A Republican-controlled legislative committee is poised to meet Wednesday to throw out a Wisconsin Elections Commission rule that allows local election clerks to fill in missing information on completed absentee ballot envelopes.
Voters who cast absentee ballots are required to have a witness sign their ballot’s envelope before returning it to their election clerk. The witness must include their own address on the envelope.
In past elections, election clerks have been empowered to correct mistakes associated with witness addresses or fill in missing information. Following Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election, Republicans took issue with the practice as they shifted their focus to understanding and changing how the state’s elections are run.
In a letter last week, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg; Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester; and Assembly Speaker Pro Tempore Tyler August, R-Lake Geneva, wrote to the co-chairs of the powerful Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules to ask them to convene and strike down the emergency rule from WEC.
The GOP legislative leaders wrote that while WEC is seeking to codify its guidance allowing clerks to fill in missing information or correct mistakes related to witness signatures, “the agency does not have the authority to do so.”
“There may be other legal deficiencies with the proposed rule and its promulgation, but given the timely nature of election guidance, we respectfully request JCRAR meet to suspend this emergency rule,” the three Republicans wrote.
Under the emergency rule, WEC said clerks “may personally correct the certificate deficiency, if the municipal clerk can reasonably discern any missing or inaccurate information from outside sources, through independent research or based on personal knowledge.”
If the clerk can’t correct the deficiency on their own, they are empowered to reach out to the voter to fix the mistake or omission. If clerks determine the ballot is not valid, they must contact the voter and let them cast another ballot.
That practice is set to change, as JCRAR will likely throw out the emergency rule when it meets at 1 p.m. Wednesday.