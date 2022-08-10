Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday morning took aim at Tim Michels, the Republican nominee for governor, on the first day of the general election race, calling Michels’ policy stances out of touch with Wisconsinites and alleging his push to appeal to blue-collar workers is disingenuous.
“Trump owns him, he owns Trump,” Evers told reporters outside Monty’s Blue Plate Diner in Madison.
The governor was joined for breakfast by his new running mate, state Rep. Sara Rodriguez, of Brookfield, who won a landslide victory in Tuesday’s Democratic lieutenant governor primary.
“If you think about the positions he's taken, those positions — whether it's (measured by) the Marquette Poll or just common sense — most of the people Wisconsin disagree with,” Evers said of Michels’ policy positions, especially the construction magnate’s uncertainty about the 2020 presidential election. “I'm not running against Donald Trump, nor is Sara Rodriguez running against him. We're doing this for the people in the state of Wisconsin. We're going to be focusing on the issues that are important to the people of Wisconsin.”
Evers also said that Michels “can continue to move to the right” if that’s what he wants to do.
“But what I do know is that (Michels is) not going to be able to stand in front of all of these microphones today … and say, ‘I forgot to tell you folks, I'm really a moderate Republican,’” Evers continued. “That's just not in the cards. He's taken positions that clearly he cannot back off of. And his relationship with Trump is going to drive his campaign. That's his problem, not mine.”
While Michels thanked Trump for his support at a campaign watch party Tuesday night, he scrubbed the former president’s endorsement from the homepage of his campaign website Wednesday, the New York Times reported. But shortly after a New York Times reporter identified the removal of Trump’s endorsement on Twitter, it was returned to his website’s homepage.
As is often the case when candidates transition from a primary to a general election race, it seems Michels is trying to tone down some of his stances and appeal to more moderate voters.
After spending months running in the primary on “election integrity,” reducing crime and implementing universal school choice, Michels said Tuesday night that his “top priority” is making “Wisconsin a better place for working families, for working people.”
He said Tuesday that his experience serving in the military and on construction sites makes him the right candidate for blue-collar Wisconsinites whom the Democratic Party has left behind over “social issues.”
Evers rejected that idea on Wednesday, telling reporters that “there’s not many blue-collar workers that have the number of homes that Tim Michels has,” alluding to Michels’ east coast residences.
“He can wear a blue shirt so that he can have a blue collar,” Evers said. “But at the end of the day, I'm not quite sure someone of his status with houses all across the country could say, ‘Well, I'm just one of you.’”
Evers and Rodriguez are set to tour the state, campaigning with other Democratic officials and candidates, throughout the rest of the week.
Evers and Michels will face each other in the general election on Nov. 8.