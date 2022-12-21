Moving Wisconsin to a “flat,” one-size-fits-all income tax system in the state’s next biennial budget is a “non-starter” for Gov. Tony Evers, he said Tuesday.
Implementing a flat tax — which would result in all taxpaying Wisconsinites paying the same percentage in income tax regardless of their income level — is a priority for Wisconsin Senate Republicans. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said over the summer that the state should work toward a flatter tax structure, and revealed last week that his caucus is working on a flat tax system that would take effect over two to four years.
The governor, who has maintained a fraught relationship with LeMahieu and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, said Tuesday that he met with LeMahieu “a couple days ago” and had “a good conversation” about the budget.
Evers, who campaigned for reelection on cutting taxes by 10% for middle-class Wisconsinites, said he wouldn’t support a flat tax system. He added that a flat tax would give “tax breaks to people that, frankly, are our highest income folks in the state of Wisconsin.”
“We prefer a progressive tax system that we have now,” Evers said. Critics of flat taxes say they benefit the wealthiest taxpayers, while doing little to provide financial reprieve for low- and middle-income families.
But Republicans don’t seem deterred by Evers' disinterest in the proposal. LeMahieu told the conservative MacIver Institute last week that the state has “the resources to do this,” referring to Wisconsin’s projected $6.6 billion budget surplus.
“We can’t keep ignoring the fourth tax bracket in Wisconsin,” LeMahieu said.
In an interview Tuesday with the Cap Times, Evers outlined ways he’d prefer to spend the state’s budget surplus, including more money for local governments, increased spending on K-12 education and additional funding for infrastructure projects like road repairs and broadband expansion.
Evers said boosting the number of state dollars sent back to local governments — known as “shared revenue” — is his top priority for the forthcoming budget. The governor campaigned on increasing state money for local governments, and sees it as a sustainable way to address issues facing Wisconsin communities — including improving public safety.
“We have to do something around shared revenue for our municipalities and our counties and our small towns,” Evers said, adding that local governments, which provide “a lot of services directly for the people of Wisconsin,” have been “underfunded.”
The governor, who will soon start his second term, also said the surplus could allow the state to build on earlier efforts, like improving Wisconsin’s roadways. Evers, at dozens of campaign stops over the past year, reminded voters that, even though his administration had made progress, he wasn’t finished “fixing the damn roads.”
Bringing broadband to additional Wisconsin homes and businesses is also worth spending money on in the state’s next budget, Evers said. Since the governor took office in 2019, Wisconsin has expanded access to new or improved broadband to more than 380,000 homes and businesses.
A former educator and school and district administrator, Evers said Tuesday that the state’s K-12 schools are also crying out for more funding.
“Our schools, individually, go to referendums on a regular basis just to keep the doors open,” Evers said. “We have to do more for them.”
Vos, a Rochester Republican, has hinted that a deal for increased spending for K-12 schools could happen if the governor would be willing to expand the state’s school choice program. Evers said Tuesday that he is “looking forward to that discussion” but wouldn’t say if he was open to a deal until he saw the details of it.
“All I know is that school districts continue — every time we have a vote, whether it's spring or fall or even in between — districts are going to referendum to raise their own taxes to keep their schools open,” Evers said. “And that is just not the way we want to be.”