Republican legislative leaders on Friday introduced a proposal to seek input from voters on whether to require able-bodied, childless adults to look for work in order to receive government assistance.
If approved, the question would be placed on the April ballot as an advisory referendum — a vote that is informative as a measure of public opinion but is not legally binding.
The proposal, a joint resolution that requires passage by both chambers of the Legislature, does not require the governor’s approval. That’s key as Democratic Gov. Tony Evers would be all but certain to reject it.
The resolution — introduced by Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester — would place this question on the ballot: “Shall able-bodied, childless adults be required to look for work in order to receive taxpayer-funded welfare benefits?"
A state requirement for unemployed people to be searching for work in order to receive benefits was suspended by Evers during the earlier days of the COVID-19 pandemic, as scores of Wisconsinites were laid off from their jobs.
In May 2021, lawmakers on the Legislature’s Republican-controlled Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules reinstated the requirement. The decision from lawmakers came as the state’s largest business lobby argued the requirement was keeping people out of the state’s workforce.
If approved, the advisory referendum would be included on the same ballot as the high-profile state Supreme Court election, which will determine the court’s ideological balance as conservatives currently hold a 4-3 majority.