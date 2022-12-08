The pension funds of more than 350,000 current and retired workers — including 22,000 in Wisconsin — will be shored up through 2051 after almost $36 billion in relief was awarded to the Central States Pension Fund, White House officials said Wednesday.
The Central States Pension Fund, a multiemployer pension fund for Teamsters in 10 states, including Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio and others, provides retirement and other benefits to members and qualifying beneficiaries, according to the fund’s website. It was one of 200 multiemployer pension plans facing insolvency in January 2021, according to the White House, and was on track to cut benefits to its members by 60% in the coming years if it did not receive financial assistance.
The $36 billion comes from the Special Financial Assistance program, which was created by the multitrillion-dollar federal American Rescue Plan, signed into law by President Joe Biden in March 2021. Thirty-seven applications from pension funds for relief have been approved as of Thursday, Lisa Gomez, assistant secretary of labor for employee benefits security, told reporters during a call on Wednesday.
The $36 billion figure is by far the largest relief doled out through the program, dwarfing the next-largest award of $1.3 billion, according to Ali Khawar, principal deputy assistant secretary of labor.
Central States is not obligated to repay the financial assistance to the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation (the federally chartered group that oversees the SFA), Gomez said. But the group will have to meet some reporting requirements to PBGC to ensure the funds are being used properly.
“One cannot underestimate the significance of this assistance for the basic economic security and dignity for union workers in their retirement years,” said Gene Sperling, senior adviser to the president and White House American Rescue Plan coordinator.
He added that the program is critical to workers “being able to retire with dignity, to age in the neighborhood that they raised their family in and grew up with and to be a support for their children and grandchildren, instead of a burden on them.”