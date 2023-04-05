There will be no changes to Mount Pleasant’s village board after four incumbents triumphed Tuesday in a series of races defined by bitter politics and personal attacks.
The incumbents, village President David DeGroot and trustees Nancy Washburn, John Hewitt and Ram Bhatia, survived a challenge from a slate of candidates who sought to make the election a referendum on a village hall they said lacks transparency, oversight and accountability.
The race also thrust Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn back into the spotlight, as the challengers argued it was time for the village of about 27,000 people to move on from the manufacturer and its broken promises.
The challengers were led by Kelly Gallaher, a local activist considered by herself and others to be a Foxconn watchdog, who challenged DeGroot to serve as village president. She was joined by Kim Mahoney, Travis Yanke and Eric Martinez, each of whom challenged an incumbent village trustee in separate, at-large elections.
All four challengers were defeated, with some races being closer than others. DeGroot topped Gallaher by 544 votes, Washburn defeated Mahoney by just 82 votes, Hewitt won 1,179 more votes than Yanke, and Bhatia defeated Martinez by 367 votes. Unofficial election results were reported by the Racine County Eye.
“We gave them one hell of a run — and made them work for it,” Gallaher said in a post on her campaign’s Facebook page.
DeGroot, in his own Facebook post, celebrated being reelected.
“With your vote of confidence, we will continue to build on our success, support positive economic development, reduce our tax burden, and make our community a wonderful place to live, work, and raise a family,” he wrote.
The four challengers argued ahead of Election Day that the incumbents aren’t open enough about their decision-making process on issues like new developments, they don’t do enough to ensure village employees are delivering the services residents rely on, and they don’t take action when the quality of those services is poor.
The four challengers had a five-part framework for how they would use their majority on the board. Gallaher, Mahoney, Yanke and Martinez campaigned on restoring transparency, oversight and accountability — on the Foxconn project and elsewhere — at village hall.
They also argued it was time to move on from Foxconn, and said they were the right people to shepherd the village into the future. Foxconn was attracted to Wisconsin by billions of dollars in incentives and efforts from Republican former Gov. Scott Walker to woo the Taiwanese manufacturing giant to the state.
In return for the enormous tax incentives, Foxconn would invest as much as $10 billion into its Mount Pleasant operation, creating 10,000 or more jobs. In addition to the state-level incentives, the village also worked to sweeten the deal. Mount Pleasant took on hundreds of millions in debt to complete years-long construction projects to improve infrastructure around the proposed plant.
Foxconn, for the most part, has failed to deliver on its promises. Ten thousand jobs became about 1,500. Large portions of the 2,400 acres the company and village government gobbled up in southwestern Mount Pleasant remains undeveloped. Flashy flat-screen TVs haven’t rolled off of assembly lines. In fact, it’s unclear what Foxconn employees are doing at its Wisconsin facility, although its parking lot was full on a Monday afternoon last month.
A week before Election Day, the challengers’ argument that the board members aren’t capable of attracting the next slate of businesses to Mount Pleasant took a hit. American tech giant Microsoft announced it would acquire a 315-acre plot in Mount Pleasant from Foxconn and build a $1 billion data center. The announcement said work on the site could start before the end of 2023. Washburn said the Microsoft project is projected to create 300 “quality jobs.”
When asked in an interview before the election to respond to the challengers’ assertion that Washburn and the current members of the board aren’t capable of attracting new companies to invest in the area around Foxconn, Washburn had a simple answer: “But we did it.”
The race was marred with personal attacks between the two slates of candidates, particularly between DeGroot and Gallaher. In fact, the contest was more akin to a partisan statewide race than a typical nonpartisan local government election.
At the end of February, DeGroot released a statement calling on Gallaher to drop out of the race because she “failed to pay her business’s property taxes for the last three years,” adding that she “is now getting bailed out from Mount Pleasant taxpayers.”
The business DeGroot spoke of is an LLC connected to a senior living facility. Gallaher owns just one of 90 shares in the business and it was given to her as a gift. An email she provided to the Cap Times from a representative of the business states she has “never been involved in any board meetings, votes or business decisions.”
Gallaher had her attorney send a cease and desist letter to DeGroot’s campaign, and on Monday filed a defamation lawsuit against DeGroot in Racine County Circuit Court.