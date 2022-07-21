Democracy is backsliding in Wisconsin.
That’s according to three academic experts on United States and Wisconsin politics who, citing a flurry of legislative actions and state Supreme Court decisions, told the Cap Times that in recent years the state’s democratic institutions have become less responsive to the will of Wisconsin voters.
In the state Legislature, Republicans maintain vast majorities in both chambers, despite Wisconsin being home to some of the narrowest statewide elections in the nation. Those majorities — fueled, at least in part, by gerrymandered voting districts that favor Republicans — make lawmakers of both parties less accountable to voters, the experts said.
That advantage will persist for at least a few more years following the state Supreme Court’s decision to take a “least-change” approach to selecting the state’s new legislative maps — a process that generally occurs once every 10 years.
A partisan review of the state’s 2020 presidential election is also underway, with conservative former state Supreme Court Justice Micheal Gableman, the head of the probe, at one point recommending the Legislature consider the impossible task of decertifying President Joe Biden’s victory in Wisconsin.
The constant questioning of a legitimate election, the experts said, is harmful to the state’s democracy.
A recent state Supreme Court ruling that absentee ballot drop boxes are illegal has furthered the conspiratorial claims that Wisconsin’s election was stolen from former President Donald Trump. And while multiple recounts, lawsuits and a nonpartisan audit confirmed Biden won Wisconsin, Trump’s crusade against the state’s election systems has continued.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, on Tuesday told WISN the former president called him last week to once again urge him to decertify Wisconsin’s election.
“It’s very consistent," Vos said of Trump’s calls. "He makes his case, which I respect. He would like us to do something different in Wisconsin. I explained it's not allowed under the constitution.”
Following Vos’ rebuffs, Trump took to his social media site, Truth Social, to call Vos a “RINO” (“Republican in Name Only'') and threatened to support the speaker’s Aug. 9 primary challenger.
Another recent Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling found that holdover political appointees can keep their positions until their replacements are confirmed by the state Senate. In this instance, the court ruled in favor of Fred Prehn, a GOP holdover appointee to the Wisconsin Natural Resources board whose term expired over a year ago and has refused to leave his post, allowing the board to maintain a majority for Republican appointees.
The ruling strengthened the state Senate’s power over political appointees. In Wisconsin, the Senate is responsible for confirming appointments made by the governor. But as it stands, the state Senate has not taken up the nominations of several appointees from Evers, leaving people like Prehn in their posts indefinitely.
These actions, in combination with others such as a lame-duck session that stripped some powers away from Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul before they assumed office, mark a decline in the state’s democratic systems, the political experts said.
“One sign of decline in democracy is when routine aspects of democracy are no longer routine,” said University of Wisconsin-La Crosse political science professor Anthony Chergosky.
‘Completely broken down’
Chergosky, UW-Madison political scientist David Canon and Marquette University political scientist Julia Azari told the Cap Times they’ve observed a decline in Wisconsin’s democracy since 2010.
Chergosky said the state of Wisconsin’s democracy is “especially dire” and “uniquely bad compared to other states,” adding that the gerrymandered nature of the state’s voting maps is one of its foundational issues.
“We've seen a dramatic escalation in partisanship over the last 12 years or so,” he said, adding that the days when lawmakers would debate policy on the floor during the day and then enjoy a beer together at night are over.
“There is, in many ways, a disconnect between the people and the state government in the sense that the votes cast by the people are often not reflected in the seat distribution between the parties in the state Legislature,” Chergosky said.
Azari echoed that thought, saying that “the composition of the state Legislature … is not like you would expect in a state as competitive as this one.”
That suggests, Azari said, “that we are out of sync with the Constitution’s promise of republican form of government.”
“Wisconsin is less democratic today than it was 10 years ago,” Canon said, arguing the actions from the state Legislature and Supreme Court are “clearly … pointing in the direction of making it harder to vote, making democracy less responsive to the will of the voters in the state.”
But, both Canon and Azari said, it’s hard to pin down when the decline in democracy began, and whether something like gerrymandering led to the backslide the state is experiencing, or vice versa.
Democrats say democracy is in peril
Top Wisconsin Democrats expressed many of the same concerns about the state’s democracy as the academic experts.
Attorney General Josh Kaul said the problem is rooted in Wisconsin’s gerrymandered legislative districts, arguing the state’s voting maps lead to “preordained” election results.
“One of our branches of government is … just not representative of the people of the state and is not truly democratic,” Kaul said. “And then a lot of the problems that we have stem from that.”
Kaul said the GOP’s grip on the Legislature is problematic because it allows lawmakers to ignore the opinions of a majority of Wisconsin voters. He also said the Legislature is trying to consolidate powers and take over functions of the executive branch, as it sought to do in a lame-duck session before he and Evers took office.
Evers agreed with Kaul’s assessment that gerrymandering is emboldening legislative efforts to take power away from the executive branch.
The governor also pointed to several recently vetoed bills related to election administration. Evers said those bills were “egregious,” “based on nothing” and would have suppressed voter turnout in the state.
“There's been no proof of any fraud or any major problems that would cause a difference in election outcomes,” Evers said.
The governor also said pressure on local election officials from lawmakers “drives (him) nuts.”
Local election clerks “do a great job,” Evers said, “and all this talk about fraud and bad behavior just is a slap in the face to all those men and women — which is just wrong. You can do that to a politician, but let the people that do the actual work and do it well, let them do their work.”
Both Evers and Kaul said if they are defeated in November it could accelerate the decline in the state’s democracy. Evers for months has portrayed himself to voters as a “goalie” swatting away Republican legislation, while Kaul said his office “has played a vital role in protecting democracy in Wisconsin” by filing lawsuits to prevent people from being purged from voter rolls, challenging subpoenas filed by Gableman as part of his review and joining a national lawsuit to prevent the United States Postal Service from slowing down mail service prior to the 2020 election.
Evers also said, “hell yes,” he has concerns that a Republican governor would not certify a Democratic presidential candidate's victory in the state in 2024. Late last year, Evers told the Cap Times certifying elections is one of his most important duties as governor.
State Sen. Kelda Roys, D-Madison, said Wisconsin’s democracy is in “critical condition” and that Evers and Kaul are “the only reason that we (still) have some semblance of a democracy.”
She said it was normal for lawmakers to argue about policy issues like funding for K-12 education, tax rates and whether the state should shift to green energy.
“But what's not normal is having a good chunk of people in the party that's in power having totally abandoned the idea of democracy,” she said.
A spokesperson for Vos didn’t respond to questions for this story. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, wasn’t available for an interview. But both Republicans have rejected the assertion that the legislative maps guarantee them a majority in both chambers of the Legislature.
They contend that Democratic voters cluster themselves in urban areas and that the party does not run viable candidates in order to win in more rural parts of the state. If Democrats focused more on voters outside of cities and ran better candidates, the two Republicans have said, they could win a majority.
LeMahieu has also said the state Supreme Court’s ruling on political appointees has helped keep “our state open and our economy on track.”
“Families and businesses are already facing enough challenges right now because of Joe Biden's economy,” LeMahieu said in a statement after the ruling. “They don't need Tony Evers making life even harder for them for another four years. Fred Prehn will continue to serve and defend Wisconsinites from the type of overbearing DNR regulation that would otherwise be stifling our people and our economy.”
LeMahieu’s office also noted that 182 of Evers’ nominees have been confirmed since he took office.
‘I don't have the answer to that’
Can the decline of democracy in Wisconsin be reversed?
Chergosky said the state’s business community could play a major role in strengthening its democratic systems. If business leaders see the state’s democratic dysfunction as a barrier to their success, they could provide a catalyst for change, he said.
“I think some of it has to do with a basic participation in the political and civic process that, honestly, has been a little lagging in modern American politics,” Azari said.
The concept of voting as a means of holding elected officials has, to some extent, faded from the public consciousness, she said.
“I think part of what has happened is that people who want to erode these safeguards or these democratic values (are) sort of counting on people not paying attention and counting on that they can manipulate the mechanisms of accountability and there won't be any change,” she said.
That doesn’t have to be the case, though, Azari said: “People don't have to have to behave the way that we expect them to.”
The “mass public is still not as polarized as their leaders,” Canon said, adding that voters he has observed tend to move more toward the center as they take in more objective information about issues.
That desire for compromise from everyday people could bring lawmakers back together, he said.
“The only political system that allows you to always get everything you want is a dictatorship,” Canon said. “We don't have a dictatorship. We have a democracy. If you want to make democracy work, you have to believe in compromise.”
But how does Wisconsin get “from the polarized position we're in right now where our political leaders don't seem to believe in compromise? I don't have the answer to that.”