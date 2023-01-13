Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester (right) and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg (left) talk to the media during during their party's state convention in Middleton. The GOP leaders on Friday introduced a proposal to seek input from voters on whether to require able-bodied, childless adults to look for work in order to receive government assistance. (Photo © Andy Manis)

