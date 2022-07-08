Two Republican lawmakers threatened Wisconsin’s longtime Democratic Secretary of State with legal action on Thursday, alleging he’s holding up the execution of an important legislative action.
Doug La Follette — who’s serving his 11th term in the position — said he’s moving as fast as he can given the constraints of his office, which, he said, up until a few days ago, included not having enough money to buy envelopes.
Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, told reporters during a news conference with Rep. Dan Knodl, R-Germantown, that she’s prepared to take legal action against La Follette if he doesn’t move forward with sending paperwork to the federal government and other states regarding a legislative resolution calling for a convention to amend the U.S. Constitution.
The resolution — Assembly Joint Resolution 9 — calls for a convention of states under Article V of the U.S. Constitution, “limited to proposing amendments to the Constitution of the United States that impose fiscal restraints on the federal government, limit the power and jurisdiction of the federal government, and limit the terms of office for its officials and for members of Congress.”
“The federal debt is massive and it’s growing every day. A balanced budget is not a radical thing to require of our federal government,” Knodl told reporters, noting that the state of Wisconsin is required to pass a balanced budget every two years. “Whether or not Secretary La Follette agrees with me, he was elected to do this job. We all take oaths of office and we need to perform those duties.”
Constitutional amendments can be ratified by one of two methods: The first, which has been done 27 times, requires a two-thirds vote by both the U.S. House and Senate before being sent to the states for ratification by their legislatures.
The second, which has never been used, allows two-thirds of the states to initiate a convention, with ratification of an amendment requiring approval by three-fourths of the states.
AJR 9 passed the state Assembly on a 58-36 vote in May 2021, and passed the state Senate on a 17-16 vote in January of this year. The resolution was officially enrolled by the Assembly on Jan. 27 and officially deposited in the secretary of state’s office on March 22.
The resolution requires Wisconsin’s secretary of state to send copies of the state’s convention application to:
the president and secretary of the U.S. Senate;
the speaker and clerk of the U.S. House;
members of the U.S. Senate and House from Wisconsin and;
the presiding officers of each legislative house in each state, requesting their cooperation.
The resolution states: “This application constitutes a continuing application in accordance with Article V of the Constitution of the United States until the legislatures of at least two-thirds of the several States have made applications on the same subject.”
Critics of the efforts fear a convention would open the door to major constitutional revisions, while supporters argue Congress would never vote on its own to make itself pass a balanced budget, and say they would use the opportunity only to get the federal government's finances in order.
La Follette said his opposition to the resolution (he called the resolution “very strange”) isn’t what’s causing the hold-up.
Rather, he said, it’s Republicans’ fault for stripping his office of resources and refusing to fund additional staffers.
“I’m getting a little tired of Republicans cutting the budget to the bare bones, cutting the staff back so we don’t have enough people to do the job and complaining about it — it’s getting to be ridiculous,” La Follette said in an interview following the news conference.
La Follette said once he received the resolution, he asked the state Department of Justice whether it was time-sensitive and was told it was not. Because of that, he said, his office put the project “on the back burner” and prioritized other duties, like processing apostilles, authentication certificates for official documents such as vital records or diplomas required by some countries.
An additional challenge on top of staffing, La Follette said, was that the office was running out of money and couldn’t afford to buy envelopes or postage.
The envelopes have since been ordered, La Follette said, as the new fiscal year began July 1. He said he’ll probably have his limited-term employee start stuffing the envelopes once they arrive, and have his full-time staffer focus on apostilles and answering phone calls and emails.
During the news conference, Bernier said phone calls to the secretary of state’s office had gone unanswered and there was no way to leave a voicemail. Asked about the senator’s complaint, La Follette said that was probably true.
“Well, who’s supposed to answer the phone?” La Follette asked. “So, yes, we don’t always answer the phone immediately all the time — we could be on the other line, we could be helping the governor’s office.”
Bernier’s office shared copies of emails and letters sent to La Follette seeking updates on the resolution, dating to Feb. 9.
On May 3, Bernier’s chief of staff, Michael Luckey, sent the secretary of state’s office a sample cover letter to send with the resolution, along with a list of names and addresses of recipients. Luckey also offered “to assist you in getting these letters in the mail, if that is something you would like.”
Bernier sent a letter to La Follette on Thursday requesting proof that the letters have been mailed by Aug. 1.
“Secretary La Follette is besmirching the name of his office with disregard for the law and contempt for his constituency,” Bernier told reporters.
La Follette, who is seeking reelection this year, faces a primary challenge on Aug. 9. The general election is Nov. 8.