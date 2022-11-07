About 70 miles away from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' Capitol office are the rolling hills and rocky bluffs of Wonewoc, the town where Jim Goodman and his wife Rebecca ran an organic dairy and direct market beef farm for 40 years. Their farm was one of 2,515 lost since 2017 amid statewide issues with supply chains, a milk glut and plummeting commodity prices.
In the Nov. 8 highly-contested race for governor, Goodman is voting for Evers over Republican challenger Tim Michels, partly because of Evers’ support of regulations that help small farmers.
“I think that he’s a very sincere person who wants to do the best he can for the rural parts of Wisconsin as well as the urban parts, and for women and minorities,” Goodman said. “There's a lot of truth in that the Democrats have not done what they should have in rural America and they've lost the support. It still kind of puzzles me, though, that rural Americans seem to be so supportive of Republicans when Republicans really haven't delivered that much either.”
The nation’s eyes are on Wisconsin’s gubernatorial race, which could help determine whether Republicans win a supermajority in the state Assembly and Senate and will set pace for the 2024 presidential race. In a state where agriculture contributes $104.8 billion annually to the economy, the vote of rural farmers could be the determining factor in a toss-up where a Marquette University Law School poll on Wednesday found support for Michels and Evers was evenly split.
As small operations like Goodman’s 45-cowherd have shuttered, large-scale industrial farms known as concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) are on the rise. The production-heavy agricultural business model has contributed to lower commodity and food prices, but small farmers and environmentalists have criticized CAFOs for their water pollution and negative impact on locally-owned farms. When it comes to regulation policy, Goodman said “there’s a big difference” in the perspectives of CAFO operators and organic farms.
According to Wisconsin Farmers Union Government Relations Director Rick Adamski, these issues of market access and regulations will be at the forefront of farmers’ minds in the poll booth. Adamski, who runs a 290-acre farm in Shannon County and works closely with Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Secretary-designee Randy Romanski in his role at WFU, said his organization is looking for the governor to work toward transparent markets.
“Market power is so foundational to the current model of agriculture, and it's not at all a democratic model. It's a top-down model. Very few people are able to participate in the decision-making,” Adamski said. “This consolidation in the marketplace is hurting consumers as well as farmers when farmers are buying from only a handful of suppliers. Whether it be farm machinery, farm chemicals, seed fertilizers — there's no bargaining power. The power comes at us. They basically say, ‘take it or leave it.’”
Family-based, organic farmers support increased regulations
In his time as governor, Evers handled market issues in his support grants for dairy processors and the growth of the meat processing industry. As part of his 2021-23 budget, he introduced the Wisconsin Initiative for Agriculture Exports, which directs funds to boost the export of agricultural products like dairy and meat by 25% over the next five years. He formed the Wisconsin Farm Support program to lessen the economic blow of the COVID-19 pandemic on farmers, directing over $1 million in support to farmers in more than half of the state’s 72 counties. In April, he named 19 recipients of the Dairy Processor Grant program, which aims to improve the profitability of dairy processing facilities.
To Goodman, these regulations are a step in the right direction toward price floors that guarantee fair prices for commodities.
“The government expects foreign countries to soak up all the excess production that we have. To me, and I think to most of the Democratic candidates, it makes more sense to limit production if that's the problem,” Goodman said. “If there's too much produced and it's not worth enough, maybe it makes more sense to produce less at a fair price, rather than expect someone to soak up all that excess production when it hurts their farmers.”
Industrial farms, processors look to streamline regulations
Agricultural lobbying groups in Wisconsin have indicated strong support for Michels. The self-described outsider is backed by former President Donald Trump and won over Wisconsin’s Republican base with his stated priorities of signing election integrity bills and supporting law enforcement. At Vir-Clar Farm in Fond du Lac, in September, Michels met with representatives of the Wisconsin Dairy Alliance (WDA) and Venture Dairy Cooperative (VDC). He championed his small-government-focused campaign and left with their endorsements.
“We, the agricultural industry and the people of Wisconsin, deserve to have a governor who understands how hard farmers work,” Michels told reporters in Green Bay. “I am always going to do everything I can to reduce inflation, and I'm going to do everything I can to put more money in the pockets of the hard-working, taxpaying, law-abiding citizens of Wisconsin.”
In their Sept. 28 endorsements of the Republican candidate, WDA President Cindy Leitner emphasized the need for less red tape and more streamlined regulations, while VDC’s Kim Bremmer said that “Gov. Evers has failed farmers at nearly every turn.”
“Tony Evers tried to implement billions of dollars in new regulations on farmers and thanks in part to his policies, in the last several years there have been no new farms created from green space,” Leitner said in the endorsement. “Michels understands the monumental impact dairy has on the state’s economy and will work hard to reverse course on the anti-farming agenda of Tony Evers.”
Michels also received the endorsement of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation’s Volunteers for Agriculture group, who praised the candidate’s understanding of agriculture’s transportation needs and his support of Wisconsin’s “Right to Farm” law and use-value assessment laws. He also received support from the Dairy Business Association,which cited “his business sense, regulatory perspective and openness to hearing from dairy farmers” as key strong points.
Farmers, processors seek nuance in agriculture policy
A wedge issue between small and midsize independent farming operations and corporate, industrial farms is a milk glut that’s creating a slump in prices. Even as the number of farms is on the decline, milk production in the U.S. increased 12.8% annually over the last decade, and Wisconsin dairy farmers produced more milk last year – 31.7 billion pounds – than ever before. Where industrial farms have found ways to lower the average costs of production in large herds, including estimated costs of family labor, cash operating expenses and capital costs, most small and mid-sized dairy farmers aren’t able to earn enough gross returns to cover the full costs of production.
There’s a general tendency of politicians to overlook the nuance of differences of scale across farming operations, said University of Wisconsin Center for Integrated Agricultural Systems associate director Michelle Miller.
“In many ways, it's the dairy processors who are benefiting from cheap milk and benefiting from oversupply. When doing all this policy work, they (politicians) expect the entire dairy supply chain to agree with each other,” Miller said. “I think that's been one of the tricky things they've been trying to do in Washington, is to decouple the interests of the processors and the farmers.”
The majority of related policy happens at a federal level, where the victor of the gubernatorial race will also have an important role overseeing state implementation of issues like agriculture subsidies and migration. Key pieces of legislation like the 2023 Farm Bill and the Farm Workforce Modernization Act are on the table, with the former up for renewal in Congress and the latter awaiting a vote in the Senate.
“Having a governor who would work closely with our congressional representation in D.C. to move forward on something like a new worker visa program for dairy workers, I think would be huge,” said UW-Madison political science professor David Canon. “That's another issue I'd put toward the top of the list in terms of being really important for the future of dairy in the state.”
If elected, Michels, supported by a likely Republican majority, will have an easier time implementing his agenda than Evers, who would continue using his veto pen. In such a tight race, the result will come down to rural turnout on Election Day.
“It really is going to matter if the rural voters turnout at a much higher percentage than urban voters. If they do, I think Michels can win,” Canon said.