Facing tough test, Tony Evers proposes $2 billion for Wisconsin schools

With two months to go in a tough reelection test, Gov. Tony Evers looked ahead to Wisconsin’s next state budget Tuesday morning to once again try to sell his vision for K-12 education to Wisconsinites.
Evers, joined by State Superintendent Jill Underly for the first day of school at Milwaukee Public Schools, shared a list of proposals that would provide almost $2 billion more to public schools across the state in the 2023-25 biennial budget. He suggested in the announcement that with the state’s anticipated $5 billion surplus, the investment can come without raising property taxes.
“It does what we’ve always said we can do, we can raise revenue for schools and we can moderate or keep property taxes the same,” Evers said. “This is not a false dichotomy anymore, we can do both.”
Even if he wins reelection, Evers’ proposals will likely be tossed out by lawmakers in the Legislature, where Republican majorities are all but certain come January.
Increasing funding for K-12 education in Wisconsin has been a priority for Evers for a decade. In total, over the last six budget cycles, GOP lawmakers have provided about $4 billion less in money for K-12 education in the state than Evers has asked for (four as the head of the Department of Public Instruction and two as governor), according to a memo from the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau.
Evers and Underly proposed investments in programs to improve literacy outcomes, expand mental health services and school food access, invest in financial literacy, address staffing shortages and increase per pupil and special education aid from the state.
Among the initiatives would be a permanent “Get Kids Ahead” project focused on mental health, with Evers and Underly proposing a $240 million investment. Evers has already announced $30 million toward the initiative this year, all from federal COVID-19 relief funding.
“It’s essentially telling the state of Wisconsin that providing mental health services is part of the K-12 world,” Evers said. “There’s all different ways that can be done, whether it’s contracting with mental health providers, hiring them themselves, providing telehealth services; mental health services will be part and parcel of what our public schools offer.”
The proposal would provide funding for every school district to have at least one full-time staff member focused on mental health services, with districts receiving a minimum of $100,000. Districts with larger enrollments would receive $100 per pupil.
Evers and Underly would also provide an annual categorical aid of $10 million to fund literacy-related programming, with a focus on implementing evidence-based instructional practices and improving reading transitions from 4K to kindergarten to first grade.
“We haven't worked out the entire budget proposal yet but the funding would be used to establish a Literacy Center for the state, where we would have coaches be able to go out to the school districts and school districts to be able to send teachers to get professional development so that they are most current on best practices with teaching literacy in our schools,” Underly said.
On staff shortages — the Madison Metropolitan School District, for example, had more than 100 teaching jobs open on its first day last week — the proposal calls for a state law change to allow districts to more easily hire retirees, which Evers called a “no-brainer.”
Financially, the proposal would increase district revenue limits by $350 per pupil in 2023-24 and an additional $650 per pupil in 2024-25. Revenue limits were frozen in the 2021-23 state budget, creating a challenge for school districts returning to in-person instruction amid the pandemic.
Republicans pointed to the influx of federal COVID-19 relief funding in justifying that revenue limit freeze, but district leaders have said using any of that one-time funding for ongoing operating expenses would create a “fiscal cliff” — putting them in a difficult position to budget long-term.
The plan from Evers and Underly would also increase special education aid, something advocates have said for years is sorely needed. An additional $750 million investment over the biennium would increase the reimbursement rate to districts from around 30% now to 45% in the first year and 60% in the second, according to a press release, “with a goal of achieving 90% reimbursement by the 2026-27 school year.”
Evers’ Republican challenger, construction magnate Tim Michels, criticized the governor's proposal in a statement, saying Evers' plan "for education is the same as it always is."
"More money and more bureaucracy," Michels said. "The tired, old Evers approach has not worked. He’s spent his career in education and our schools keep getting worse, especially MPS."
The construction magnate pledged to "get Wisconsin headed in the right direction" by empowering "parents with greater access to information and more options for their kids." Michels has pledged to implement universal school choice in Wisconsin if elected governor.
"This is a feeble ploy to try to win votes after the disastrous results of Governor Evers’ failures," Assembly Speaker Robin Vos wrote of the plan on Twitter. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu did not return a request for comment.
In a year when Democrats were experiencing early electoral headwinds, Republicans pounced on education as a campaign issue and prioritized it in their platforms. In some ways, even as gas prices were high and inflation persisted, K-12 education became conservatives’ poster issue.
All four of the top Republican candidates for governor who appeared on Aug. 9’s primary ballot listed K-12 education as a critical issue to the race, with Michels emerging victorious despite a late entry.
Even still, the decision from the GOP to go all-in on education is a gamble. Evers’ career was built on teaching, his time as a school administrator and educational policy. By focusing heavily on the future of schools, Republicans have challenged Evers to a high-stakes showdown at his own game.
"I'm calling on the people of Wisconsin to get behind this proposal so that we know that we have the support and Republicans, or whoever is in the majority in the Legislature, is behind this and will be helpful,” Evers said Tuesday. “We have to have this happen. This is an opportunity of a lifetime for us."