Liberal watchdog group American Oversight on Tuesday filed a fourth lawsuit concerning records related to Michael Gableman’s review of Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election.
The lawsuit, filed in Dane County, once again calls into question Gableman’s handling of records related to his probe, and comes after the conservative former state Supreme Court justice last week admitted during a court hearing that he deleted records from his review.
“Did I delete documents? Yes, I did,” Gableman said last week, referring to records he deleted in July and August 2021. “If there was no (existing) open records request, and if it wasn't going to be useful to my report, then I would probably delete it.”
The lawsuit also comes after James Bopp, an attorney for Gableman, who said in a court filing that the former justice and his staff often deleted records they deemed “irrelevant or useless to the investigation.”
The lawsuit filed Tuesday seeks to have Judge Jacob Frost issue an order barring Gableman from deleting records related to his review. Two other Dane County judges have already filed similar orders.
Gableman was found in contempt by one of those judges, Frank Remington, earlier this month. Gableman appealed Remington’s ruling, which ordered him to pay $2,000 per day until he complies with a previous order and turns over records. Gableman filed an affidavit Tuesday in the case overseen by Remington, doubling down that he cannot produce further records responsive to American Oversight’s public records request.
Gableman signed his contract with the Assembly on June 26, 2021, which guaranteed him a taxpayer-funded salary of $11,000 per month. Two months later, on Aug. 27, 2021, Vos sought approval for “an Office of Special Counsel” to “direct an elections integrity investigation.”
The attorney testified last week that he spent much of July and August 2021 familiarizing himself with election administration, searching for office space and traveling to learn about election issues in other states. He also said he was bedridden with COVID-19 for two weeks in August.
During that time, he conducted his work on his phone or on a public computer at the New Berlin Public Library, he said, because he does not own a computer. Once the Office of Special Counsel received state funding, he said, he conducted his work on a government computer.
In the early stages of his work, Gableman used a Yahoo email address. He said he eventually switched to ProtonMail, a more secure service, after facing public criticism. He doesn’t know when he made the switch, he said. Eventually, once the Office of Special Counsel was established, he and his staff used state government email accounts.
Gableman said he no longer had access to the Yahoo account after he stopped using it, because he had asked someone in his office to delete it for him. He said he didn’t remember when it was deleted, or who had done it.
Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn, who is overseeing two of the records related lawsuits, asked whether Gableman had searched the account for responsive records before it was deleted. He said he believed he had.
Following Gableman’s testimony last week, Bailey-Rihn commented that "whatever work that was done (in July and August 2021) was minimal, but the taxpayers were paying $11,000 a month."
Remington has made similar assertions about Gableman’s work, which has been criticized as “bizarre” and “amateurish” by bipartisan election administration experts. After reviewing records related to the review, Remington concluded that little serious work had occurred.
The Cap Times reported earlier this month on records that showed two retired police officers, hired to review the election before Gableman stepped in, earned a total of $11,251 for their work from June 1, 2021, until mid-to-late July 2021, even though they testified that they produced “almost no substantive work.”
A new contract signed in May shifted Gableman’s role from election reviewer to litigator, keeping him on the state’s payroll until lawsuits related to subpoenas he issued as part of the review are resolved. That contract reduced Gableman’s salary from $11,000 per month to $5,500.
The review, given an initial budget of $676,000, has cost taxpayers almost $1 million.
Several recounts, lawsuits and a nonpartisan audit have confirmed that President Joe Biden won Wisconsin in 2020 by about 20,000 votes and that there was no widespread voter fraud in the state.
Capitol Bureau Chief Jessie Opoien contributed to this report.