Mayor of Fitchburg Aaron Richardson announced Monday he will not seek another term this spring after three years in the role, regardless of the outcome of the state treasurer race in which he is the Democratic nominee.
Richardson was elected mayor of Fitchburg in 2019 after serving on the City Council for two years. Prior to serving on the council, he spent nine years on the Parks Commission.
In August, Richardson was elected the Democratic nominee for the state treasurer race by a narrow margin. He’s centered his platform around advocacy for the treasurer’s office to take a larger role in state government. He will compete against Republican nominee John Leiber to replace current Treasurer Sarah Godlewski in the November election.
Richardson said in a statement he is “optimistic” Wisconsin voters will elect him as their next treasurer, but no matter the outcome of the race, this is the “right time” for him to abdicate the position.
“Fitchburg is in a strong position to build on the successes we have had and to take on the challenges we will face,” he said. “This is the right time for me to step aside.”
“I will be here to support and help our next Mayor in any way I can,” he added. “We must ensure Fitchburg remains a diverse and vibrant community.”
During his time as mayor, Richardson has increased pathways to homeownership, accelerated the city’s transition to renewable energy and raised the Pride flag for the first time over Fitchburg’s City Hall.
While he won’t continue as mayor, he said Fitchburg will always be his home.
“It has been the honor and privilege of a lifetime to serve as your Mayor,” Richardson said to the people of Fitchburg in the statement. “It is hard to describe how much it means to have earned your confidence and trust. Thank you for all you do to make Fitchburg one of Wisconsin’s true gems.”