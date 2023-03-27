On April 4, Madison voters will decide whether to reelect Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway for another four-year term or hand the reins of city government over to challenger Gloria Reyes, a former deputy mayor and former Madison School Board president. The Cap Times and WISC-TV/Channel 3000 brought the two candidates together for a debate at 7 p.m. Monday in WISC-TV's studio.
The one-hour debate, shown below, was moderated by WISC-TV evening anchor Eric Franke, with the station’s lead investigative reporter, Naomi Kowles, and Cap Times local government reporter Allison Garfield serving as panelists.