Frederick Prehn — the former chair of Wisconsin’s Natural Resources Board who refused to leave the board when his term expired a year-and-a-half ago — will resign effective Dec. 30.
The Associated Press first reported the news Friday afternoon.
The Wausau dentist and gun store owner was appointed to the board by Republican former Gov. Scott Walker in 2015. His term expired in May 2021, but he refused to step down to make way for Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ appointee, natural resources educator Sandra Naas.
Prehn successfully applied an obscure state law that allows members to keep their seats if the state Senate has not confirmed their replacements. The state Supreme Court ruled in June that Prehn could retain his seat until the Senate confirmed someone to replace him.
His continued presence gave Republican appointees hold a 4-3 majority on the board, which dictates policy for the state Department of Natural Resources.
"I have always said I will vacate my seat when the Senate confirms my replacement or when I choose to do so. Unfortunately, it took the Supreme Court to confirm my decision to stay on at great expense for the taxpayer and an immense personal price," Prehn wrote in a letter sent to members of the board and others Friday afternoon.
"It is time for the state legislators to act on Governor Evers nomination as soon as practical and it is now time for me to move on," Prehn wrote.
Evers spokesperson Britt Cudaback did not comment on Prehn's resignation.
In a statement, Senate Minority Leader Melissa Agard, D-Madison, said she was pleased with Prehn’s decision.
“I’m looking forward to the state Senate getting back to performing its constitutional duty of taking up the governor’s appointees for a vote,” Agard said. “With the highly qualified individuals Gov. Evers has put forward for the Natural Resources Board, I am hopeful this can be done in a bipartisan manner.”