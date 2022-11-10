Former deputy mayor and Madison Metropolitan School District School Board President Gloria Reyes has announced she is running for mayor.
“With much thought and encouragement from our Madison community, I am excited to announce my candidacy for the city of Madison mayor,” Reyes said at a press conference.
Raised in Madison, Reyes said she is running for the role because of her love for the city.
“I will work tirelessly for our Madison residents to ensure our communities are thriving and that everyone’s voice is heard and amplified,” she said. “I will work alongside our residents to come up with innovative and inclusive solutions to our city’s most complex issues.”
Reyes plans to campaign on five key issues: public safety and healthy communities, economic development, education, environment, and housing and homelessness.
“These are all complex issues, but with my leadership as mayor, I will identify problems, devise innovative solutions and invest in their implementation to address these challenges,” Reyes says on her campaign website, which launched Thursday. “(I will) bring experts, residents, stakeholders and city leaders together to move Madison forward.”
The next election for mayor will be in spring 2023. Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, who was elected in 2019, has not yet announced whether or not she plans to run for another four-year term. Still, Rhodes-Conway is currently fundraising and the city has a history of granting a second term to its mayors dating back to the 1980s.
Prior to serving on the MMSD school board, Reyes was appointed to serve as deputy mayor under former Mayor Paul Soglin in 2014. In that role, she oversaw the public safety, community services, public health and civil rights departments.
Reyes served one term on the Madison School Board from 2018-21. Her fellow board members chose her as the board president for each of her final two years.
Reyes’ term on the school board included the resignation of superintendent Jennifer Cheatham, a year with interim Jane Belmore and the search for and subsequent hiring of a permanent replacement, Carlton Jenkins. The school board voted unanimously in summer 2020 to remove police officers from schools. Reyes had previously opposed the removal of officers, but changed her position amid that summer’s nationwide reckoning with overpolicing in minority communities.
Throughout her final year in the office, Reyes and the board worked with the administration through the historic interruption caused by COVID-19. That included Madison schools remaining closed for in-person instruction from March 2020 to March 2021, when the district began a gradual reopening.
District voters overwhelmingly approved a pair of historic referendums in November 2020.
When she announced she wouldn’t run for reelection to the school board, Reyes cited her new job as executive director at Briarpatch Youth Services. She left that role earlier this year.