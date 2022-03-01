UPDATED: Gableman calls for 'hard look' at decertifying 2020 election, which is not legally possible

Michael Gableman, the conservative former state Supreme Court justice leading a Republican-backed, taxpayer-funded review of Wisconsin’s presidential election, told an Assembly committee on Tuesday the Legislature should consider the legally impossible task of decertifying the state’s 2020 presidential election.
Gableman, who has been leading the review for months, told lawmakers on the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections his work will continue, even though his contractual status with the Legislature remains in limbo.
“I believe the Legislature ought to take a very hard look at the option of decertification of the 2020 Wisconsin presidential election,” Gableman told the committee.
His comments were met with applause from audience members.
Gableman’s recommendation runs contrary to what he wrote in a 136-page “interim report” delivered to the Legislature on Tuesday.
“The purpose of this Report is not to challenge certification of the Presidential election, though … we do sketch how that might be done,” Gableman wrote in the report.
The report continues: “This Report thus does surface very big questions: how should Presidential election certification occur in Wisconsin going forward and would the Legislature have any remedies to decertify if it wanted to do so?"
In the report, Gableman wrote that decertification “would not, on its own, have any other legal consequence under state or federal law. It would not, for example, change who the current President is.”
‘Still not legal under Wisconsin law’
Decertifying the state’s 2020 presidential election is a top priority for GOP gubernatorial hopeful and election conspiracy theorist Rep. Timothy Ramthun, R-Campbellsport. Ramthun’s push to decertify the election — which has been deemed legally impossible by nonpartisan attorneys and analysts — has been met with ire from GOP leaders.
Among those leaders is Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, who swiftly dismissed Gableman’s recommendation on Tuesday.
In a tweet, Steineke wrote, “Still not legal under Wisconsin law. Beyond that, it would have no practical impact b/c there is no Constitutional way to remove a sitting president other than through impeachment or incapacity. Fools errand. Focus on the future.”
Steineke continued: “I have ten months remaining in my last term. In my remaining time, I can guarantee that I will not be part of any effort, and will do everything possible to stop any effort, to put politicians in charge of deciding who wins or loses elections.”
The nonpartisan Legislative Council and Legislative Reference Bureau have determined that decertifying the election is not legally possible.
A spokesperson for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, did not respond directly to questions about Gableman’s statements encouraging decertification or whether Gableman has signed a contract extension with the Legislature. His prior contract expired at the end of 2021.
“I’d like to thank the Office of Special Counsel for their tireless efforts in finding the truth. They’ve done a good job at showing there were issues in 2020, and the report is intended to ‘help correct these processes for future elections.’ Unfortunately, we’re experiencing obstruction by ligation, and must first get through the nine separate lawsuits that have been filed to allow us to complete the review,” Vos said in a statement released Tuesday afternoon.
Gableman said he believes his work is still authorized and that he plans to “keep going, whether anyone signs a contract or not.”
Former President Donald Trump said in a statement that the report revealed “massive Election Fraud,” urging voters to read Gableman’s report carefully “because, despite the findings, the Fake News will never allow you to see what is happening. The Media is corrupt, and so was our Presidential Election!”
The Wisconsin Elections Commission issued a statement pushing back on Gableman’s review and subsequent report.
“Transparency is the backbone of the Wisconsin Elections Commission in that all our decisions are made fully in public and require bipartisan agreement. Special Counsel Gableman’s report is based upon mischaracterizations of Wisconsin election statutes and administration, and therefore, the utility of his report is minimal,” the statement read.
WEC administrator Meagan Wolfe said she would be “happy” to answer Gableman’s questions in a public forum. Gableman has sought to force Wolfe to testify on the election in private.
Election-related recommendations
As part of his report, Gableman made more than two dozen election-related recommendations. The recommendations were primarily geared toward three groups: the Wisconsin Elections Commission, lawmakers and municipal clerks.
The numbering of the recommendations in the report was somewhat haphazard. The first, most general and most foundation-shifting recommendation — if it were adopted — was straightforward: “Eliminate the Wisconsin Elections Commission.”
Gableman is the latest figure in conservative Wisconsin politics to call for the end of WEC — a commission created by GOP lawmakers only a handful of years ago.
“Any functions of WEC that might arguably be required by various federal laws could lawfully be handled by an empowered executive branch office of the secretary of state, or by a collective body of county clerks themselves, or by some other structure,” Gableman wrote in the report.
Steineke criticized the idea on Twitter: “In a world where partisan divides are deep & seemingly anything can be justified as long as it results in retaining power, handing authority to partisan politicians to determine if election fraud exists would be the end of our republic as we know it.”
“Reminder: Giving politicians that power when you don’t like the results of an election will also give them the authority to overturn elections when you do,” Steineke added.
Gableman also said during Tuesday’s hearing that Meagan Wolfe, the nonpartisan administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, should be removed from her post. Wolfe was unanimously approved for the role by the GOP-controlled Senate.
“The opinions in the Special Counsel’s latest interim report were fixated on topics that have been thoroughly addressed,” Wolfe said in a statement. “The integrity of the November 2020 election, and of the WEC, has been shown time and time again through court cases and previous investigations.”
The conservative former justice also recommended that Wisconsin “minimize pre-voting.”
“It is evident that widespread use of absentee and absentee-in person voting renders public participation and oversight of counting impossible,” Gableman wrote.
Under current Wisconsin law, clerks cannot open and start counting absentee ballots until Election Day, when they often start by counting in-person ballots.
Also included in Gableman’s report were recommendations that the Wisconsin Elections Commission enter data-sharing agreements with several state agencies, including the Department of Transportation, to verify the identities of registered voters. Gableman suggested the agreements could be enforced by citizen-led lawsuits and “monetary bounty,” not unlike Texas’s six-week abortion ban.
Gableman spent a large portion of his three-and-a-half-hour appearance before the committee criticizing municipalities’ use of grant money to help cover pandemic-related administrative costs on Election Day in November 2020.
He focused primarily on the use of grant money from the Center for Tech and Civic Life in Madison, Milwaukee, Green Bay, Racine and Kenosha — five strongholds for Wisconsin Democrats. In total, almost 200 Wisconsin municipalities received grant funding from the nonprofit backed by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, to help cover election-related costs in 2020 — but Gableman focused on what he called the “Zuckerberg five.” Multiple court rulings have found the grants were legal.
In his report, Gableman recommended lawmakers ban the use of grant funding to help administer elections. Republican state lawmakers have pursued similar bans in recent weeks.
Democrats denounce review
Gableman was roundly criticized by Democrats on Tuesday. Gov. Tony Evers called the review and its accompanying report a "colossal waste of taxpayer dollars" in a statement released during the hearing.
"Every day this effort continues it is an increasingly dangerous and ongoing threat to our democracy. Any mere condemnation of this effort rings hollow — it has to end. Enough is enough. Republicans in the Legislature have always had the ability to end this effort, and I call on them to do so today," Evers said.
Josh Kaul, the state’s Democratic attorney general, said the “report is a full-throated attack on our democracy and a truly shocking example of the authoritarian mindset at work.”
The three Democratic members of the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections, Reps. Mark Spreitzer, Lisa Subeck and Jodi Emerson — all of whom sparred at times with Gableman during Tuesday’s hearing — also had sharp words for the former justice.
“Today, conspiracy theorists got exactly what they wanted from the sham investigation overseen by Republican Speaker Robin Vos,” the three said in a joint statement. “For hours, innuendo and wild accusations took center stage in the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections.”
They continued: “We must all be clear: Joe Biden won the 2020 Election. Donald Trump lost. It’s far past time for Republicans to move on.”
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway — whom Gableman is currently trying to jail — said “it's clear … that attorney Gableman's report is full of lies and half truths.”
“He just simply doesn't understand how elections are run, how city government works, or, frankly, Wisconsin law,” she told the Cap Times.