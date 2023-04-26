Madison welcomed the first of 20 F-35A fighter jets to Truax Field Tuesday after years of concerns about noise and environmental pollution, dealing a blow to grassroots efforts to keep the aircraft out of the city.
Madison’s 115th Fighter Wing of the Wisconsin Air National Guard was one of two units in the United States selected in April 2020 to receive F-35 jets, which replaced the F-16s that were stationed at the airfield and transitioned out in October.
Capt. Leslie Westmont of the 115th said the F-35A acquisition is “not only important to the Air Force as both a strategic location and training base, but also incredibly valuable to Wisconsin and the Madison community.”
The base contributes around $100 million to the region's economy each year and supports over 1,650 in-state jobs, Westmont told the Cap Times in an email. Additionally, the 115th Fighter Wing provides all emergency and fire services for the Dane County Regional Airport.
But some Madison residents don’t see the jets as a positive contribution.
The potential noise from the nuclear-capable fighter jets has caused many to question the ethics behind the decision. A 2019 study from Public Health Madison & Dane County found replacing the old F-16 fighter jets with F-35s would cause an increase in noise exposure, which can have adverse health effects, especially for children. Some of those effects include sleep disturbance, decreased school performance, increased stress levels, annoyance, hearing impairment, hypertension and heart disease.
F-35s will increase takeoffs from Truax Field by 27% and expose more than 1,000 homes to average daily noise of 65 decibels or higher, a U.S. Air Force’s Environmental Impact Study found. The level, according to the study, has been “incompatible” with residential use but has not made neighboring homes uninhabitable.
PFAS contamination is another major concern. The toxic man-made chemicals, which are commonly found in everyday products and have trouble breaking down naturally, are found in firefighting foam and can seep into the land and can contaminate wells and local waterways.
Especially 'harmful' for children near Truax
Noise level concerns are being “diligently mitigated” by the 115th Fighter Wing, Dane County Regional Airport and Federal Aviation Administration, according to Keith Peter, the director of public affairs for the Wisconsin Air National Guard.
The F-35 is comparable in noise level to the F-16 when not using the afterburners during take-offs, which will be reduced to 5% or less on departure, compared with 60% afterburner use with the F-16, Peter said.
“When it comes to environmental and noise concerns, the 115th Fighter Wing is committed to being a good neighbor,” Westmont said. “Most of our members live and work in this community and we're honored to protect, serve and assist in any way we can”
Tom Boswell, a community organizer with Safe Skies Clean Water Wisconsin, said there’s no real way to mitigate the adverse effects of the F-35s. Safe Skies Clean Water is a coalition of organizations and individuals that had been devoted to stopping the placement of F-35s at the Truax Field Air National Guard base.
“I’m feeling frustrated,” Boswell said Tuesday. “With the deployment of F-35 fighter jets to our community, we're saddened that Madison's quality of life and the health of its children will decline.”
“Mitigation is just a big joke,” he said, and blamed Gov. Tony Evers for not stepping in to stop the F-35 placement in the state capital and Sen. Tammy Baldwin for her support of the project.
“We know this is going to be harmful. There are three elementary schools that are closest to the base and they all have like 80 to 90% children of color, children coming from low-income families,” Boswell said. “These are the schools and the kids that the government supposedly cares about and they're going to be the most impacted.”
Both the local health department study and the U.S. Air Force’s study backed up those claims, finding that people with low incomes, people of color and children would experience significant disproportionate effects from the new fighter jets.
“The increase in noise exposure to the south of the airport would disproportionately impact low-income areas and the increase in noise exposure to the east of the airport would disproportionately impact a low-income minority population,” the final Air Force report from February 2020 says.
Despite those studies and protests from community members, Madison remained a top candidate for the jets because, according to the Air Force report, there would be “negligible impact on the housing market in the city” with the potential lost property value varying from 0.03% to 0.27% of the tax base of Dane County.
Montgomery, Alabama was selected as the other host for the F-35A Lightning II jet program.
Sens. Hong and Roys oppose, Tammy Baldwin endorses
The F-35 jet is manufactured by Lockheed Martin and described as “the most lethal, survivable and connected fighter aircraft in the world.”
Some local leaders, including state Rep. Francesca Hong and state Sen. Kelda Roys, have rallied against the cause for years, as have members of the community. Signs imploring “No F-35s for our children” and “No F-35s for our environment” still can be seen scattered on lawns across Madison.
Madison's City Council passed a resolution in September 2019 and again in April 2020n asking the Air Force to reconsider placing the F-35 jets at Truax Field. Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway's office did not respond to a Cap Times request for information about how the city would handle resident concerns over F-35s now that the jets have arrived.
Boswell said it doesn’t make a difference what local officials think on the matter anyway as they don’t have any authority on the issue.
“This whole idea of mitigating these things is just a fantasy or an excuse on the part of people in power,” Boswell said. “And I really don't know what can be done on a local level about it.”
The Dane County Regional Airport is in the middle of a Federal Aviation Administration two-year comprehensive noise study, said Michael Riechers, a spokesperson for the airport.
“The study enableS follow (up) efforts to mitigate noise and those efforts haven't been determined yet because the study is ongoing,” Riechers said. “When people start asking questions about noise mitigation, insulating homes or replacing windows, those decisions are driven by the results of the ... study.”
Riechers noted the city received “another huge win” with a $798,000 grant in March from the Department of Defense to conduct community outreach and noise mitigation planning and prepare for the F-35s' arrival at Truax Field.
The effort was pushed by Sen. Baldwin's office and will help fund initiatives such as town halls and informational efforts.
“I am proud to help deliver resources to plan for the arrival of the F-35s and make this project work for the Madison community,” Baldwin said in a statement when the funding was received. “I am committed to continuing to listen to and work with the Dane County community to ensure that the 115th Fighter Wing is a good steward of our land, air and water, including creating and implementing a plan to mitigate noise for those in the area.”
Boswell called the grant “an obscene joke” and said he and Safe Skies Clean Water Wisconsin have been trying to meet with Baldwin for four years on the subject.
“I don't think she cares, and I guess I'd have to come to the same conclusion with the governor,” he said.