A Dane County judge on Thursday said Michael Gableman, the conservative former state Supreme Court justice tasked with reviewing Wisconsin’s presidential election, appears to have “run amok” by “flatly refusing” to abide by her orders about records related to his review.
Gableman, who was hired by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos last summer to review the state’s 2020 vote, has appeared to refuse to overturn records related to his work in response to open records requests from liberal watchdog group American Oversight.
American Oversight has filed three lawsuits related to Gableman’s records, which have been ongoing for months.
All the while, on Thursday, Ron Stadler, an attorney for the Legislature and Vos, continued to insist he and his clients “don’t have control over Mr. Gableman.”
“This is their contractor,” Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn said of Gableman. “If he's gone rogue and refuses to do what they ask of them, then I think they have some other remedies that maybe they need to look into.”
The judge said it “astounds” her that Vos and the Assembly have not been able to get Gableman to cooperate with turning over records.
“It's not like this is Batman that you have to send out the bat single to get somebody to respond,” the judge said.
American Oversight has asked Bailey-Rihn to hold Vos and the Legislature in contempt because they believe Gableman has not turned over records responsive to their requests.
The judge on Thursday said she was hesitant to do so because it would come at taxpayer expense, but said if Stadler did not get Gableman to submit an affidavit by June 16 swearing he exhaustively looked for records, she would do so.
“I'm gonna give you one last crack at purging your contempt,” the judge said. “And that's getting an affidavit from Mr. Gableman.”
Gablman has, for months, worked on a review of the state’s 2020 presidential election described as “bizarre” and “amateurish” by bipartisan election administration experts. Both Bailey-Rihn and another Dane County judge have said several times that records they’ve reviewed related to his probe revealed little serious work was done.
Gableman has operated in secret, with a taxpayer-funded budget of $676,000.
Most recently, he shifted from election reviewer to litigator, signing another contract extension with Vos to work as an attorney and resolve the numerous lawsuits he is involved in across two counties.
Gableman’s new contract suggests he will be paid $5,500 per month in taxpayer money until the lawsuits are resolved — something that could take months.