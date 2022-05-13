GOP criticizes withdrawal of National Guard troops from veterans home

Two Racine County Republican lawmakers knocked Gov. Tony Evers this week for moving to withdraw Wisconsin National Guard members from staffing the Union Grove veterans’ nursing home. But the Democratic governor’s administration says that’s the only option, in part due to decisions made by the GOP-led Legislature.
More than 160 Guard members have been trained at Madison College or Bellin College in Green Bay as certified nursing assistants — expanding the Guard’s COVID-19 mission beyond its initial services, which included administering tests and vaccinations.
Late last month, the Guard announced its nursing assistance mission would wind down “as the need for (its) assistance has dissipated.”
“Despite the looming withdrawal of the WNG (Wisconsin National Guard), we have seen no plan put in place to deal with the gap in critical services their departure will create. The WNG has been providing necessary assistance to our veterans and the staff at the Veterans Home at Union Grove during this time of need. We are proud of the great work they have done and thank them for performing this invaluable and often thankless job,” wrote state Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, in a letter sent to Evers on Tuesday.
The Union Grove veterans home is one of three operated by the state Department of Veterans Affairs. It offers services including assisted living, specialized skilled nursing care and memory care.
Like other facilities that offer nursing care, Union Grove has struggled with staffing shortages for years, even before COVID. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported in 2019 that, at Union Grove, 72 of 230 full-time-equivalent positions were vacant. There were 43 vacancies among the facility’s 107 limited-term employment positions.
The Wisconsin National Guard’s support at Union Grove and several other state-run facilities began Nov. 8, 2021. The Guard expanded to dozens of other health care facilities as the omicron variant surged.
“Those operations have largely ended, however there are currently 16 Wisconsin National Guard members assisting at the Union Grove facility,” said Maj. Joe Trovato, spokesperson for the Guard, in an email.
Those Guard members’ assistance at Union Grove will end Sunday, Trovato said.
The Guard’s presence at health care facilities was “always intended to be temporary in nature” to help address the omicron variant surge and alleviate staffing shortages, he added.
“The federal authorization for the National Guard’s COVID-19 response will end July 1, necessitating the end of Wisconsin National Guard operations in the coming weeks so troops can begin transitioning back to their civilian lives,” Trovato said.
In their letter, Wanggaard and Vos acknowledged that staffing shortages exist throughout the workforce, and that staffing veterans homes with Guard members would not work as a permanent solution.
However, they argued, they haven’t seen “significant progress” in addressing veterans homes’ staffing issues that predate the pandemic.
“With the imminent departure of the WNG and on behalf of the many veterans who rely on this critical care, we call on you to provide a plan to keep the staffing shortage alleviated at the Veterans Home at Union Grove,” Wanggaard and Vos wrote. “If you have no transition plan in place, we expect that you will rescind your planned withdrawal of the WNG from the home and find it unacceptable to do otherwise.”
The state lawmakers’ letter to Evers followed one sent in March by the Republican members of the state’s congressional delegation.
The congressmen wrote that they were “concerned that Wisconsin’s Guardsmen are being used as a long-term solution to workforce challenges that will outlast pandemic-related hospitalization surges. They pressed Evers for a plan to address workforce shortages “through more sustainable means.”
“Now that officials and experts are finally admitting that COVID-19 will be endemic it is time for our leaders to think creatively about how to unwind emergency stopgaps and return to normal,” they wrote.
Evers’ administration appears to be in agreement on that point.
“Providing top-level service and care for our veterans, including at veterans homes, continues to be a top priority as we also work to find long-term solutions for our state’s workforce challenges that long preceded this pandemic,” said Evers spokesperson Britt Cudaback.
“The men and women of the Wisconsin National Guard, who’ve been called upon and responded several times over the course of this pandemic, are a resource of last resort and were never intended to be — nor should they be treated as — a long-term solution to workforce challenges that have faced our state for a decade.”
Evers first activated the Guard at the state level when he declared a public health emergency on March 12, 2020. The Guard was activated with state funding until April 12, when the federal government authorized its response under federal Title 32 status for pandemic response. That means the cost of activation is 100% federally funded, but the work must be tied to the pandemic response mission.
Cudaback noted that the Guard is only able to participate in COVID missions under federal activation, because the state Supreme Court ruled that Evers cannot declare another COVID public health emergency without legislative approval.
Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs spokesperson Colleen Flaherty said the Union Grove home has been working since 2019 to “improve staff retention, communication, morale and recruitment efforts.” The home currently has a five-star rating for staffing from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, she noted (the facility has an overall rating of two out of five stars).
Before and during the pandemic, Flaherty said, the DVA implemented several measures designed to recruit and retain staff, including: staff sign-on bonuses in high-need fields, COVID hazard pay for direct care staff, base pay increases for nursing staff, involving more RNs in providing direct care services, and discretionary equity and retention awards (DERA) payments for LPNs.
In addition, Flaherty said, the DVA has taken “a more proactive approach to talent recruitment,” with efforts including mass mailings to all of the state’s licensed CNAs, RNs and LPNS; paid advertising on social media and employment sites; transferring some recruitment and hiring tasks to human resources staff (instead of direct care staff); and contracting for a professional recruitment campaign.