A lawsuit seeking to bar Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and Reps. Scott Fitzgerald and Tom Tiffany from the 2022 ballot cannot continue, a federal judge ruled late last week.
U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman dismissed the case on June 3, finding it to be “procedurally improper.” Adelman, who was appointed to the bench by Democratic former President Bill Clinton, did not rule on the merits of the case.
The case was brought by 10 Wisconsin residents, filed against the lawmakers in their capacity as private citizens who are running for office. It alleged that, between Nov. 8, 2020 and Jan. 6, 2021, “the defendants engaged in or assisted with an insurrection or rebellion against the United States.”
Plaintiffs argued the lawmakers’ actions violated Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which establishes that no person who has “previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress … to support the Constitution of the United States (and) engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof,” may hold the office of senator or representative in Congress (among other offices). The provision was designed to prevent current and former federal and state officials who had served the Confederacy from holding public office after the Civil War.
But Adelman ruled that the plaintiffs did not have standing in the federal court.
“The claim, if it exists at all, belongs to Wisconsin election administrators,” Adelman wrote in his ruling.
Adelman noted that plaintiffs’ attorneys had acknowledged they didn’t bring the challenge to the Wisconsin Elections Commission because they wouldn’t have legal rights to discovery and would have “no control over the investigation conducted into a complaint.”
“This is essentially an admission by the plaintiffs that they have come to federal court because they wish to do an end-run around the state administrative process,” Adelman wrote. “By their own admission, the plaintiffs have brought the separate action to gain litigation advantages not available to them in proceedings before the WEC, such as discovery and control over the proceedings. … Allowing the plaintiffs to proceed with this action would, of course, disrupt the WEC’s ability to administer Wisconsin election laws.”
Tiffany celebrated the ruling in a statement.
“The dismissal of this frivolous, dark-money lawsuit is a victory for democracy and the rule of law. It is also a rejection of the Far Left’s desperate ploy to divert attention away from their own record of total failure,” Tiffany said.
The lawsuit — funded by the liberal liberal Minocqua Brewing Company Super PAC — alleged that the Republican lawmakers fomented the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by spreading lies about the November 2020 election being “rigged.”
"After having been egged on relentlessly by the flagrant lies and distortions put forth by President Trump, Johnson, Tiffany, Fitzgerald, and their co-conspirators, known and unknown, over the previous months, thousands of people took the law into their own hands and stormed the U.S. Capitol during the Joint Session of Congress,” plaintiffs argued.
Fitzgerald and Tiffany were among the 147 Republican members of Congress who voted against certifying the 2020 presidential election results. They were the only two from Wisconsin.
Multiple recounts and court rulings have affirmed that Democratic President Joe Biden won Wisconsin by about 21,000 votes.