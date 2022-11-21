The Madison City Council unanimously passed the 2023 budgets last Wednesday after making some tweaks, for a total $376.5 million capital budget and $382.3 million operating budget.
The budgets prioritize investments in affordable housing, climate change-ready infrastructure and other community projects, like the Reindahl Park Imagination Center and a permanent women’s homeless shelter. Thanks to a recent amendment introduced by Alds. Syed Abbas, District 12, and Regina Vidaver, District 5, the capital budget also includes an additional $4.5 million for the long-awaited Madison Public Market.
“I am pleased that the Common Council passed a series of amendments that improve my budget, including a Parks volunteer coordinator who can put the power of the people to work for our City parks, a Sustainability Coordinator to help us advance climate action more rapidly, and additional funding to support Madison CARES, a mobile response unit for mental health crises,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in a statement. “This budget puts our money where our values are, building a better Madison that will be strong and resilient for years to come. I thank the Common Council for unanimously adopting the budget.”
The capital budget funds large-scale projects and programs while the operating budget funds ongoing services such as public safety and violence prevention.
The public market took center stage at budget deliberations as it faced a $5.25 million financing gap and growing construction costs (the project's total cost estimate is $20 million), and it was not a part of the mayor’s budget.
The amendment puts millions of dollars in tax increment financing toward the project, on top of county funding. Despite previously being tight-lipped about her stance on the market, Rhodes-Conway said she was "very glad that the Common Council took another look at the Public Market and gave it some thoughtful consideration.”
“I agree that the equity and empowerment aspects of the project are its most exciting feature,” Rhodes-Conway said. “It is now up to the Foundation to continue to prepare for next stages to ensure stable financing and a positive launch.”
Here are the other notable items in the 2023 budgets:
Increase alder and non-union employee pay
The city’s finance committee approved a salary bump for nonunion employees, adding $3 million to the budget, in the committee process in early November. By far the most expensive change to the capital budget, the bump for nearly 1,400 permanent employees (not including police, fire or bus driver unions) will begin in 2024 and add $3.1 million annually to city costs.
At the same time, the committee refused a proposal to more than double City Council pay.
During budget deliberations, the council passed a proposal to increase alder pay in April 2023 from $14,904 to $20,604 annually, plus an additional boost for council leadership.
Council President Keith Furman was the primary sponsor of the increase, which will also boost pay to $20.54 an hour, or $22,226 annually, for the council’s vice president and $23.17 an hour, or $25,071 annually, for the president.
“What's required and expected of alders is a lot,” Furman told the Cap Times. His hope is the pay raise will increase diversity among the council.
“If we can raise the salary, what we're saying to people is, ‘we can pay you something reasonable to do this job,’ because this job is really hard to do unless you're privileged,” he added. “And even then, it's hard.”
Police department funding
The finance committee approved more funds for the Madison Police Department — partially with a $175,000 federal Community Policing Development Microgrant to develop community policing advisory boards in each of the six police districts — and the full council rejected a proposal to do away with some of those funds in a 12-8 vote.
The 2023 budget includes funding for six additional police officers funded by a $207,802 Community Oriented Policing Services grant, with a city contribution of $94,902.
Several alders (and many in last Tuesday’s public comment period on the budget) spoke against adding more officers to the department, insisting the dollars could be better spent elsewhere. Police Chief Shon Barnes said the officers will be used to provide mental health services, create youth programs and liaise between the department and communities.
The council also passed an amendment to add $168,000 in borrowing for three unmarked police squad vehicles and related equipment for the new positions. MPD's total operating budget was $85 million, not including capital or grant funds — an increase of 1.3% from 2022. Additionally, the executive budget includes $2.3 million in anticipated grants for the department.
Other changes:
On top of the record-high spending proposed in the original budget — like $21.6 million to reconstruct John Nolen Drive and $23 million in federal funding to secure a fully electric, 46-bus fleet — the council also:
- Rejected a $65,000 proposal for low-income monthly bus passes to be distributed by community organizations
- Approved an extra $100,000 for the CARES program to expand hours
- Added new funds for two coordinator positions — $65,160 for a parks division volunteer coordinator and also a sustainability coordinator for no additional cost
- Accepted a U.S. Treasury Department award of $30.9 million to continue emergency rental assistance efforts