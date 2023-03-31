Foxconn fallout includes bitter politics in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT – This sleepy village of about 27,000 gained international notoriety in 2017. A commuter town, where many residents make the trek to northern Illinois or Milwaukee for work, was about to become an economic hub. Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn was coming to town.
The manufacturer, lured to southeastern Wisconsin with enormous state and local tax incentives, was slated to invest $10 billion into the project and create 10,000 jobs — white- and blue-collar. The project promised to reinvigorate a part of the state that, like many others, had shed manufacturing jobs — and for some residents, a sense of self identity.
Foxconn, for the most part, has failed to deliver on those promises. Ten thousand jobs became about 1,500. Large portions of the 2,400 acres the company and village government gobbled up in southwestern Mount Pleasant remains undeveloped. Flashy flat-screen TVs haven’t rolled off of assembly lines. In fact, it’s unclear what Foxconn employees are doing at its Wisconsin facility, although its parking lot was full on a recent Monday afternoon.
Village officials continue to celebrate Foxconn as a victory for the community, pointing out that the company was Racine County’s largest taxpayer in 2020, paying $5 million in property taxes, and was the impetus for infrastructure investments that have now attracted other companies to Mount Pleasant, including American tech giant Microsoft. But Foxconn's presence has become polarizing among residents. Some have grown disillusioned after years of under-fulfilled promises.
Others have decided they want to make a change, accusing local officials of gaslighting community members about the Foxconn project and its value to the community. Four residents are challenging the village president and three trustees on the village board in the April 4 election, seeking to take 4-3 control of the board and, among other changes, move on from Foxconn.
The race has grown contentious. The village president tried to shame his opponent into dropping out. She’s threatening to sue him instead. Candidates are trading attacks online. There’s grandstanding about debates. Yard signs supporting both slates of candidates — four incumbents vs. four challengers — have blanketed front yards.
In fact, what’s playing out in Mount Pleasant is more akin to a partisan political slugfest between statewide candidates than a nonpartisan local government race. Nevertheless, it’s happening. And the outcome of the race could dictate the future of Mount Pleasant.
Four vs. four in Mount Pleasant election
The four challengers are being led by Kelly Gallaher, a local activist considered by herself and others to be a Foxconn watchdog. Gallaher, who is challenging incumbent Dave DeGroot to serve as Mount Pleasant village president, is joined in her effort to take control of village hall by Kim Mahoney, Travis Yanke and Eric Martinez, each of whom is challenging an incumbent village trustee in separate, at-large elections.
The four gathered last week around Gallaher’s kitchen counter to outline their vision for Mount Pleasant’s future.
A paralegal by day, Mahoney was among dozens of homeowners who were forced to sell their property as Foxconn moved in, literally moving her home last December to a new lot.
“I was not going to stand in the way of a $10 billion investment and 13,000 jobs for my community,” she said, although it took five years for her to come to an agreement with the village to finally relocate.
Martinez, the owner of a start-up consumer packaged goods business and a relative newcomer to Mount Pleasant, having moved to Wisconsin in 2021, wore a camo baseball cap pulled down low over his face. Yanke, who works in pharmaceutical research and development, sported a black Wisconsin Badgers polo.
And Gallaher, a longtime artist and local activist, bounced around her kitchen, pouring coffee and grabbing documents to bolster the group’s arguments.
As things stand now, the four challengers say DeGroot, along with incumbent village trustees John Hewitt, Nancy Washburn and Ram Bhatia, aren’t open enough about their decision-making process on issues like new developments, they don’t do enough to ensure current village employees are delivering the services residents rely on, and they don’t take action when the quality of those services is poor.
DeGroot, Hewitt and Bhatia did not respond to interview requests for this story. Washburn, in an interview, rejected those assertions, saying she and her colleagues have been responsible stewards of the village and have set up Mount Pleasant to thrive in the future.
“This village is just going to sing. It's just going to be amazing,” Washburn said of what’s to come for Mount Pleasant as major companies, including Microsoft, set up shop within its borders. “And it already is (amazing).”
The four challenges have a five-part framework for how they would use their majority on the board. Gallaher, Mahoney, Yanke and Martinez want to, as they see it, restore transparency, oversight and accountability — on the Foxconn project and elsewhere — at village hall.
“That's what the local government should be about: keeping your residents happy, safe and wanting to live here for the foreseeable future,” Yanke said of the challengers’ vision.
Washburn said she and her colleagues are already delivering on those action items. She added that while she’s been knocking on doors ahead of next week’s election, people have praised “how the village has come together in the last five years.”
‘The F-word that they will not say’
Foxconn was attracted to Wisconsin by billions of dollars in incentives and efforts from Republican former Gov Scott Walker to woo the Taiwanese manufacturing giant to the state. Walker, who was about to embark on a reelection campaign, was so eager to secure a deal that he made a $3 billion subsidy offer to the company in a handwritten note.
In return for the enormous tax incentives, Foxconn would invest as much as $10 billion into its Mount Pleasant operation, creating 10,000 or more jobs. In addition to the state-level incentives, the village also worked to sweeten the deal. Mount Pleasant took on hundreds of millions in debt to complete years-long construction projects to improve infrastructure around the proposed plant.
In April 2021, the state, under Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who ousted Walker, renegotiated its deal with Foxconn. Under the new deal, Foxconn would be eligible for $80 million “in performance-based tax credits over six years if it meets employment and capital investment targets,” a drastic cut from the $2.85 billion in performance-based tax credits authorized in the original 2017 deal. To earn that $80 million in tax credits, Foxconn needed, among other outcomes, to create 1,454 jobs — another steep drop from the 13,000 anticipated jobs cited in the original agreement.
Evers, who campaigned on reworking the contract, celebrated the deal, saying he saved Wisconsinites $2.77 billion.
Gallaher, Mahoney, Yanke and Martizens see the village’s deal with Foxconn as a massive microcosm of the issues they say are plaguing Mount Pleasant. They also say the village's current elected leaders aren’t interested in solving the problems.
“Foxconn is the F-word that they will not say,” Gallaher said of DeGroot and the other board members.
One of the key issues the four challengers want to address is stripping Foxconn of its right of first refusal on land it hasn’t developed. Doing so, the four challengers say, would allow them to try to attract other companies to use the land Mount Pleasant has spent a fortune making prime for development.
Put another way: The four challengers say it’s time to move on from Foxconn, and they believe they’re the right people to shepherd the village into the future.
That pitch got more complicated Monday — eight days before Election Day — when American tech giant Microsoft announced it would acquire a 315-acre plot in Mount Pleasant from Foxconn and build a $1 billion data center. The announcement said work on the site could start before the end of 2023. Washburn said the Microsoft project is projected to create 300 “quality jobs.”
Asked to respond to the challengers’ assertion that Washburn and the current members of the board aren’t capable of attracting new companies to invest in the area around Foxconn, Washburn had a simple response.
“But we did it,” she said.
Microsoft wants to invest $1 billion
DeGroot, Hewitt, Washburn and Bhatia maintain that even though Foxconn failed to deliver on its initial promises, the pros of Mount Pleasant’s partnership with the manufacturer outweigh the cons.
“Even if Foxconn doesn’t do what they promised to do … we have the road, we have the sewer, we have the electric. … (We are) ready for a huge development,” Bhatia told the Racine Journal Times last year. He went on to reference “Field of Dreams,” the 1989 film starring Kevin Costner: “If you build, somebody will come.”
DeGroot and Washburn have also made the case that tax revenues from Foxconn have been critical in the village’s efforts to improve basic services for its residents, though Gallaher disputes how beneficial those payments actually are.
In fact, while Gallaher and her colleagues have expressed concerns that Foxconn will default on contractually mandated payments to the village, scheduled to begin around the start of 2024, Washburn said she has no concerns.
“My expectation from (companies in Mount Pleasant), including Foxconn, is simply that they pay their bills when they're due. That's my expectation,” Washburn said. “I don't call SC Johnson on a daily basis and say, ‘How many cans of Pledge did you make today?’ … I trust that they know their business model. I trust that they know how to run their company so that they can fulfill their obligations to the village of Mount Pleasant through the tax base because that is their responsibility to us. And that's how I view Foxconn.”
Washburn added that, given rising tensions between the Chinese government and Taiwan, Foxconn’s investment, outside of areas of potential conflict, is looking better now than it ever has.
“In my mind, for a $500 million investment, why would they walk away from it for a few million dollars?” Washburn said of Foxconn potentially defaulting. “They have billions in cash reserves. I am not worried in the least about them not making their payments. I'm not worried in the least about that. I think they have every reason to make their payments and protect their investment.”
But, she noted, additional investments into the area occupied by Foxconn, like those from Microsoft, “help to alleviate the fear” about the Taiwanese company not making its payments.
Monday’s Microsoft announcement has been vindicating to the incumbents’ arguments.
“Microsoft was attracted to this location because it is primed for development,” DeGroot said in a statement. “Through local investments, we have transformed this area of Mount Pleasant and equipped it with the infrastructure necessary to support a major investment by Microsoft.”
Mount Pleasant has missed out on other major investments, though. Intel, for example, considered the village as a potential site for a $20 billion chip factory. The company decided to go with a site in Ohio.
Gallaher said the company chose Ohio because it couldn’t get enough land from the village to build its plant. Washburn rejected that claim: “I'm not sure how she could learn those details when we don't even know exactly why (Intel chose Ohio over Mount Pleasant),” she said.
Still, Washburn said she thinks a chip manufacturer would slot in nicely alongside Foxconn and Microsoft in Mount Pleasant. A pharmaceutical or high-tech medical company “would be welcome in that market as well,” she said.
Kelly Gallaher, Dave DeGroot wage ‘personal fight’
As most elections in Wisconsin do, the battle between the challengers and incumbents in Mount Pleasant has become contentious, particularly between DeGroot and Gallaher.
At the end of February, DeGroot released a statement calling on Gallaher to drop out of the race because she “failed to pay her business’s property taxes for the last three years,” adding that she “is now getting bailed out from Mount Pleasant taxpayers.”
“Mount Pleasant residents deserve better than this,” DeGroot said in the statement. “They work hard to pay their fair share of taxes; they should expect their elected officials to do the same. Additionally, Ms. Gallaher’s failed business begs the question if she is capable of running a $20 million Village government. I ask that she uphold her original pledge and not seek elected office until her tax situation is resolved.”
The business DeGroot is talking about is an LLC connected to a senior living facility. Gallaher owns just one of 90 total shares in the business and it was given to her as a gift. An email she provided to the Cap Times from a representative of the business states she has “never been involved in any board meetings, votes or business decisions.”
Gallaher had her attorney send a cease and desist letter to DeGroot’s campaign, and on Monday she announced that she plans to sue DeGroot in Racine County Circuit Court for defamation.
More passive-aggressive actions have also taken root. “BOOT DEGROOT” signs, modeled after a chance card from the board game Monopoly, show DeGroot’s head superimposed onto a body wearing an old-fashioned prison uniform being kicked by a floating foot.
The Racine County Republican Party has also become invested in the race. They are supporting the four incumbent candidates, asking supporters to “warn your Mount Pleasant friends about” Gallaher, Yanke, Mahoney and Martinez.
“Normally we do not get to (sic) involved in non-partisan elections but the left has made it their mission to take over local government,” the local party chapter wrote on Facebook. “They pretend to be conservative on their social media but are endorsed by leftist organizations.”
Martinez self-identifies as a conservative. In an interview with the Cap Times, he said he and his soon-to-be wife moved to Wisconsin in 2021 “because of what’s going on politically in Illinois,” a reference to Democrats’ growing control of the state.
Washburn said the race has become contentious because Gallaher has a vendetta against DeGroot.
“The reason this election has gotten so contentious is because it is a personal fight with Kelly against Dave DeGroot,” Washburn said. “And I don't understand it. I don't understand the vendetta. I don't like it. I don't think it's the way that a campaign should be run. But nevertheless, it's the way it's gone.”
Only time will tell if April 4 settles the dispute — and changes Mount Pleasant’s future.