Michael Gableman, the GOP-backed attorney reviewing Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election, on Tuesday signed an updated contract with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, who hired him last summer to lead the probe.
The contract appears undated but extends Gableman’s probe through April 30. James Bopp, an Indiana-based attorney representing Gableman in an open records lawsuit brought by liberal watchdog group American Oversight, told Dane County Judge Frank Remington the two had signed a new contract on Tuesday morning.
The new contract does not increase Gableman’s $676,000, taxpayer-funded budget.
“In recognition of the fact that The Office of The Special Counsel was under its allocated budget as provided in the First Amendment, all funds including salary shall continue to be paid out of said budget,” the contract reads.
However the contract does say the Assembly — funded by taxpayers — will incur legal expenses on behalf of Gableman and his team.
“Attorneys’ fees, costs, and expenses for any ongoing litigation … shall be paid for by the Assembly,” the contract reads.
The new contract also dictates that Gableman’s team now “concentrate its efforts to obtain the necessary documents and testimony to complete” its review, including settling ongoing legal disputes with the Wisconsin Elections Commission and the mayors of Madison and Green Bay.
The contract says that “upon the conclusion of any Ongoing Litigation necessary to obtain the documents and testimony requested by the Office of Special Counsel,” Gableman will consult with Vos about whether additional review is required, update last week’s report and determine if the review should end.
In a statement, Vos said the Assembly "will continue to fight the obstruction and myriad of lawsuits filed by Democrats and out-of-state liberal activists, questioning the legislature’s subpoena power and ultimately keeping this matter from concluding in the time frame we expected.”
Gableman’s contractual status had been in limbo since Dec. 31, when his prior agreement with the Assembly expired. Gableman has been earning $11,000 per month — paid with taxpayer dollars — for his work reviewing the election. Last week, during a hearing hosted by the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections, the conservative former state Supreme Court justice said his review will continue.
Also on Tuesday, Remington denied a motion from Bopp to stay the judge’s earlier decision to release 700 pages of documents related to Gableman’s work to American Oversight.
Remington’s decision to release the documents came after months of litigation between American Oversight, Gableman and Vos. Two other cases between American Oversight and Vos are ongoing in Dane County.
Remington said from the bench Tuesday he believed American Oversight would be “underwhelmed” when they reviewed the documents he was releasing. He said the records indicate Gableman’s review has not been robust.
Bopp, during the hearing, argued the records should not be released because they could compromise Gableman’s work. The judge rejected those claims out of hand, saying, “there’s no such thing as an investigatory privilege.”
“This is not a prosecutorial investigation,” said Christa Westerberg, an attorney for American Oversight. “This is not a law enforcement matter. It is solely a civil investigation, if it can even be called that, that the Legislature is conducting into the 2020 election.”
She continued: “The prosecutor file exemption does not provide a blanket exception (to releasing records).”
Remington seemed to agree with her, repeatedly rejecting Bopp’s claims that releasing the documents would compromise Gableman’s work.
Remington did agree, however, to redact certain identifying information of everyday Wisconsinites in the records.
Bopp told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel he plans to appeal Remington’s decision.
Gableman’s review has lasted months and has shifted focus several times.
It appears the review has narrowed in on two areas: First, how voting was handled at nursing homes during the 2020 election. Second, how grants from the Center for Tech and Civic Life were utilized by five municipalities — but not the nearly 200 other local governments that received funds from the nonprofit — in Wisconsin.
Gableman told lawmakers last week that “the Legislature ought to take a very hard look at the option of decertification of the 2020 Wisconsin presidential election.”
Nonpartisan attorneys and analysts have deemed decertifying the state’s election legally impossible. GOP leaders, including Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, have also sharply rejected the idea in recent weeks.
Gableman last week also became the latest figure in conservative Wisconsin politics to call for the end of the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission — a commission created by GOP lawmakers only a handful of years ago.
Vos and other GOP lawmakers have also rejected this idea.
Gableman also said during last week’s hearing that Meagan Wolfe, the nonpartisan administrator of WEC, should be removed from her post. Wolfe was unanimously approved for the role by the GOP-controlled Senate.
The conservative former judge’s work has been roundly criticized by Democrats. Gov. Tony Evers last week called the review and its accompanying report a "colossal waste of taxpayer dollars."
"Every day (Gableman’s review) continues it is an increasingly dangerous and ongoing threat to our democracy. Any mere condemnation of this effort rings hollow — it has to end. Enough is enough. Republicans in the Legislature have always had the ability to end this effort, and I call on them to do so today," Evers said.