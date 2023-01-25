Hardly any Madison taxi rides for those with disabilities

Longtime Madison resident Betty Merten has grown accustomed to a lack of accessible transportation in the city.
Knowing that paratransit requires 24-hour notice, Merten, a wheelchair user who was born with spina bifida, plans well in advance when she needs to go places. But if something pops up on her schedule, she often stays home rather than go through the hassle of finding a ride.
This summer, she had hoped to attend a friend’s memorial service in Waunakee. Since paratransit does not venture outside of the city, she tried to secure a ride with Union Cab — Madison’s sole accessible taxi service — only to learn the company did not have any drivers available to accommodate her wheelchair. Uber or Lyft weren’t an option, either. While both offer wheelchair accessible vehicle programs, neither company provides those services in Madison.
It’s a familiar problem for many in Madison’s disabled community, said Autumn Neugent, a disability rights advocate and wheelchair user. For those who have mobility limitations, it’s challenging to navigate the city without access to a car. Those barriers can also isolate them from the community, harming their physical and emotional health.
While options exist, Neugent said they are limited and in many cases cumbersome for riders with disabilities. Some residents say Madison City Council’s newly approved bus system puts a disproportionate burden on disabled riders and includes stops that will be difficult to get to in the winter, especially for people in wheelchairs.
Madison Metro’s paratransit, the city’s wheelchair accessible van service, is an alternative choice for those who qualify. But Merten said the service runs at limited hours, typically arrives late and can be inconvenient for those who do not have their plans scheduled ahead of time.
That leaves disabled riders with one remaining option: accessible taxis.
For decades, the worker-owned cooperative Union Cab has been the only company to provide the 24-hour service on demand in Madison. And with the recent closure of competitor Green Cab, demand has grown for the two remaining taxi businesses in the city: Union Cab and Madison Taxi. Neugent, who is part of Dane County Accessible Taxi Service, said the closure has further complicated operations for Madison’s already strained cab industry, leaving some disabled riders without reliable transportation. The nonprofit aims to help other taxi companies secure more accessible vehicles through grants.
“They have this one cab option, this one paratransit option and faraway bus stops,” Neugent said. “These do not make me feel like I’m part of the community. It makes me feel like people with disabilities just don’t matter.”
Demand outstrips aging fleet
Mobility impairment is the most common disability among Americans, with nearly 14% of the U.S. population saying they have serious difficulty walking or climbing stairs, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A 2017 study from the University of New Hampshire’s Institute on Disability estimates about 7% of working-age adults — or around 13.4 million people — have some type of travel-limiting disability in the U.S.
In Dane County, around 19,100 people 18 or older have serious difficulty walking or climbing stairs, according to an estimate using data from a 2015-2019 U.S. Census survey.
In 2004, the Madison City Council came close to requiring that all of the city’s cab companies offer 24-hour service to people with disabilities. Instead, Union Cab volunteered to provide the service.
“The four other cab companies were against it — not because they were against accessible transportation but because they knew if the city required it, they would incur new costs,” said Union Cab business manager Bill Carter.
“Once Union stepped forward,” he said, “it kind of took the city off the hook” in mandating that all taxi companies have around-the-clock, accessible service.
Union Cab has six accessible vehicles to serve riders who use wheelchairs or powerchairs, according to Carter. But he said “a lot of them are starting to fall in poor repair,” leaving Union with only three of the cabs available for use.
Those vehicles are expensive to buy and maintain, but Union Cab charges riders who request an accessible vehicle the same cost as able-bodied riders. Coupled with the company’s financial challenges and no help from the city, state or federal government, Carter said it’s been difficult to repair cabs or buy new ones, whether they accommodate wheelchairs or not.
The company has a main fleet of used Prius cars, which cost about $10,000 to buy. Used accessible vehicles, however, can go for around $20,000, with new ones costing about $70,000, Carter said.
“The used (accessible) vehicles already have a lot of miles on them. The ramps might start rattling — they’re still safe, but perception is a big part of everything, and it could unnerve riders,” he said. “With used accessible vehicles, it doesn’t take long for those to fall in disrepair.”
Lack of funding
Union Cab provided better accessible service when it previously qualified for federal grants, which covered the majority of the costs to buy new specialized vehicles, Carter said. But in 2017, the Federal Transit Administration limited the funds to nonprofits and carpooling services, making Union Cab ineligible.
“That meant that Union had to bear the cost for all of the accessible vehicles itself, without any help,” Carter said.
The City Council recently stepped in, with District 3 Ald. Erik Paulson leading the charge. He has proposed an amendment to the 2023 capital budget, which would allow licensed taxi companies to purchase accessible taxis using $250,000 through the state Department of Transportation. Union Cab and Madison Taxi, which does not offer on-demand specialized rides, would be able to apply for the grant.
“There just aren’t a lot of accessible vehicles in the taxicab fleet right now,” said Paulson, who estimates the grant could double the number of specialized vehicles in Madison. “The hope is that we can get more of them out there, so then it’s easier for folks to be able to call and get a ride in a timely fashion.”
In a Jan. 11 Transportation Commission meeting discussing the grant, Madison Taxi general manager Erik Brekke said the company would be interested in applying. However, he feared adding accessible service could mean more costs for Madison Taxi, including a higher price tag for insurance and training. Specialized rides would also mean less money for drivers, he said.
“This has a lot of good to it, but I can foresee some potential problems, including having to force certain drivers to do these rides,” Brekke said. “I hate to say it, but I know that’s what it would be if they don’t in some way make more money by taking on more risk, slower rides.”
Part of the motivation for creating a grant, Paulson said, came from public input during the city’s bus network redesign, set to go into effect in June. While he said the new network will give many people better service, others have “less service that isn’t as good as it used to be.”
“(The grant) felt like one way to help mitigate some of the downsides to the network redesign,” he said. “One feedback we got was that calling to get an accessible taxi is a gamble. Because there aren’t a lot of accessible vehicles on the road right now, you may not be able to get one at all.”
By Jan. 26, the Transportation and Disability Rights Commissions will cast a vote recommending the grant, which will then head to the Finance Committee for another vote in February. Brekke hopes the grant application will open in late summer if the City Council votes to pass the amendment.
Shutdown wreaks havoc
The demand for rides — accessible or not — is high, Union Cab’s Carter said, especially after the recent closure of other Madison-area taxi companies.
Headed by entrepreneur Shree Kalluri, the transportation company Mobility Transformation Inc. folded in November, also closing its transportation subsidiaries. That included Madison’s all-electric fleet Green Cab and Van Go, which primarily provided medical rides for the elderly and people with disabilities. The city lauded Green Cab when Kalluri announced it’d have all Tesla cabs in 2019.
But even before the closure, Green Cab had wreaked havoc on its two remaining competitors, in part because it skirted city ordinances, Carter said.
In March, Green Cab stopped operating as a taxi company and became a transportation network company (TNC). That allowed the business to avoid city rules for cab companies, including requirements that it operate 24/7 and pick up riders who flag them down on the street. Under a 2015 bipartisan state legislative bill, TNCs like Uber and Lyft must instead follow state statutes, preempting local regulations.
Practically overnight, Carter said, Green Cab’s move to a TNC overwhelmed Union Cab with calls from former customers and companies that had contracted with the service. The demand increased further once Green Cab and Van Go officially closed.
Yet with a shortage of drivers and a fleet that has been cut over the years due to the emergence of Uber and Lyft, Carter said Union Cab was unable to keep up.
“The struggle has always been there, and of course, now it’s multiplied,” he said.
That challenge extends to riders who need specialized vehicles, leaving some with disabilities grounded.
“There are less vehicles available, less drivers available,” Carter said, “yet our demand continues to go up, and we have a number of times where we have to turn down rides because we just don’t have the capacity.”
Making matters worse, some drivers are unwilling to drive accessible vehicles because the cars are older, Carter said. Those rides can also require additional tasks and training, like helping customers in and out of the vehicle, which disincentivize drivers who would earn the same money driving regular cabs.
Madison Taxi’s Brekke also flagged this as a potential issue that would limit the company from offering accessible rides through the city’s proposed grant.
“(The grant) is a very noble idea,” he said at the Transportation Commission meeting. “From a reality perspective, it will be very difficult to get drivers to basically have a slower process, harder days for the same money … (or) ultimately less.”
“Whoever gets assigned to this might do half the rides than a normal driver will do,” Brekke said. “I'm the one that's got to deal with guys complaining if they're not making money, and I know that we can't afford to pay a driver twice as much money for the extra effort.”
‘It’s frustrating’
Without adequate transportation options, those with disabilities can find themselves stranded from appointments, job interviews or social events.
A study from the University of New Hampshire shows that having a disability results in transportation barriers that often prevent full participation in society. The researchers found that “travel obstacles associated with an individual’s disability impact the likelihood of traveling outside the home for socializing, shopping, working, and in leaving the home at all.”
“It's frustrating, it's annoying, it’s depressing to have things that you want to do but no way to get to them,” said Tyler Engel, a longtime Madison resident who uses a motorized wheelchair. “It makes you feel like a second-class citizen because you don't have equal access to transportation.”
When Engel wants to meet a friend for dinner and taking the bus isn’t an option, he said he has tried several times to use Union Cab but has been unsuccessful. “They had no availability to take me,” he said.
That’s a common experience, according to Joe Frost, a power wheelchair user who also serves on the city’s Disability Rights Commission. In some cases, Frost has noticed Union Cab’s accessible rides scheduled as far as two weeks in advance.
“They have no availability because they're booked solid,” he said. “There's just so much demand for accessible transit, especially for accessible cabs, that they're booked well in advance.”
In addition to missing out on social gatherings, lack of transportation could prevent some from getting essential health care services. According to an analysis of National Health Interview Survey data, 5.8 million Americans delayed medical care in 2017 because they did not have adequate transportation. Seniors, women, people of color, and people with chronic illnesses or disabilities were more likely to have the greatest transportation barriers.
Unable to go by bus, cab or paratransit, Frost recalled one instance in which he was sick with pneumonia and ended up traveling three miles to Meriter Hospital by wheelchair.
“I eventually made it, but the medical staff told me it could have been dangerous to exert myself like that,” he said. “With pneumonia and the severity that I get it, they were worried that I could have passed out.”
Still, Frost and Engel are empathetic to the challenges of Union Cab and its drivers, ultimately hoping that government officials will fill in the gaps.
“Some of the primary solutions are going to have to come from the city government, federal government and the state government to help fund more fleets of accessible vehicles,” Frost said.
In the city Transportation Commission meeting, Denise Jess expressed support for Ald. Paulson’s proposed grant for accessible taxis.
“For people with disabilities, the system is designed to make us wait for a disproportionate amount of time compared to our nondisabled peers,” said Jess, the executive director of the Wisconsin Council of the Blind who also serves on the Transportation Commission. “The effort behind this, if it helps diminish the wait time (and makes) it more equitable to someone who uses a wheelchair or needs specialized transportation, then it's worth it.”
Those added accessible vehicles could be crucial in ensuring transportation equity, said disability rights advocate Neugent, and ultimately enable those with disabilities to be more involved in the community.
“I don't expect there to be a fleet of 100 cabs, but I do expect there to be something that is available,” Neugent said. “While it's not the job of the average citizen to look out for me, it’s human decency to ensure that your community is taken care of.”