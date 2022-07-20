Republican lawmakers voted Wednesday to suspend an emergency rule regulating Wisconsin election clerks’ efforts to address missing information on absentee ballot envelopes, sowing additional confusion around an issue brought to prominence by the COVID-19 pandemic.
At issue is how local clerks are authorized to deal with absentee ballot envelopes submitted without a complete address for the witness.
Under Wisconsin law, absentee ballots must be submitted with a witness’s signature and address. The Wisconsin Elections Commission issued unanimously approved guidance in 2016 allowing clerks to complete missing information without contacting an absentee voter “if clerks are reasonably able to discern any missing information from outside sources” — for example, if the clerk knows the voter and their address personally, or the clerk is able to verify the witness’s address on their own.
WEC guidance is just that — guidance. It doesn’t carry the force of law, but it provides support for the state’s 1,850 municipal clerks and 72 county clerks who administer elections. Administrative rules, however, can carry the force of law.
“(Guidance) is our best interpretation of how to administer elections, but clerks are allowed to decide whether to agree or disagree with our guidance,” said WEC commissioner Ann Jacobs, a Democratic appointee, in an interview.
Clerks have operated under WEC’s guidance since 2016, but it was subjected to additional scrutiny in elections administered after the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last year, the Legislature's Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules instructed WEC to either scrap the guidance or establish it through the state’s emergency rule process. The commission voted 4-2 in January to implement the guidance through an emergency rule — which put it under JCRAR’s jurisdiction to strike down.
The rule took effect last week, and the Legislature’s GOP majority immediately set forth to suspend it.
Under the emergency rule, WEC said clerks “may personally correct the certificate deficiency, if the municipal clerk can reasonably discern any missing or inaccurate information from outside sources, through independent research or based on personal knowledge.”
Per the rule, if the clerk can’t correct the deficiency on their own, they are empowered to reach out to the voter to fix the mistake or omission. If clerks determine the ballot is not valid, they must contact the voter and let them cast another ballot.
In a letter sent last Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg; Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester; and Assembly Speaker Pro Tempore Tyler August, R-Lake Geneva, wrote to JCRAR’s co-chairs asking them to convene and strike down the emergency rule.
The GOP legislative leaders argued that while WEC sought to codify its guidance, “the agency does not have the authority to do so.”
“Once again, the Wisconsin Elections Commission has exceeded the provisions of state law and acted in violation of the limited delegation of authority granted to it by the Legislature,” said JCRAR co-chair Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, in a statement celebrating the committee’s vote. “Current state law makes clear that if an absentee ballot certification is missing elements, it can only be corrected by the voter or the voter’s witness.”
WEC commissioner Jacobs described the vote this way in an interview: “The claim of JCRAR was, the rule they had ordered us to promulgate — we didn’t have the authority to promulgate.”
In a statement, JCRAR member Sen. Kelda Roys, D-Madison, accused GOP lawmakers of “turning to JCRAR to do their dirty work of voter suppression.”
“When you cast an absentee ballot, you should be able to trust that your vote will be counted. A minor, fixable error made by a third party should not interfere with your right to vote. Yet, Republicans want to throw out thousands of legal votes based on their own false claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 election,” said JCRAR member Rep. Lisa Subeck, D-Madison, in a statement.
Jacobs also pointed to a concurring opinion filed by state Supreme Court Justice Brian Hagedorn in the court’s December 2020 ruling in Donald J. Trump v. Joseph R. Biden: “While a witness address must be provided on the certification for the corresponding ballot to be counted, the statute is silent as to what portion of an address the witness must provide.”
In his concurring opinion, Hagedorn noted that election officials had relied on WEC’s 2016 guidance for 11 statewide elections before the Trump campaign challenged it.
“These are real voters who requested absentee ballots, who legally cast their ballot, filled it out, put it in an envelope, licked it shut, gave it to a witness, (and) the witness made a small mistake in the address, or didn’t fully complete the address,” Jacobs said. “(This ruling is) basically saying those votes should be thrown out. Voting is not a game of gotcha.”