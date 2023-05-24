Explained: Shared tax revenue and why it’s important to Wisconsin

Action inside the state Capitol has been driven in recent weeks by negotiations between Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican lawmakers over a legislative proposal that would provide more state dollars to local governments — aid known as “shared revenue.”
Evers, who won a second term last fall, made increasing shared revenue a pillar of his reelection campaign, citing such a boost as a way to fight crime, address circuit court backlogs and bolster local health departments, among other needs.
Over the past few months, Evers and Republicans have had regular discussions — a rarity during the governor’s first four years in office — to reach an agreement on a new shared revenue plan. In a statement released last week, Evers said he was optimistic that a plan being worked on by Republicans would meet the needs of Wisconsin communities. Republicans have echoed that optimism, though a tiff last week between GOP leaders over certain provisions in the plan could threaten the aid boost altogether.
Assembly Republicans approved a version of the package last week that would provide at least a 15% increase in shared revenue to every local government — except Milwaukee — in Wisconsin, with many communities receiving even larger increases.
The Cap Times spoke with local and state government analysts and officials about why shared revenue matters and why local officials say changes are so urgently needed.
What is shared revenue?
Shared revenue is unrestricted funds sent from the state to local governments.
“(Shared revenue is) the main form of state aid to local governments as a whole,” said Jason Stein, vice president and research director at the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum. “It goes to cities, villages, counties and towns.”
He added that shared revenue “is discretionary aid, so it can be used for any purpose.”
It’s not the only form of state aid sent to local governments. Madison, for example, receives millions of dollars in state funds to help pay for things like road construction. However, local officials can determine how to spend the shared revenue they receive, while other state aid can only be used on certain projects.
Why is shared revenue so important?
While Wisconsinites may closely watch presidential and gubernatorial races in the state, it’s local governments that they interact with most — whether they know it or not. Shared revenue helps local governments pay for services that their residents rely on.
“The bottom line is that in Wisconsin, we tend to deliver services more at the local level than in other states around the country,” Stein said. “And certain services, including police and fire, are almost or entirely delivered at the local level.”
Stein said ensuring public safety, through police and fire departments and other emergency services, is “arguably the most important obligation that government has” to its citizens. He noted that shared revenue “has been a key funding source for public safety over the years, but one that has eroded over time.”
That erosion was also noted by Dale Knapp, director of research and analytics at the Wisconsin Counties Association. In an interview, Knapp said shared revenue used to be a “critical part” of local governments’ budgets. In the 1980s, he said, shared revenue represented almost a third of the money local governments used to deliver services. In 2021, “shared revenue was just 11% of municipal budgets,” Knapp said.
If you are a Wisconsinite who cares about your local parks and libraries, the response time of police and fire personnel and ambulances, and the other local services like trash and recycling collection, an increase in shared revenue could mean improved services in your community.
Without a boost, many communities are signaling that they may have to make significant cuts to the services they provide. The city of Milwaukee is facing the most high-profile and perhaps largest cuts if it can’t find more funds. A 10% to 25% cut to the city’s police, fire and library departments would require between 355 and 890 full-time staff positions to be eliminated, according to figures presented in April to the Milwaukee Common Council's Steering and Rules Committee, which would likely lead to substantial cuts in certain services.
In Madison, the city’s 2023 executive budget forecasts a $25 million to $30 million deficit by 2027.More state aid would help close that gap. But with the capital city only slated to receive a slight increase under the proposal every fiscal year, Madison leaders have voiced concern that the boost isn’t nearly enough.
Why can’t cities increase revenue in other ways?
State law restricts what local governments can do to increase revenue. For example, with few exceptions, local governments in Wisconsin are prohibited from assessing a local sales tax in their communities to generate additional dollars without approval from the state Legislature.
Milwaukee County and the city of Milwaukee are grappling with that right now. Both county and city officials in the Milwaukee area see implementing a local sales tax as imperative to helping address their financial woes. The shared revenue proposal lawmakers are working on would allow Milwaukee County and the city of Milwaukee to implement local sales taxes, though the details of how those taxes would be approved are still being debated.
The bill would not allow other municipalities — say Madison or Dane County — to implement a local sales tax.
What is the current state of shared revenue?
From 2014 to 2021, shared revenue from the state to local government barely grew. In fact, adjusted for inflation, local governments actually received more money from the state in 2014 than they did in 2021, according to Department of Revenue data.
That stagnation, paired with the fact that local governments have few other ways to increase revenue, has left many local governments trying to provide the same services with less money. And, many local leaders have said the high inflation the United States has experienced over the last year or so has made things worse, because the cost of services they provide has only grown.
The proposal being worked on by lawmakers seeks to send 20% of the state’s sales tax collections back to local governments. Lawmakers are billing it as a sustainable way to provide state aid to local governments, because as sales tax revenue increases, the amount of money being sent to local governments would increase.
Virtually all local officials who have testified before lawmakers in recent weeks have said action must be taken, though their support for the proposal varies, largely based on how much money their community would receive.
What are officials saying about lawmakers’ proposal for shared revenue?
Milwaukee County Board Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson told lawmakers on the Senate Shared Revenue Committee Tuesday that without additional help from the state, “Milwaukee County faces a structural deficit that threatens the services our communities rely on to live and thrive without a solution by 2027.”’
A structural deficit occurs when a government's spending exceeds the revenue it brings in, and its revenue shortfalls are not caused by one-off or short term factors.
“County policymakers have no local funding to continue providing to the residents we represent essential services,” Nicholson added. “That means parks, public transit, emergency services, arts programs, senior services, public safety, disability services and youth programs. The consequences of allowing this fiscal cliff to materialize are grave and far reaching for our constituents.”
Other local leaders, like Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, also agreed that action needs to be taken by the state, but she told the Cap Times in a recent interview that the current proposal wouldn’t do enough to help the city.
The legislation being negotiated would provide Madison a 58.4% boost in state dollars to help pay for local services. That might seem like a large boost, but under the bill, Madison would get only an additional $2.7 million every state fiscal year in shared revenue.
“Madison is the fastest growing community in the state. We drive the state's economic engine, and to be getting a really insignificant increase — $2 to $3 million over what we get right now from the state — is just insufficient,” Rhodes-Conway said in an interview with the Cap Times.
Shared revenue makes up around 1% of the city’s general fund budget of $382 million. Under the new proposal, that would increase to about 2%.
“I just feel like the scale of the conversation right now is off,” Rhodes-Conway said. “Under the current proposal, we would be getting something like $7.5 million total. If shared revenue had just kept pace with inflation, we would be getting $17 million total.”