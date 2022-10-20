With less than a month to go until Wisconsin’s midterm election, election officials, candidates and activists are sounding the alarm on efforts to sow doubts about election security, while working to ensure voters are equipped to cast their ballots.
In the last few weeks, groups like the Defend Democracy Project and Secure Democracy USA have issued reports and held press briefings detailing perceived threats to democracy and have attempted to educate voters about the state’s election system.
The efforts come as the shadow of the 2020 election still looms large in the Badger State — a state former President Donald Trump has continued to falsely insist he won — creating a breeding ground for conspiracies and distrust of the system.
“Wisconsin kind of stands out just in terms of the comprehensive relentlessness with which there have been these ongoing attacks on both the 2020 election and the 2022 election,” said Rebecca Parks, research director of the national Defend Democracy Project.
The group recently compiled a report which declared “democracy in Wisconsin is under attack by Donald Trump and his allies,” citing conversations with grassroots organizers, legal analysts and academic experts.
“There's a lot going on, but it is something that is on voters’ minds, and I think people are concerned about it, particularly in states like Wisconsin where there's been this never-ending fight about the last election. And now here we are two years later, getting ready to do it again,” Parks said.
The report cites a 2022 analysis published in the Election Law Journal showing that from 2020 to 2022, Wisconsin went from 38th to 47th in the country in a ranking of states by fewest obstacles to voting.
It also comes months after three academic experts on United States and Wisconsin politics told the Cap Times they’ve observed a decline in Wisconsin’s democracy since 2010.
The Defend Democracy Report focuses on legislative proposals, legal challenges and attacks directed at election officials as “the three greatest threats to democracy” in the state.
Since January of 2021, at least 51 election-related bills were introduced in the Legislature, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Reference Bureau. Most were introduced by Republicans, though some garnered bipartisan support.
Outside of the Legislature, a number of legal challenges to election administration practices have made their way through the courts, some still unresolved.
Earlier this month, a Waukesha County judge ruled that voters cannot “spoil” previously submitted absentee ballots and submit new ones.
The ruling followed a decision by the state Supreme Court in July that clerks may not allow voters to cast their absentee ballots via unmanned, secured drop boxes. And last month, a different Waukesha County judge ruled that municipal clerks can’t fill in missing information from absentee ballot envelopes — a practice known as “curing” ballots.
All the while, election officials at the state and local levels have become political targets as Wisconsin follows a national trend of increased threats toward election administrators and staff. Local officials have made efforts to beef up security in clerks’ offices, including installing plexiglass and security cameras.
At the state level, several Republican candidates and lawmakers have called for the elimination of the state’s bipartisan Elections Commission. In August, WEC voted unanimously to request $1.3 million in state funds to create an office designed to promote accuracy and confidence in election results.
The election landscape in Wisconsin is “nearly unrecognizable” from when WEC was created in 2016, WEC Administrator Meagan Wolfe said during the August meeting.
“The profile, prominence and importance of Wisconsin's election administration has changed drastically, and the public engagement and scrutiny of election administration is higher than at any other point in the commission's seven year history,” she said.
In spite of the heightened rhetoric and scrutiny, Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson told reporters during a recent press briefing that most election observers are simply there to learn about the process.
“Once they understand the checks and balances, they’re willing to learn, which is great,” Tollefson said.
In the same briefing, Marie Moe, Portage clerk and president of the Municipal Clerks Association, said poll workers conduct a public test of the city’s tabulators for every election. They are also all required to receive chief election inspector training.
Tollefson said she works with the municipal clerks within her county to ensure everyone receives the training they need.
Voters with questions about the process, or what they need to do in order to cast a ballot, should contact their local clerks: myvote.wi.gov/en-us/My-Municipal-Clerk.