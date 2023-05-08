A Dane County judge on Monday said he would order the Wisconsin Elections Commission to reconsider a complaint filed against 10 Republicans who posed as fake electors for former President Donald Trump in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election.
Dane County Circuit Court Judge Frank Remington said he would issue a written order, as soon as next week, requiring the state’s elections commission to rehear a complaint that asked the commissioners to investigate the actions of the fake electors and determine whether they broke the law.
Remington said the case must be reheard because Commissioner Robert Spindell, a GOP member of WEC who was one of the 10 Republicans who posed as a false elector, did not recuse himself when the commission first considered the complaint, despite being one of the people named in the complaint. Attorneys representing WEC, Spindell and the union leader who filed the complaint and subsequent lawsuit all agreed the complaint should be reheard without Spindell. The judge said his forthcoming order will require the five other commissioners to hear the complaint without Spindell.
It’s unclear if a second consideration of the complaint will lead to a different outcome. The commissioners voted 6-0 in March 2022 to dismiss the complaint, finding that the 10 false electors did not violate election law.
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul has remained mum on whether the state’s slate of false presidential electors will face charges at the state level. He said late last year he supports an investigation into the events surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection from the U.S. Department of Justice, which is being led by Jack Smith, a special counsel appointed by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland.
Attorneys from Law Forward, who filed the complaint against the false electors with WEC, have also asked Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne to launch a criminal investigation against the slate of Republicans. He has so far taken no public actions to do so.
Remington said his final order will reflect that “it was an error for Mr. Spindell to refuse to recuse himself, and it was an error for WEC to proceed on the merits” of the complaint.
Following President Joe Biden’s victory in Wisconsin in November 2020, a group of 10 Republicans gathered at the Capitol in Madison to cast a slate of fake Electoral College votes for Trump. They argued at the time — and in the years since, including during testimony to the U.S. House committee that investigated the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol — that their actions were necessary in case a court overturned the state’s popular vote results and handed its 10 Electoral College votes to Trump.
Fake electors have been involved in investigations that could result in criminal charges in other states. The New York Times reported last week that half of the fake electors in Georgia who assembled in December 2020 for similar reasons as their Wisconsin counterparts have taken immunity deals in an investigation into election interference in the state.
That investigation is being led by Fani Willis, the district attorney of Fulton County, Georgia. Her office has spent more than two years investigating whether efforts from Trump and his allies to overturn the state’s 2020 presidential election broke the law. A special grand jury that heard evidence in the case for almost seven months recommended more than a dozen people for indictments in February. Willis said she will decide what, if any charges, to seek this summer.
Spindell’s five colleagues — three Democrats and two Republicans — will rehear the complaint after the judge’s official order is filed.