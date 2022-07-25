GOP gubernatorial candidates talk taxes, crime, abortion at debate

Three candidates vying to be Wisconsin’s Republican gubernatorial nominee gathered in Milwaukee Sunday night to debate a wide range of topics in front of a statewide television audience.
The debate, held at Marquette University’s Varsity Theatre and moderated by TMJ4 anchors Charles Benson and Shannon Sims, featured former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, construction magnate Tim Michels and state Rep. Timothy Ramthun, who has campaigned on “election integrity” and called for the impossible decertification of the state’s 2020 presidential election (but not his own, which appeared on the same ballot).
The hour-long debate focused on a dozen issues that have dominated headlines in recent months, including crime, abortion access, election administration and education. Unlike the crowded Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, the Republican candidates have been willing to attack one another on policy issues. However, Sunday’s debate featured few skirmishes among the three participants, with the candidates instead focusing on incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
Taxes
The moderators started the debate with some news: that the Wisconsin Department of Revenue now forecasts the state’s two-year budget cycle will conclude with a $5.4 billion surplus next summer. Candidates were asked how they would spend the budget surplus.
Ramthun answered first, saying the enormous surplus “tells me that we tax too much.”
“One of the things I'd like to do is not take the money from the people in the first place,” Ramthun said, pledging to make tweaks to the state’s tax code to work toward repealing the state’s personal income tax.
The Campbellsport Republican also said he’d like to increase spending for police departments and bolster the state’s agriculture industry.
Michels agreed that the surplus shows “the hard working, taxpaying people of Wisconsin have been overtaxed.”
He said he is the best candidate to pursue tax reform in Wisconsin because he’s refusing campaign contributions from political action committees and lobbyists.
Michels added that his first budget priorities “are in sync with my biggest priorities.”
“I want to do election integrity. I want to reduce crime. And I want to make sure that we have education reform,” the businessman said.
Kleefisch also committed to tax reform, saying the priority for her “first budget (is) making sure that that $5.4 billion surplus gets returned to the taxpayers of the state who have worked so hard to earn it.”
The former lieutenant governor said she would also like the state to move to a flatter tax and, eventually, eliminate the personal income tax. Kleefisch said cutting taxes “will require some sacrifices in government, but I've already committed to moving state agencies out of government out of Madison and cutting state agencies.”
Education
All three candidates took aim at what some in Wisconsin believe is “critical race theory” being taught in schools, and committed to banning it from schools’ curriculums.
“I think growth in character and giving people the tools to have interpersonal skills and to understand how they can navigate through life is a critical element in education,” Ramthun said when asked what he would like to see change in Wisconsin’s schools.
Michels said he wants “to give parents more control” by implementing universal school choice in Wisconsin.
“Competition is a great motivator,” Michels said. “If we're not innovating every day, we're losing. If we're not getting better every day, we're losing.”
He said he wants to empower parents to go to local officials and demand changes to curriculum, and believes universal school choice will push schools to adapt to the desires of parents or risk losing funding.
Kleefisch, a mom of two kids who have attended public schools, said she “was appalled by the garbage that came out of” her daughters’ computers during remote learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We need to pass, and I will sign, a Parents’ Bill of Rights. We will do universal school choice. And we will ban the teaching of critical race theory,” she said.
The candidates were then asked if they supported breaking up Milwaukee Public Schools into smaller districts, something that GOP lawmakers in the Legislature approved during their most recent session, but was vetoed by Gov. Tony Evers.
Ramthun and Kleefisch both pledged to support breaking up MPS. Michels did not directly answer the question.
Abortion
All three candidates reaffirmed their opposition to abortion, with Kleefisch starting the discussion by saying she supports “the law on the books.”
Following a U.S. Supreme Court decision last month overturning Roe v. Wade, an 1849 ban on abortions in Wisconsin took effect, outlawing almost all abortions in the state.
“As a mom and as a mom of two daughters, I think it's sick, the anti-feminist myths that Democrats have tried to peddle to women like me for years that you have to somehow choose between the life of your baby and your own personal success,” Kleefisch said. “It’s a lie.”
She followed up to say that miscarriage treatment and treatments for ectopic pregnancies are not abortions, an important distinction as many providers feel like their hands are tied while providing care under the state’s 1849 law.
Ramthun said lawmakers should focus on two other issues instead of abortion: funding crisis pregnancy centers and bolstering the state’s adoption programs.
“The pregnancy crisis centers across the state can handle additional work, and we should fund them accordingly to address that issue,” the state representative said. “The other thing I think we need to really emphasize is adoption. Adoption is the option. And we've got to trim back on the bureaucracy around that process, cut down the costs and accelerate the time so that kids can get with families that want them.”
Michels said he can “only imagine what a teenage girl or a young woman who finds herself in an unexpected pregnancy is going through.”
“Let's give them all the options, all the solutions that are out there,” Michels said of alternatives to terminating a pregnancy. “Let's talk to them about adoption. Let's talk to them about monies that are available for infants and toddlers out there. That's what being pro-life means.”
Michels and Ramthun also both said they would support government funding for paid family leave programs in Wisconsin.
Elections
Despite being former President Donald Trump’s endorsed candidate in Wisconsin, Michels said decertifying the state’s 2020 presidential election, an impossible task Trump has advocated for, would not be among his top priorities when it comes to the state’s election administration system.
“These election fraud issues should have been fixed in previous administrations,” Michels said “I will work with the Legislature and we will get those bills right — that Tony Evers vetoed. I will make sure that we have election integrity. No more Zuckerbucks, no more out of state billionaires coming in and taking over our election process. No more unmanned ballot boxes, no more ballot harvesting and no more indefinitely confined status.”
Kleefisch also said decertifying the 2020 election is not a priority.
“As your governor I'll abolish the (Wisconsin Elections Commission),” Kleefisch said. “I will ban the use of ballot drop boxes. I will ban the use of central counts. I will ban the practice of ballot harvesting. And I will ban third-party dollars.”
Ramthun, whose candidacy is, in some ways, rooted in the impossible decertification of the 2020 presidential election, said it would be his top priority.
Closing statements
In their closing remarks, the candidates offered different forecasts for the future of the state.
“This election is going to come down to who do you trust, and I am a proven, tested, trusted conservative reformer,” Kleefisch said.
“I've made promises, and then I've kept them,” she continued. “I say often the best indication of what you'll do in the future is what you've done in the past — and what I have done in the past is been an effective conservative reformer.”
She said she would bring that same attitude to the governor’s mansion, and asked for support in the Aug. 9 primary.
Michels said the debate and the campaign “is about replacing Tony Evers.”
“He has been weak for Wisconsin. Again, from COVID to Kenosha, he has provided weak leadership,” Michels said.
Michels said voters thank him for running and say, “I'm tired of the usual politicians. I want an outsider. I want a veteran. I want a businessman.”
“I say if you want to keep politics as usual, vote for the usual politicians,” he said. “This is our time to make a difference and lead Wisconsin and get it headed in the right direction.”
Ramthun rounded out the debate, telling the audience he “is the real deal.”
“I am the breath of fresh air for what people have been looking for in this job for a long time,” Ramthun said, adding that he “can get things done quickly.”