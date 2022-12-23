A former chair of the Republican Party of Wisconsin posed as a false elector for former President Donald Trump despite having concerns about the scheme, according to the much-anticipated final report of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Andrew Hitt, who served as chairman of the Wisconsin GOP during the 2020 presidential election, wrote in a text message in November 2020 that he was “def concerned” about the Trump campaign’s inquiries about creating a second slate of electors, the report said.
“I hope they are not planning on asking us to do anything like try and say we are the only proper electors,” Hitt wrote, according to messages obtained by the committee.
On Dec. 12, 2020, Hitt, after receiving a message about a phone call from Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal attorney and a former mayor of New York City, wrote of the false electors plan: “These guys are up to no good and its (sic) gonna fail miserably.”
Hitt did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment on the report.
Two days later, on Dec. 14, 2020, Hitt, posing as the “chairperson” of the Wisconsin Electoral College, led a group of 10 Republicans gathered at the state Capitol in Madison in signing papers falsely claiming Trump had won the state’s 10 electoral votes and sent them to the U.S. Senate, the National Archives, Wisconsin’s secretary of state and a federal judge. They did so on the same day the state’s Democratic electors met in the Capitol to officially cast the state’s electoral votes for President Joe Biden.
Several recounts, lawsuits and a nonpartisan audit confirmed that Biden won Wisconsin in 2020 by about 20,000 votes.
The false electors paperwork, signed by Hitt and nine others, including Robert Spindell, a GOP appointee to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, “did not even arrive to Congress on time, so they also had missed the required statutory deadline,” according to the committee’s report.
The tardy arrival of Wisconsin’s fake electors sparked additional controversial behavior in the run up to the events of Jan. 6, according to the report. Since the false documents from Wisconsin — and Michigan — had not yet arrived in Washington, “the Trump team arranged to fly them to Washington and hand deliver them to Congress” and then-Vice President Mike Pence.
“Freaking trump idiots want someone to fly original elector papers to the senate President,” Wisconsin Republican Party official Mark Jefferson wrote to Hitt on Jan. 4, 2021.
Hitt responded that he had missed a call from Trump campaign operative Michael Roman, inquired if Jefferson had talked to anyone from Trump world and then wrote: “This is just nuts,” according to the report.
Trump’s aides then began lobbying congressional allies to deliver the false slates of electors to Pence, according to the report.
Records show that an aide to U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson wanted the Republican lawmaker to deliver the false electors to Pence on Jan. 6, 2021. After initially rejecting his participation in the plan, Johnson said his involvement in the plan lasted only “a couple seconds.”
"I had nothing to do with the alternate slate,” Johnson told WISN-12 in August. “I had no idea anybody was going to ask me to deliver those. My involvement in that attempt to deliver spanned the course of a couple seconds."
None of the 10 people who posed as false electors from Wisconsin have faced criminal charges, and Attorney General Josh Kaul was mum in a recent interview about whether or not they would be charged at the state level.
The Democratic attorney general told the Cap Times he supports the U.S. Department of Justice’s continued investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol — and the events that preceded and followed it — and noted that the state DOJ generally does not comment on potential or ongoing investigations.