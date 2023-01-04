Most Wisconsinites would pay no taxes on retirement income under a new proposal from three Republican lawmakers.
State Sen. Rachael Cabral-Guevara, R-Appleton, and Reps. David Steffen, R-Green Bay, and John Macco, R-Ledgeview, are proposing an amendment to the state budget which would exempt the first $100,000 of retirement income for individual filers age 67 or older, and the first $200,000 for married joint filers in the same age group.
“The last thing we want is to have Wisconsinites leaving to avoid the tax burden on retirement,” Steffen said in a statement. “This proposal is a necessary step towards making Wisconsin the best state in which to live, work, and also retire.”
According to a memo from the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau, the proposal would decrease taxes for 241,375 Wisconsin residents by an average of $1,749 in 2024. LFB estimates the state’s individual income tax collections would decrease by $168.9 million in the first year of the 2023-25 budget and by $422.2 million in the second year (and each year going forward).
“Our bill will make it financially feasible to remain in Wisconsin after retirement. After paying their fair share of taxes for an entire career, no one should have to eat into their retirement savings just to remain in their home state,” Cabral-Guevara said in a statement.
Current law offers an exemption of up to $5,000 of retirement income for individual taxpayers aged 65 or over who earn less than $15,000 per year, or for married joint filers, less than $30,000 per year. Certain other retirement income streams are also exempt from taxation, including Social Security benefits, payments from the U.S. military employee retirement system and some other public retirement systems.
The LFB analysis of the proposal notes that under current state estimates, the number of retirement-aged Wisconsinites is expected to increase by 45% from 2020 to 2040, from 1.06 million residents to 1.54 million — which means the cost of the tax exemption would increase accordingly.
Macco, who leads the Assembly Committee on Ways and Means, said the retirement exemption is the first part of a “comprehensive tax reform package” Republicans will introduce in the new legislative session.
Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, told reporters on Tuesday that he is working on a proposal to move the state to a “flat” income tax — an idea Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, supports but Democratic Gov. Tony Evers opposes.
In a recent interview, Vos said he wants to pursue ways to make it less expensive to retire in Wisconsin.
“I worry that we are losing people — because when you retire, you volunteer, you give to charity, you see your grandkids,” Vos said. “Every person that moves out of state loses those opportunities, and so do the people who are left behind, so I hope we can fix that to try to keep more people in Wisconsin.”
Cap Times reporter Jack Kelly contributed to this story.