch said, the state could also create a grant program to help local departments recruit and retain officers.
“This is a failing all across the board among liberal leaders who have not stood up to the bullies and leftists in their own party who have started and fanned the flames of this ‘defund the police’ movement,” Kleefisch said. “There are absolutely ways a governor can assure that there are more law enforcement officers on the streets.”
In his 2011-13 budget, former Gov. Scott Walker — under whom Kleefisch served — cut shared revenue by $76 million. A recent Wisconsin Policy Forum report noted “constraints on the growth of property taxes and state aid likely have contributed to the difficulties faced by municipalities in maintaining police and fire department budgets and staffing.”
Kleefisch said some of the state's projected $3.8 billion budget surplus should be used to help address staffing shortages among law enforcement agencies.
“We've got to address Wisconsinites’ priorities, and the priorities are cleaning up our streets and assuring that families are safe in their own communities,” she said.
The former lieutenant governor also said the state needs tougher bail laws.
She said the proposed constitutional amendment changing the state’s bail system would “100%” make Wisconsin safer.
Kleefisch also pledged to fire Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm. Chisholm has been roundly criticized following the Waukesha Christmas parade attack. Darrell Brooks, who prosecutors say carried out the attack, was released from jail on $1,000 bail in a domestic violence case in Milwaukee County just days prior to the parade.
“We will assure that there is bail and sentencing reform to take away the discretion of some of these leftist district attorneys and judges who play catch-and-release and make Wisconsin a less safe state,” she said.
She also chastised officials in Milwaukee for not using federal COVID-19 relief funds to help bolster the judicial system and address a backlog of jury trials.
Nicholson says he’ll have cops’ backs
Nicholson, who jumped into the GOP gubernatorial primary in late January, also told the Cap Times he believes tougher bail and sentencing requirements would make Wisconsin safer.
In an interview, the management consultant said there should be “mandatory minimums for bail and for sentencing for violent charges and violent convictions.”
“I believe that when you are, in particular, charged with a violent offense, that your bail limit, there should just be a mandatory minimum and a hearing,” Nicholson said, adding that he wants to work with members of law enforcement and municipal governments to determine “what is the minimum that will stop things like the (Waukesha Christmas parade) attack from happening going forward.”
He also tried to dispel concerns that stricter bail requirements would result in people being punished before being proven guilty.
“Due process will still take place as it always is,” he said. “You're innocent till proven guilty. But we've seen way too many DAs that are willing to just look the other way, get violent offenders back out in the street. But nothing I've said is an argument against due process and the idea that you're always innocent until you're ultimately proven guilty.”
Nicholson also said he would engage with local leaders to consider the state’s justice system “holistically.” He said he would look for ways to help address backlogs in counties’ court systems, but that the answer to the backlog might not be more money.
He said local court officials need to be held accountable by evaluating whether they are “actually effectively doing their job.
But, Nicholson said, “effective policing can help stop crimes for the start.”
A major barrier to “effective policing,” as he described it, are the well-documented difficulties law enforcement agencies are having recruiting and retaining officers.
Nicholson told the Cap Times he is open to exploring how to use some of the state’s budget surplus to help recruit more police officers, but did not want to commit to the idea without taking a harder look at the long-term financial forecasts for the state.
Perhaps more important than the financial aspect of recruiting qualified officers, Nicholson said, is to make law enforcement “feel like your community is behind you.”
“I do think the first step of it — having done a dangerous job — the pay will never compensate; you have to have pride in the work,” he said. “You have to have pride in the work and you have to feel like you're in the right environment. I really do believe that. I mean, no one joins law enforcement or the Marine Corps because this can be a great paycheck.”
He continued: “We need to raise the ethos around serving in law enforcement and then make it clear that I, as your governor, will have your back when you're there.”
Kleefisch and Nicholson — as well as a handful of other candidates — will square off in the GOP gubernatorial primary on Aug. 9. The winner will then have three months to campaign against Evers, culminating in the Nov. 8 general election.